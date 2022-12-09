ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

What is a Hall of Fame, anyway?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This Sunday, West Virginia hosts Buffalo in a 5 p.m. men's basketball game that the school has designated as Bob Huggins' Hall of Fame day. Perhaps there could be no more opportune moment to open a discussion over just what is a Hall of Fame's purpose and how does one define a Hall of Fame, as it seems forces throughout the athletic world are merging at the point where we need to create a true set of criteria for the honor.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior’s Rylee Lowther signs with Glenville State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Rylee Lowther may have considered at least one other university, but she felt at home at Glenville State. On Wednesday in the Fairmont Senior High School cafeteria, Lowther, surrounded by her family, coaches and classmates, signed her national letter of intent to attend Glenville State and compete for the acrobatics and tumbling team.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

LCHS Cheerleaders take 4th at States

Lewis County High’s cheerleading squad brought home the school’s second-highest finish ever at the state level at this year’s Class AA cheerleading championships held at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. The team brought home a fourth-place finish in the eight-team field, with fellow Region II competitor...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lewis Co. Junior Wrestling successful in busy weekend

Lewis County Junior Wrestling had another busy weekend with the team competing in the 34th Annual Panther Classic in Clarksburg, while two Lewis County wrestlers pulled double duty at the “King of the Jungle” event in Moundsville. 34th Annual Panther Classic (Clarksburg)
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

LBSA Coaching Clinic Set for Dec. 17

The Lewis Baseball-Softball Association (LBSA) will be hosting a coaches clinic on Saturday at the Holiday Inn Express in Weston beginning at 10 a.m. The event is open for all, not just LBSA coaches.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Luke David Stout

ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Hunter Haze Warner

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Hunter Haze Warner, age 1, of Buckhannon, WV, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born November 24, 2021, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of Joseph Dakota Warner and stepmother, Katelynn Wegman both of Buckhannon.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Larry Paul Helmick

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry Paul Helmick, age 71, of Weston, WV, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born June 29, 1951, in Braxton County, WV, a son of the late Ed and Irma Knight Helmick.
WESTON, WV
WVNews

PSC Cat Statue.JPG

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Potomac State College’s top priority as the college moves into…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Terry Gene 'Toad' Phillips

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Terry Gene “Toad” Phillips, age 72, of Buckhannon, WV, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his home. He was born March 27, 1950, in Buckhannon, a son of the late Calvin and Garnett Pritt Phillips.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Geraldine Ann Bruso

WESTON- Geraldine Ann Bruso, 70, of Buckhannon went home to be with her. Lord on Monday, December 12 th , 2022 in Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital of Weston, WV. She was born in Morgantown on August 31st, 1952: daughter of the late Charles Aaron Groves and Wanda (Bankhead) Groves. On July 4th, she married David Allen Bruso, who preceded her in death on November 2, 2021.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Janice Lou Jett

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janice Lou Jett, 83, of Worthington passed away Monday December 12, 2022 at home with her daughter, Laura, and her son, Stephen, by her side. She was born March 17, 1939, at home on Bingamon Road to the late Charles Guy Jett and Farlena Alice (Keiffer) Jett.
WORTHINGTON, WV
WVNews

Speak up to solve broadband problems

The time to speak up is now when it comes to broadband service in Lewis County. As the Weston Democrat has reported, state and federal officials are making an effort to correct what went wrong when it came to West Virginia’s broadband access.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

18-year-old charged with attempted murder for downtown Morgantown, West Virginia shooting

MORGANTOWN (WV News) — An 18-year-old Uniontown, Pennsylvania, man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for a Nov. 5 shooting in downtown Morgantown. Nyqwan McCargo is also charged with wanton endangerment for the shooting, which happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Fayette Street, between Chestnut and High streets, according to a criminal complaint against McCargo.
MORGANTOWN, WV

