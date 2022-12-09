ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, NY

wxxinews.org

Study: teachers of color critical to education’s future in NY

Teachers of color are vital to more positive outcomes for students, but there are too few in New York state. That’s according to an analysis by Education Trust New York which released a report called “Representation Matters” on Monday. The disparity in racial and ethnic representation between...
wnypapers.com

6 UBMD physicians named New York ACEP 2022 'Unsung Heroes'

The American College of Emergency Physicians has named six UBMD Emergency Medicine physicians as 2022 New York ACEP “Unsung Heroes” for their dedicated patient care. A press release stated, “Nominated by their colleagues, those named as ‘Unsung Heroes’ embody what it means to be an emergency physician.
BUFFALO, NY
wdkx.com

MIB Presents: School to Prison Pipeline Play

Rochester’s Mentors Inspiring Boys & Girls non-profit organization presents the School to Prison Pipeline stage play Saturday December 10th 7pm at East High School 1801 E Main St, Rochester, NY. On Wednesday Jazzy T was joined in studio by MIB Associate Director Tanisha Allen and student performers Sienna and...
ROCHESTER, NY
gvhealthnews.com

New case management director appointed at Thompson

Sarah E. Rehler of Honeoye Falls was recently named the director of case management and social work for UR Medicine Thompson Health. Rehler obtained a master’s degree in social work from the University of Michigan School of Social Work and is licensed by New York state as a master social worker.
HONEOYE FALLS, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Tops Completes Pricey Renovation in Upstate New York

As part of an ongoing series of store refreshes, Tops Friendly Markets is set to welcome shoppers back to its renovated location in Canandaigua, N.Y., in the Finger Lakes region of the state. The 57,000-square-foot store is celebrating its grand reopening on Dec. 13. This is a $1.8 million improvement,...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
gvhealthnews.com

Red Cross appoints new leader for Rochester chapter

The American Red Cross of Western New York has named Kenneth Lee as executive director of the greater Rochester chapter, which serves Allegany, Cayuga, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates Counties. Lee has a lengthy history in nonprofit community service, having served in leadership positions in the YMCA for...
ROCHESTER, NY
theeastcountygazette.com

Marilla to reject NYSED Native American name and mascot memo

Marilla, New York, intends to fight a state education department edict that mandates the renaming or rebranding of any school with a Native American name, logo, or mascot. On Thursday night, the resolution was scheduled to be voted on, but the local school system begged the community to wait. The...
MARILLA, NY
gvhealthnews.com

A Personal Trainer Brings You Nursing Experience with Weights

We’re talking across a small metal table outside the FairPour Coffee Roasters in Fairport on a November morning. It’s gray and overcast here. Temperatures are barely clinging to what was left of the late summer. Inside, FairPour is packed — no place to sit. Out here on the...
FAIRPORT, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Bicycle Outfitters closing after 25 years in Brockport

After 25 years of meeting Brockport’s needs for two wheels, Russell S. Church III is closing Bicycle Outfitters on December 31. Russell and Bicycle Outfitters have been fixtures on Main Street for a quarter of a century. As a Brockport native, Russell attended school in Brockport and rode BMX bikes on area tracks as well as nationally. He developed his other lifelong sport, hockey, playing in local youth leagues and on Brockport’s varsity team through to graduation. He continued to support hockey and played in the Sunday Brockport Zamboni League until Covid hit.
BROCKPORT, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 12, 2022

Next Monday, Metro Justice will host a town hall to discuss turning Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) into a public utility. Rochester City Councilmembers-at-Large will be in attendance. The meeting comes on the heels of the utility's proposed rate hike, and customer complaints about a lack of transparency, billing issues, and more. This is part two in a series of conversations about RG&E* and its impact in the community. Our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York Has A Major Issue With Rats

There has been a serious problem all over New York State for the last several years and it has gotten so bad that some officials in the Empire State have decided its time to declare war. Yes, war. New York is going to war...with rats. Albany, Buffalo, Syracuse, and New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York

As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

13WHAM's 'Hire me Rochester' special event

Rochester, N.Y. — In anticipation of a New Year, people often resolve to pursue a career change, fortunately the job market remains robust and many local employers are now offering jobs with tremendois growth potential. Tune in Friday night for our special: 'Hire me Rochester'. We introduce you to...
ROCHESTER, NY
wutv29.com

Residents react to rising flu cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York State weekly influenza surveillance report shows a 76% increase in flu cases as of November 26th compared to the week prior. Health experts are recommending everyone to take necessary precautions like wearing a mask indoors and getting the latest flu shot. FOX Buffalo spoke...
BUFFALO, NY

