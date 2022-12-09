Read full article on original website
Related
Where Is The Real Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?
Yellowstone is the hottest shows on television right now and with Season 5 finally underway, fans are dying to know what’s going to happen to the Dutton family. And while the storyline of the show is compelling and the music is phenomenal (we’re talking about Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Whiskey Myers, and even Zach Bryan), the show features some of the most captivating settings in all of TV.
Where Have We Seen the New ‘Yellowstone’ Villain Before?
Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 premiere introduced a deliciously villainous new character, and sharp-eyed fans of the franchise may be wondering where they've seen her before. Did you recognize Sarah Atwood from another show?. Who Is the New Character on Yellowstone?. Sarah Atwood is a brand new character joining Yellowstone...
5 details you might have missed in the latest episode of 'Yellowstone'
Season five, episode four of "Yellowstone," titled "Horses in Heaven," saw Beth learn some huge secrets and John welcome back an old flame.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Tribute to Timothy Reynolds, Explained
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 5 was dedicated to Timothy Reynolds. Here's why.
Montanans Point Out This Funny, Major Flaw in the Show ‘Yellowstone’
With the arrival of the new season of Yellowstone, Montanans are pointing out the (blatant) flaws of the show. It's no secret Hollywood inflates reality when producing entertainment for us. But people in Montana very much dislike the TV show and LOVE to bash it on the internet. I personally think it's comedy to hear what people in Montana say about this dramatic TV show.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Posts Incredible Date Night Pics During ‘Much Needed Alone Time’
Yellowstone Season 5 is officially a go, which gave star Cole Hauser a chance to take a break and spend a romantic night with his wife, Cynthia. Filming is on hiatus for the cast and crew of the hit Paramount drama. And the premiere episode proved that the series is continuing to gain momentum with fans and ratings. That fact gave the Hausers reason to celebrate this week with some “much-needed alone time.”
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Reveal Which Actor They Would ‘Not’ Fist Fight
The Bunkhouse Boys are back for another breakdown of “Yellowstone,” this time talking about episode 3 and the epic bar fight at the end. They also take a moment to discuss who they would and wouldn’t take in a fistfight. The Stories from the Bunkhouse video opens...
‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Recalls Blood ‘Spraying All Over’ in Gruesome Mistake on Set
In a recent interview, Ryan Bingham revealed a goof on the Yellowstone set led to a blood spurt that rivaled an 80s slasher flick. Walker, Bingham’s character on the hit neo-Western, is an instigator. Bingham has played the infamous inmate turned ranch hand since season one of the hit show. The actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admitted during a recent interview that he’s well aware of the large part of the fandom that would love to see his character killed. However, he swears it’s not his fault.
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video
The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
Watch a Raven in Yellowstone National Park Mimic a Ringtone
If you watch this, I can almost guarantee that everyone near you will reach for their phone. It's a raven who was captured on video in Yellowstone National Park mimicking a smartphone ringtone. A visitor to Yellowstone National Park in October just shared this video with a brief backstory of...
A.V. Club
This week's Yellowstone give us a bloody battle
An action-packed, but kinda aimless, installment of Yellowstone this week finds Beth and Summer duking it out in “Watch ’Em Ride Away,” the fighting equivalent of that Return Of The King ending. Let’s get into it. Here’s what went down. Bitter rival barely covers what...
‘Yellowstone’s Brecken Merrill Reveals His Horse, ‘Lucky,’ Returned for Episode 5
Sunday night aired yet another thrilling episode of Yellowstone season five. The episode gave us a peek at life on the Dutton ranch now that environmentalist Summer Higgins (Piper Perabo) is living there under house arrest full time. However, young actor Brecken Merrill, known for his role as Tate Dutton, revealed episode five also reintroduced us to another important individual. That’s Tate’s horse, Lucky.
What Is 'Yellowstone' About? A First Timer's Guide to The Popular Western Drama
The modern-Western drama Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018 and has been taking fans on a wild ride ever since. The show centers on the Dutton family and their working cattle ranch. John Dutton owns the largest private land ranch in the state, and the family is in a constant battle to protect their land from those who want to destroy it -- including the neighboring Native American reservations, the state, and wealthy developers. Like any good TV drama, the characters relationships are complicated, to say the least. The show is rooted in family and what lengths the family will go to in protecting their legacy, even if it winds up tearing them apart.
Yellowstone National Park Officials Still Haven’t Set Target for Annual Bison Cull
A full day of discussions led to no progress between state federal and tribal authorities who manage Yellowstone National Park‘s wide range of bison. The groups couldn’t jointly agree to a target number of bison to cull from the overall population this winter. However, they instead agreed that they’d negotiate further at a later date.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Dave Annable Opens Up About What Drew Him to the Show
Seasons after his Yellowstone character, Lee Dutton, was killed off, Dave Annable reveals what drew him to the role, to begin with. “Sure…Yellowstone is the number 1 show on the planet (as it should be),” Annable declared in an Instagram post. “But I have to say I was shocked that it reached such success after killing off my favorite Dutton.”
‘Yellowstone’s Gil Birmingham Opens Up About His Long Relationship With Taylor Sheridan
“Yellowstone” star Gil Birmingham definitely has a solid working relationship with show creator Taylor Sheridan. The two have worked together on a handful of films in the past. Now they collaborate on “Yellowstone,” with Birmingham starring as Chief Thomas Rainwater. Birmingham recently opened up about his relationship with Sheridan, and the projects they’ve worked on together.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Episode 6 Teaser Hints Things Go Awry at the Gathering
The teaser for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 6 hints someone gets hurt at the spring gathering.
discoveringmontana.com
17 Montana Mountain Ranges You Must Visit
Montana USA, Big Sky Country, is awash with dramatic mountain ranges. Running through the Western part of the state, you will find the Northern Rocky Mountains, and there are at least 100 mountain ranges and sub-ranges in Montana. The grandeur of these mountain ranges often renders those who visit, speechless.
How to be a Great Houseguest in a Montana Home
When it comes to staying in a Montanan's home, there are dos and don'ts. The dos are obvious and apply to every American home, you bring gifts, make your bed, offer to help in the kitchen— I could go on and on. It's the don'ts that are more tricky, especially in this state. If you want to be a great houseguest in a Montana home, here are 5 things NOT to do:
Comments / 0