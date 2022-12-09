Read full article on original website
What is a Hall of Fame, anyway?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This Sunday, West Virginia hosts Buffalo in a 5 p.m. men's basketball game that the school has designated as Bob Huggins' Hall of Fame day. Perhaps there could be no more opportune moment to open a discussion over just what is a Hall of Fame's purpose and how does one define a Hall of Fame, as it seems forces throughout the athletic world are merging at the point where we need to create a true set of criteria for the honor.
Minuteman basketball, Cheerleading Pride, and Moving Forward Together
I know I said the winter sports season was here in last week’s column, but that was only two-thirds true I guess as the boys basketball team at Lewis County High School had yet to get their season underway. That’s changed now, of course, with the Minutemen opening up...
LBSA Coaching Clinic Set for Dec. 17
The Lewis Baseball-Softball Association (LBSA) will be hosting a coaches clinic on Saturday at the Holiday Inn Express in Weston beginning at 10 a.m. The event is open for all, not just LBSA coaches.
Lewis Co. Junior Wrestling successful in busy weekend
Lewis County Junior Wrestling had another busy weekend with the team competing in the 34th Annual Panther Classic in Clarksburg, while two Lewis County wrestlers pulled double duty at the “King of the Jungle” event in Moundsville. 34th Annual Panther Classic (Clarksburg)
Larry Paul Helmick
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry Paul Helmick, age 71, of Weston, WV, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born June 29, 1951, in Braxton County, WV, a son of the late Ed and Irma Knight Helmick.
Hunter Haze Warner
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Hunter Haze Warner, age 1, of Buckhannon, WV, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born November 24, 2021, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of Joseph Dakota Warner and stepmother, Katelynn Wegman both of Buckhannon.
Joseph Tyler Warner
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Joseph Tyler Warner, age 2, of Buckhannon, WV, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born June 4, 2020, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of Joseph Dakota Warner and stepmother, Katelynn Wegman both of Buckhannon.
Terry Gene 'Toad' Phillips
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Terry Gene “Toad” Phillips, age 72, of Buckhannon, WV, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his home. He was born March 27, 1950, in Buckhannon, a son of the late Calvin and Garnett Pritt Phillips.
PSC Cat Statue.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Potomac State College’s top priority as the college moves into…
Janice Lou Jett
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janice Lou Jett, 83, of Worthington passed away Monday December 12, 2022 at home with her daughter, Laura, and her son, Stephen, by her side. She was born March 17, 1939, at home on Bingamon Road to the late Charles Guy Jett and Farlena Alice (Keiffer) Jett.
Monongalia County (West Virginia) Courthouse to see lobby renovations
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Changes are coming to the Monongalia County Courthouse. The Monongalia County Commission unanimously voted to approve $12,300 in work by the Mills Group for the design, development, construction drawings, bidding, negotiation and contract administration for the project.
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials celebrate Randy Elliott's 18 years as county commissioner
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Wednesday marked Marion County Commission President Randy Elliott's final meeting as a commissioner, and dozens of local officials attended the meeting to pay tribute to the 18-year leader. Elliott was first elected to the commission in 2004 before holding onto his seat in the...
Speak up to solve broadband problems
The time to speak up is now when it comes to broadband service in Lewis County. As the Weston Democrat has reported, state and federal officials are making an effort to correct what went wrong when it came to West Virginia’s broadband access.
Marion Co., West Virginia, Chamber claims 2022 a record year for economic growth
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With 2022 nearly complete, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a record year for the organization in terms of new members and number of ribbon cuttings held, as officials’ optimistic eyes set their sights on the future. Marion County Chamber of...
TV Report: Upshur County, West Virginia search is for body of man missing about 10 years
ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search of property in Ellamore, using heavy equipment in what one local television station said was a search for a man missing for about 10 years. While Upshur County law enforcement officials refused comment and the...
18-year-old charged with attempted murder for downtown Morgantown, West Virginia shooting
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — An 18-year-old Uniontown, Pennsylvania, man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for a Nov. 5 shooting in downtown Morgantown. Nyqwan McCargo is also charged with wanton endangerment for the shooting, which happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Fayette Street, between Chestnut and High streets, according to a criminal complaint against McCargo.
Harrison County Commission votes to accept BOE funds for Norwood, Nutter Fort PRO
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County commissioners on Wednesday authorized acceptance of a $60,000 yearly stipend from the Harrison County Board of Education that would fund a prevention resource officer to split time between two elementary schools in the county. Commissioners also voted to reissue a request for...
Detroit man hit with over 12 years in fed prison for North Central West Virginia drug crime
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Detroit man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison Wednesday for distributing 5 or more grams of crystal methamphetamine in Marion County. Chief U.S. District Judge also ordered Kevin Lawrence Jarrett, also known as “Six,” to spend 4 years on supervised...
