wxxinews.org
Study: teachers of color critical to education’s future in NY
Teachers of color are vital to more positive outcomes for students, but there are too few in New York state. That’s according to an analysis by Education Trust New York which released a report called “Representation Matters” on Monday. The disparity in racial and ethnic representation between...
wnypapers.com
6 UBMD physicians named New York ACEP 2022 'Unsung Heroes'
The American College of Emergency Physicians has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP “Unsung Heroes” for their dedicated patient care. A press release stated, “Nominated by their colleagues, those named as ‘Unsung Heroes’ embody what it means to be an emergency physician.
wdkx.com
MIB Presents: School to Prison Pipeline Play
Rochester’s Mentors Inspiring Boys & Girls non-profit organization presents the School to Prison Pipeline stage play Saturday December 10th 7pm at East High School 1801 E Main St, Rochester, NY. On Wednesday Jazzy T was joined in studio by MIB Associate Director Tanisha Allen and student performers Sienna and...
gvhealthnews.com
New case management director appointed at Thompson
Sarah E. Rehler of Honeoye Falls was recently named the director of case management and social work for UR Medicine Thompson Health. Rehler obtained a master’s degree in social work from the University of Michigan School of Social Work and is licensed by New York state as a master social worker.
progressivegrocer.com
Tops Completes Pricey Renovation in Upstate New York
As part of an ongoing series of store refreshes, Tops Friendly Markets is set to welcome shoppers back to its renovated location in Canandaigua, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region of the state. The 57,000-square-foot store is celebrating its grand reopening on Dec. 13. This is a $1.8 million improvement,...
A student from St. John Fisher University remains missing; Prayer held for him in hometown
Kenny's last known whereabouts was in the City of Montélimar in France on December 3.
gvhealthnews.com
Red Cross appoints new leader for Rochester chapter
The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as executive director of the greater Rochester chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in nonprofit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for...
NY family searches for student missing in France
Ken DeLand is studying abroad in France and his family said they haven't heard from him since the end of November.
theeastcountygazette.com
Marilla to reject NYSED Native American name and mascot memo
Marilla, New York, intends to fight a state education department edict that mandates the renaming or rebranding of any school with a Native American name, logo, or mascot. On Thursday night, the resolution was scheduled to be voted on, but the local school system begged the community to wait. The...
gvhealthnews.com
A Personal Trainer Brings You Nursing Experience with Weights
We’re talking across a small metal table outside the FairPour Coffee Roasters in Fairport on a November morning. It’s gray and overcast here. Temperatures are barely clinging to what was left of the late summer. Inside, FairPour is packed — no place to sit. Out here on the...
westsidenewsny.com
Bicycle Outfitters closing after 25 years in Brockport
After 25 years of meeting Brockport’s needs for two wheels, Russell S. Church III is closing Bicycle Outfitters on December 31. Russell and Bicycle Outfitters have been fixtures on Main Street for a quarter of a century. As a Brockport native, Russell attended school in Brockport and rode BMX bikes on area tracks as well as nationally. He developed his other lifelong sport, hockey, playing in local youth leagues and on Brockport’s varsity team through to graduation. He continued to support hockey and played in the Sunday Brockport Zamboni League until Covid hit.
These 4 New York Cities Are Ranked ‘Most Fun In America’
The results are in and, according to Wallet Hub, New York State has 4 of the 'Most Fun Cities in America'! With 182 total cities on the list you might think the Empire State would have more than 4. Florida has 10, Texas has 14 and California has 29 cities considered to be among the most fun.
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 12, 2022
Next Monday, Metro Justice will host a town hall to discuss turning Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) into a public utility. Rochester City Councilmembers-at-Large will be in attendance. The meeting comes on the heels of the utility's proposed rate hike, and customer complaints about a lack of transparency, billing issues, and more. This is part two in a series of conversations about RG&E* and its impact in the community. Our guests:
New York Has A Major Issue With Rats
There has been a serious problem all over New York State for the last several years and it has gotten so bad that some officials in the Empire State have decided its time to declare war. Yes, war. New York is going to war...with rats. Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, and New...
2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
Rochester community call for expansion of child, earned income tax credits
According to The Children's Agenda, 90% of Monroe County parents support providing tax credits to families with young children.
13 WHAM
13WHAM's 'Hire me Rochester' special event
Rochester, N.Y. — In anticipation of a New Year, people often resolve to pursue a career change, fortunately the job market remains robust and many local employers are now offering jobs with tremendois growth potential. Tune in Friday night for our special: 'Hire me Rochester'. We introduce you to...
What Upstate NY airports are among those with most delays in the nation?
Two airports in Upstate New York are among the 30 airports with the most delays in the U.S., according to a recent list from Stacker. Albany International Airport ranked No. 29 for delays and Buffalo Niagara International Airport ranked No. 27. The list includes a total of 100 airports. Stacker...
Nine Spot Brewing open on Monroe Ave. in Rochester
The brewery is open every day, except Tuesdays.
wutv29.com
Residents react to rising flu cases
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York State weekly influenza surveillance report shows a 76% increase in flu cases as of November 26th compared to the week prior. Health experts are recommending everyone to take necessary precautions like wearing a mask indoors and getting the latest flu shot. FOX Buffalo spoke...
