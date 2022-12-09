MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This Sunday, West Virginia hosts Buffalo in a 5 p.m. men's basketball game that the school has designated as Bob Huggins' Hall of Fame day. Perhaps there could be no more opportune moment to open a discussion over just what is a Hall of Fame's purpose and how does one define a Hall of Fame, as it seems forces throughout the athletic world are merging at the point where we need to create a true set of criteria for the honor.

