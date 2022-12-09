ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene.  Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses:  Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Early police make recent arrests for possession of a controlled substance

The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook today:. On 12/13/22 at 420pm Early PD Officers stopped a vehicle with expired license plates in the 200 block of Early Blvd. Officers contacted the driver who only had an ID card and no driver’s license. The driver, George Ezequiel Lopez Jr was subsequently placed under arrest for no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration, along with 2 Municipal Court warrants from the City of Early. Further investigation revealed Lopez was in possession of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, along with marijuana cigarettes, a container with THC wax and several debit cards in other individuals’ names. The passenger, Delores Fae Ramos was also found to be in possession of methamphetamines and was also placed under arrest. Further investigation revealed many items in the car were possibly taken in a burglary from Brownwood. Brownwood Police department is currently working on following up with that case. Lopez was charged with 2 charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of marjuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, No drivers license, fail to maintain financial responsibility and 2 Early PD warrants for no drivers license and speeding. The female passenger Ramos was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Brown County warrant. Both were booked into the Brown County Jail.
EARLY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Cisco Police arrests two Eastland County women for felony vehicle burglary

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Eastland County women were arrested Monday, after reports of vehicle burglaries. Cisco Police Department said shortly after investigations began, 31-year-old Kara Odom of Cisco and 27-year-old Samantha McMorris of Rising Star were arrested. The women were booked into the Eastland County Jail on two felony counts of Burglary of Motor […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Shooting reported in downtown Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of Santos Street – Criminal MischiefA criminal mischief report was taken in […]
ABILENE, TX
KCEN

Man arrested for Mills County hit-and-run

GOLDTHWAITE, Texas — A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run near Goldthwaite on Dec. 10, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 38-year-old Kerry Coats "KC" Kavanaugh was arrested on Dec. 11 for a hit-and-run that killed 61-year-old Patrick Morin in Mills County on Dec. 10.
MILLS COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Arrest Made in Mills County Hit-and-Run That Killed Tow Truck Driver

Multiple media outlets are reporting the Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested the driver of the Toyota Tundra involved in the hit-and-run death of Patrick Morin, 61. According to Waco’s KWTX Channel 10 website, Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38, has been charged with fail to stop and render aid (resulting in death) and is being held at the Mills County Jail. According to the jail report, Kavanaugh is from Goldthwaite and was booked into Mills County Jail at 11:16 pm Sunday, December 11th.
MILLS COUNTY, TX
ktxs.com

Coleman police looking for suspect accused of stealing $10,000 in tools and equipment

COLEMAN, TEXAS — Coleman police are looking for burglary suspect(s) that have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment. According to a press release from Police Chief Marty Baker, suspects entered the City Light Distribution Yard at 800 Airport Road in Coleman, Texas near the Municipal Airport between the evening of December 5th and the morning of December 6th. The suspects stole $10,000 worth of tools, which included hand tools, various cordless tools, cordless ratchets, hand held lights, crimper, batteries and the battery chargers from the office and storage area of the property.
COLEMAN, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood police make recent arrest for stalking

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m. officers with the Brownwood Police Department contacted a male victim who wished to file a report for harassment. The victim stated that he is family friends with a female who is...
BROWNWOOD, TX
colemantoday.com

Christmas OPEN HOUSE at Coleman County Telephone Coop

The Coleman County Telephone Cooperative is holding their annual Christmas Open House on Friday, December 16th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. They are accepting Food Drive donations also, and will continue to accept those until Monday, December 19th. The CCTC office is located at 206 N. 2nd Street in Santa Anna. They invite all their customers to join them for refreshments and conversations this Friday.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Multiple vehicle burglarized in south Abilene neighborhood overnight

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5200 block of Alamo Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

DPS investigating fatal hit-and-run crash near Goldthwaite

Multiple media outlets reported a hit-and-run accident near Goldthwaite Saturday night claimed the life of a tow truck driver. According to Waco’s KWTX Channel 10 website, ihe Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run that left a tow truck driver dead in Mills County. Troopers responded to...
GOLDTHWAITE, TX
colemantoday.com

Tornado Warning in Coleman County Until 5:15 am

THE WARNINGS ARE NO LONGER IN EFFECT (12/13/22) AT 449 AM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR ECHO, OR 8 MILES NORTH OF COLEMAN, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... BURKETT AROUND 505 AM CST. CROSS CUT AROUND 515 AM CST. CROSS PLAINS AROUND 520 AM CST.
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy