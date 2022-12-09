Read full article on original website
VIDEO - Salvation Army in emergency situation; help needed for 72 families on Angel Tree
Captain Heather Dolby at the Salvation Army in Tupelo is asking for help from the community. She said they are in an emergency situation. The Salvation Army needs help for 72 families on the Angel Tree program.
Long-serving board member of Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers retires
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Today at the Clay County Courthouse elected law enforcement celebrated Billy Pickens’ retirement. Pickens was a part of the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers Board for over 30 years. Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens held a lot of responsibility while on the job and...
More sick and dying waterfowl from avian influenza being detected in Mississippi
Mississippi detected another case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a wild bird that was found dead on December 1, 2022. The detection was recently added to the United States Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) dashboard. Since the start of September’s Teal season, nine...
Tony Tharp
DAPHNE, Ala. — Tony Tharp, 66, died Dec. 11, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
William Godfrey
MILLPORT, Ala. — William Godfrey, 62, died Dec. 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. No services will be held at this time. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Godfrey was born Dec. 23, 1959, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to the late William H. Godfrey...
Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings. The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21. Because of the sudden...
Elveria Orr
WEST POINT — Elveria Orr, 82, died Dec. 3, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Pleasant Plain M.B. Church, with the Rev. Tyrone Orr officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove McCondy Cemetery in Prairie. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
New autism center opens in Nettleton
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A new autism center has opened in Nettleton, and the person behind The Baulch Center says it is meeting a need for the area. "I didn't want to do it in Tupelo because Tupelo has one," said Deana Baulch. "But they've got such a long waiting list. And there's people in Columbus and Amory. We've got people coming from Alabama, Okolona. It's kind of just centrally located."
Education: ‘Phenomenal’ visit to Fairview Elementary highlights school’s initiatives for board
Scenes of space murals and children walking to class greet those entering Fairview Elementary on the east side of Columbus. Principal Monte Johnson has been at the helm since the school year began, and she is set on creating a culture that allows students to thrive. While giving the Columbus Municipal School District board members a tour of the school, she talked about how a clean environment is conducive to learning.
Our View: MUW takes important step in helping address teacher shortage
Since it was first chartered in 1884, Mississippi University for Women has been a leader in developing teachers. Although MUW now has more than 70 majors and, for the last 40 years, provides educational opportunities to men and women alike, preparing teachers has been an integral part of the dating back to its early years when opportunities for women in the workforce were limited.
Emergency protocols are community effort at CMSD
Safety at school comes in many forms, such as preparedness for inclement weather to having a plan in case of an active shooter. Columbus Municipal School District assistant superintendent Craig Chapman attended a safe and orderly schools conference in Oxford at the end of October led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security.
Letter: Remembering Katherine Horton
It was sad to see that Katherine Horton had died. She was an interesting and gentle woman. I noticed that her obituary mentioned her connection to William Faulkner but she had another brush with greatness. She told me of the time she came-home to find Tennessee Williams and his grandfather...
Charges against Dispatch managing editor dismissed
After more than three and a half years, misdemeanor charges against Dispatch Managing Editor Zack Plair were dismissed by Lowndes County Court Judge Allison Prichard Kizer Tuesday morning. Kizer dismissed charges of simple assault by threat and disturbance of a business filed against Plair in 2019 by Columbus Properties Manager...
Lee County students get hands-on training, experience for their future
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County high school students are getting hands-on training and experience for their future, all under one roof. The district’s “Career and Technical Center” opened one year ago, and the center is helping students envision their future career paths. Students in...
Peggy Bell
STURGIS — Peggy Oswalt Bell, 81, died Dec. 11, 2022, at the Brooklyn Hall Personal Care Home in Mathiston. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Wake Forest Cemetery, with Moultrie Lacey officiating. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Bell was born...
Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant. 27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats. Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats. Potmesil was...
Prep roundup: West Point girls basketball dominates Calhoun City
CALHOUN CITY — West Point girls basketball defeated Calhoun City, 57-39, on the road on Tuesday night. The Green Wave (9-4) were led by Dukiana Jones, who had a game-high 17 points, one of two West Point players to finish in double digits in scoring. Malajae Robinson was the other, scoring 11 points in the win.
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?
United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
Medical marijuana referendum fails in Pontotoc County; City of Pontotoc votes on Thursday
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Tuesday’s medical marijuana referendum failed in Pontotoc County. Voters throughout the county were told to vote for or against the cultivation, processing, sale and/or distribution of medical cannabis and cannabis products, as applicable, in the unincorporated areas of Pontotoc County. Ultimately, 845 people voted for...
