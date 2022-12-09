ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-serving board member of Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers retires

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Today at the Clay County Courthouse elected law enforcement celebrated Billy Pickens’ retirement. Pickens was a part of the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers Board for over 30 years. Sheriff Eddie Scott said Pickens held a lot of responsibility while on the job and...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Tony Tharp

DAPHNE, Ala. — Tony Tharp, 66, died Dec. 11, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

William Godfrey

MILLPORT, Ala. — William Godfrey, 62, died Dec. 10, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. No services will be held at this time. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Godfrey was born Dec. 23, 1959, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to the late William H. Godfrey...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings. The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21. Because of the sudden...
VERONA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Elveria Orr

WEST POINT — Elveria Orr, 82, died Dec. 3, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Pleasant Plain M.B. Church, with the Rev. Tyrone Orr officiating. Burial will follow at Shady Grove McCondy Cemetery in Prairie. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

New autism center opens in Nettleton

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A new autism center has opened in Nettleton, and the person behind The Baulch Center says it is meeting a need for the area. "I didn't want to do it in Tupelo because Tupelo has one," said Deana Baulch. "But they've got such a long waiting list. And there's people in Columbus and Amory. We've got people coming from Alabama, Okolona. It's kind of just centrally located."
NETTLETON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Education: ‘Phenomenal’ visit to Fairview Elementary highlights school’s initiatives for board

Scenes of space murals and children walking to class greet those entering Fairview Elementary on the east side of Columbus. Principal Monte Johnson has been at the helm since the school year began, and she is set on creating a culture that allows students to thrive. While giving the Columbus Municipal School District board members a tour of the school, she talked about how a clean environment is conducive to learning.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Our View: MUW takes important step in helping address teacher shortage

Since it was first chartered in 1884, Mississippi University for Women has been a leader in developing teachers. Although MUW now has more than 70 majors and, for the last 40 years, provides educational opportunities to men and women alike, preparing teachers has been an integral part of the dating back to its early years when opportunities for women in the workforce were limited.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Emergency protocols are community effort at CMSD

Safety at school comes in many forms, such as preparedness for inclement weather to having a plan in case of an active shooter. Columbus Municipal School District assistant superintendent Craig Chapman attended a safe and orderly schools conference in Oxford at the end of October led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Homeland Security.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: Remembering Katherine Horton

It was sad to see that Katherine Horton had died. She was an interesting and gentle woman. I noticed that her obituary mentioned her connection to William Faulkner but she had another brush with greatness. She told me of the time she came-home to find Tennessee Williams and his grandfather...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Charges against Dispatch managing editor dismissed

After more than three and a half years, misdemeanor charges against Dispatch Managing Editor Zack Plair were dismissed by Lowndes County Court Judge Allison Prichard Kizer Tuesday morning. Kizer dismissed charges of simple assault by threat and disturbance of a business filed against Plair in 2019 by Columbus Properties Manager...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Lee County students get hands-on training, experience for their future

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lee County high school students are getting hands-on training and experience for their future, all under one roof. The district’s “Career and Technical Center” opened one year ago, and the center is helping students envision their future career paths. Students in...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Peggy Bell

STURGIS — Peggy Oswalt Bell, 81, died Dec. 11, 2022, at the Brooklyn Hall Personal Care Home in Mathiston. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, at Wake Forest Cemetery, with Moultrie Lacey officiating. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Bell was born...
STURGIS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo man arrested for threatening employees at Hardee’s on East Main

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man was accused of threatening the lives of employees at a fast food restaurant. 27-year-old Brandon Potmesil was charged with making terroristic threats. Tupelo police were called to the Hardees restaurant on East Main Street on December 9 about the threats. Potmesil was...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: West Point girls basketball dominates Calhoun City

CALHOUN CITY — West Point girls basketball defeated Calhoun City, 57-39, on the road on Tuesday night. The Green Wave (9-4) were led by Dukiana Jones, who had a game-high 17 points, one of two West Point players to finish in double digits in scoring. Malajae Robinson was the other, scoring 11 points in the win.
CALHOUN CITY, MS
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?

United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
MONROE COUNTY, MS

