$500 – $1,000 cash rewards offered for Abilene’s Wanted Criminals
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Cash rewards are being offered for information leading to the arrest of seven suspects wanted for various crimes in Abilene. Police are seeking these suspects for the following offenses: Anyone with information on these suspects is asked to call Abilene CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477. CrimeStoppers is offering $500 cash rewards for information that leads to […]
WANTED: Brownwood police search for arsonist dubbed ‘Pillowtop Pyromaniac’
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Brownwood police are searching for an arsonist they have dubbed the ‘Pillowtop Pyromaniac’. This suspect is accused of setting several mattresses and box springs on fire in the alley behind Pierce Furniture November 26. Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to reach out to the Brownwood Police Department via […]
Early police make recent arrests for possession of a controlled substance
The Early Police Department posted the following information on Facebook today:. On 12/13/22 at 420pm Early PD Officers stopped a vehicle with expired license plates in the 200 block of Early Blvd. Officers contacted the driver who only had an ID card and no driver’s license. The driver, George Ezequiel Lopez Jr was subsequently placed under arrest for no driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration, along with 2 Municipal Court warrants from the City of Early. Further investigation revealed Lopez was in possession of a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, along with marijuana cigarettes, a container with THC wax and several debit cards in other individuals’ names. The passenger, Delores Fae Ramos was also found to be in possession of methamphetamines and was also placed under arrest. Further investigation revealed many items in the car were possibly taken in a burglary from Brownwood. Brownwood Police department is currently working on following up with that case. Lopez was charged with 2 charges of possession of controlled substance, possession of marjuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, No drivers license, fail to maintain financial responsibility and 2 Early PD warrants for no drivers license and speeding. The female passenger Ramos was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and a Brown County warrant. Both were booked into the Brown County Jail.
Cisco Police arrests two Eastland County women for felony vehicle burglary
CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Eastland County women were arrested Monday, after reports of vehicle burglaries. Cisco Police Department said shortly after investigations began, 31-year-old Kara Odom of Cisco and 27-year-old Samantha McMorris of Rising Star were arrested. The women were booked into the Eastland County Jail on two felony counts of Burglary of Motor […]
Crime Reports: Shooting reported in downtown Abilene
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1900 block of Santos Street – Criminal MischiefA criminal mischief report was taken in […]
Motorcyclist seriously injured after getting struck by truck in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured after getting struck by a truck in Abilene Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on Treadaway Blvd near the intersection of Industrial Blvd around 2:30 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the driver of the truck was headed north when he turned onto Industrial […]
Man arrested for Mills County hit-and-run
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas — A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run near Goldthwaite on Dec. 10, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. 38-year-old Kerry Coats "KC" Kavanaugh was arrested on Dec. 11 for a hit-and-run that killed 61-year-old Patrick Morin in Mills County on Dec. 10.
Abilene police asking public's help to identify man accused of stealing items from store
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify a man that has been accused of stealing items from a store. According to a social media post, a man was captured on surveillance video Sunday stealing items from a tool store in the 3200 Block of South Clack Street.
PLEASE HELP: Abilene police need info on convenience store robbery
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need the public’s help getting information on a convenience store robbery. The robbery happened at a store on the 3200 block of S 14th Street November 21. Surveillance video shows a suspect dressed in dark clothing, including a hooded shirt, enter the store then go behind the counter while […]
Arrest Made in Mills County Hit-and-Run That Killed Tow Truck Driver
Multiple media outlets are reporting the Texas Department of Public Safety has arrested the driver of the Toyota Tundra involved in the hit-and-run death of Patrick Morin, 61. According to Waco’s KWTX Channel 10 website, Kerry Coats “KC” Kavanaugh, 38, has been charged with fail to stop and render aid (resulting in death) and is being held at the Mills County Jail. According to the jail report, Kavanaugh is from Goldthwaite and was booked into Mills County Jail at 11:16 pm Sunday, December 11th.
Coleman police looking for suspect accused of stealing $10,000 in tools and equipment
COLEMAN, TEXAS — Coleman police are looking for burglary suspect(s) that have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of tools and equipment. According to a press release from Police Chief Marty Baker, suspects entered the City Light Distribution Yard at 800 Airport Road in Coleman, Texas near the Municipal Airport between the evening of December 5th and the morning of December 6th. The suspects stole $10,000 worth of tools, which included hand tools, various cordless tools, cordless ratchets, hand held lights, crimper, batteries and the battery chargers from the office and storage area of the property.
‘I knew we were fixing to get it bad’: Eastland couple describes surviving storm that left home destroyed
EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- It was just before six in the morning when Toni and Truitt Hart got warning that a tornado might be headed toward their home just southeast of Lake Leon. In a matter of seconds, that warning proved true. “I was standing up by my bed to find my shoes and stuff, and […]
Brownwood police make recent arrest for stalking
The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Monday:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 6:40 p.m. officers with the Brownwood Police Department contacted a male victim who wished to file a report for harassment. The victim stated that he is family friends with a female who is...
Christmas OPEN HOUSE at Coleman County Telephone Coop
The Coleman County Telephone Cooperative is holding their annual Christmas Open House on Friday, December 16th from 10:00am to 3:00pm. They are accepting Food Drive donations also, and will continue to accept those until Monday, December 19th. The CCTC office is located at 206 N. 2nd Street in Santa Anna. They invite all their customers to join them for refreshments and conversations this Friday.
Abilene Police asking for public's help in finding missing woman
ABILENE, Texas — UPDATE: Janie Ledezma has been found and will be reunited with family, according to Abilene Police. ORIGINAL STORY: The Abilene Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 70-year-old woman reported missing. According to the APD, Janie Ledezma was last seen in the area...
Crime Reports: Multiple vehicle burglarized in south Abilene neighborhood overnight
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5200 block of Alamo Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported an unknown suspect […]
Tow truck driver killed in hit-and-run crash involving suspected Toyota Tundra pickup
GOLDTHWAITE, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run that left a tow truck driver dead in Mills County. Troopers responded to the crash at 6:09 p.m. Dec. 10 on US 183 near Goldthwaite where the victim was loading and securing a vehicle onto his tow truck.
DPS investigating fatal hit-and-run crash near Goldthwaite
Multiple media outlets reported a hit-and-run accident near Goldthwaite Saturday night claimed the life of a tow truck driver. According to Waco’s KWTX Channel 10 website, ihe Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a hit-and-run that left a tow truck driver dead in Mills County. Troopers responded to...
Tornado Warning in Coleman County Until 5:15 am
THE WARNINGS ARE NO LONGER IN EFFECT (12/13/22) AT 449 AM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING A TORNADO WAS LOCATED NEAR ECHO, OR 8 MILES NORTH OF COLEMAN, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...TORNADO. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED ROTATION. IMPACT...FLYING DEBRIS WILL BE DANGEROUS TO THOSE CAUGHT WITHOUT SHELTER. MOBILE HOMES WILL BE DAMAGED OR DESTROYED. DAMAGE TO ROOFS, WINDOWS, AND VEHICLES WILL OCCUR. TREE DAMAGE IS LIKELY. THIS DANGEROUS STORM WILL BE NEAR... BURKETT AROUND 505 AM CST. CROSS CUT AROUND 515 AM CST. CROSS PLAINS AROUND 520 AM CST.
Gunter football bus struck by FedEx truck on way to state semifinal game
(KXII) - A Gunter High School football bus was involved in a crash as the team was traveling to their state semifinal game Friday. Gunter ISD said a FedEx truck hit one of the football buses, and that no students were injured. Texas troopers said the collision happened around 2...
