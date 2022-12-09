Read full article on original website
What is a Hall of Fame, anyway?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — This Sunday, West Virginia hosts Buffalo in a 5 p.m. men's basketball game that the school has designated as Bob Huggins' Hall of Fame day. Perhaps there could be no more opportune moment to open a discussion over just what is a Hall of Fame's purpose and how does one define a Hall of Fame, as it seems forces throughout the athletic world are merging at the point where we need to create a true set of criteria for the honor.
Minuteman basketball, Cheerleading Pride, and Moving Forward Together
I know I said the winter sports season was here in last week’s column, but that was only two-thirds true I guess as the boys basketball team at Lewis County High School had yet to get their season underway. That’s changed now, of course, with the Minutemen opening up...
Fairmont Senior’s Rylee Lowther signs with Glenville State
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Rylee Lowther may have considered at least one other university, but she felt at home at Glenville State. On Wednesday in the Fairmont Senior High School cafeteria, Lowther, surrounded by her family, coaches and classmates, signed her national letter of intent to attend Glenville State and compete for the acrobatics and tumbling team.
LCHS Cheerleaders take 4th at States
Lewis County High’s cheerleading squad brought home the school’s second-highest finish ever at the state level at this year’s Class AA cheerleading championships held at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington. The team brought home a fourth-place finish in the eight-team field, with fellow Region II competitor...
Lewis Co. Junior Wrestling successful in busy weekend
Lewis County Junior Wrestling had another busy weekend with the team competing in the 34th Annual Panther Classic in Clarksburg, while two Lewis County wrestlers pulled double duty at the “King of the Jungle” event in Moundsville. 34th Annual Panther Classic (Clarksburg)
LBSA Coaching Clinic Set for Dec. 17
The Lewis Baseball-Softball Association (LBSA) will be hosting a coaches clinic on Saturday at the Holiday Inn Express in Weston beginning at 10 a.m. The event is open for all, not just LBSA coaches.
Luke David Stout
ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
Hunter Haze Warner
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Hunter Haze Warner, age 1, of Buckhannon, WV, died Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the WVU Children’s Hospital in Morgantown, WV. He was born November 24, 2021, in Clarksburg, WV, a son of Joseph Dakota Warner and stepmother, Katelynn Wegman both of Buckhannon.
Larry Paul Helmick
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Larry Paul Helmick, age 71, of Weston, WV, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston. He was born June 29, 1951, in Braxton County, WV, a son of the late Ed and Irma Knight Helmick.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - WVU Potomac State College’s top priority as the college moves into…
Terry Gene 'Toad' Phillips
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Terry Gene “Toad” Phillips, age 72, of Buckhannon, WV, died Thursday, November 24, 2022, at his home. He was born March 27, 1950, in Buckhannon, a son of the late Calvin and Garnett Pritt Phillips.
Monongalia (West Virginia) BOE meets with legislators before session
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — With the next legislative session fast approaching in January, the Monongalia County Board of Education and local state senators and delegates met for a meal and discussion of the issues both sides want to address when the session gavels in. “It means a lot to...
Geraldine Ann Bruso
WESTON- Geraldine Ann Bruso, 70, of Buckhannon went home to be with her. Lord on Monday, December 12 th , 2022 in Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital of Weston, WV. She was born in Morgantown on August 31st, 1952: daughter of the late Charles Aaron Groves and Wanda (Bankhead) Groves. On July 4th, she married David Allen Bruso, who preceded her in death on November 2, 2021.
Janice Lou Jett
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Janice Lou Jett, 83, of Worthington passed away Monday December 12, 2022 at home with her daughter, Laura, and her son, Stephen, by her side. She was born March 17, 1939, at home on Bingamon Road to the late Charles Guy Jett and Farlena Alice (Keiffer) Jett.
Mon Health celebrates first birthday of Marion Neighborhood Hospital in White Hall, West Virginia
WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WV News) — On Wednesday morning, Mon Health’s Marion Neighborhood Hospital celebrated its first birthday, and officials are looking forward to many more years serving the Marion County community. Mon Health officials held a “birthday party” for the hospital at the Middletown Commons Wednesday, celebrating...
Speak up to solve broadband problems
The time to speak up is now when it comes to broadband service in Lewis County. As the Weston Democrat has reported, state and federal officials are making an effort to correct what went wrong when it came to West Virginia’s broadband access.
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials celebrate Randy Elliott's 18 years as county commissioner
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Wednesday marked Marion County Commission President Randy Elliott's final meeting as a commissioner, and dozens of local officials attended the meeting to pay tribute to the 18-year leader. Elliott was first elected to the commission in 2004 before holding onto his seat in the...
18-year-old charged with attempted murder for downtown Morgantown, West Virginia shooting
MORGANTOWN (WV News) — An 18-year-old Uniontown, Pennsylvania, man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for a Nov. 5 shooting in downtown Morgantown. Nyqwan McCargo is also charged with wanton endangerment for the shooting, which happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Fayette Street, between Chestnut and High streets, according to a criminal complaint against McCargo.
TV Report: Upshur County, West Virginia search is for body of man missing about 10 years
ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search of property in Ellamore, using heavy equipment in what one local television station said was a search for a man missing for about 10 years. While Upshur County law enforcement officials refused comment and the...
Harrison County Commission votes to accept BOE funds for Norwood, Nutter Fort PRO
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County commissioners on Wednesday authorized acceptance of a $60,000 yearly stipend from the Harrison County Board of Education that would fund a prevention resource officer to split time between two elementary schools in the county. Commissioners also voted to reissue a request for...
