The stock market could soar to new records in another 1982-style vertical rally as inflation continues to ease, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rise abruptly and cause the S&P 500 to hit 4,400-4,500 by the end of the year, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Easing inflation means markets will start discounting hawkish Fed comments, which have weighed on stocks all year. Lee also noted that inflation was being fueled by several transitory...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Soars to $18K But How High Can it Continue? (BTC Price Analysis)
This week’s CPI announcement was a significant relief for Bitcoin investors, as declining inflation would likely lead to a bullish trend for risk assets. However, there is still room for caution from a technical analysis standpoint, as the price has yet to break any major resistance level. Technical Analysis.
cryptopotato.com
Positive Ripple Trend Interrupted by Second Red Weekly Close (XRP Price Analysis)
Markets are waiting for the arrival of the FOMC meeting, which has been creating uncertainty. Last night, XRP closed its second consecutive weekly red candle. This put the rising trend that began in mid-November on the edge of reversal. Technical Analysis. By Grizzly. The Daily Chart. Ripple is trading below...
cryptopotato.com
DOGE Crashes 8% Daily, How Low Can it Drop? (Dogecoin Price Analysis)
DOGE has lost its sparkle after failing to move beyond the key resistance. This put bears in charge, and they seem eager to take the price lower. The key resistance at $0.11 has stopped the bull’s most recent attempt to move DOGE’s price higher. This has created a lower high on the chart and turned the price action bearish. Sellers appear in control now, and the price could quickly fall back on the support at $0.075.
cryptopotato.com
Market Watch: Telegram’s TON Soars 10%, BTC Slips Below $17K
The cryptocurrency market remained relatively calm throughout the past 24 hours, bracing for tomorrow’s CPI release and SBF’s testimony. The market continues to be rather uneventful, perhaps in anticipation of some major happening throughout the week. Bitcoin’s price has slipped below $17K, as the total capitalization sits below $880 billion.
Stocks will see 'fireworks' in the last 5 weeks of the year as cooler November inflation to be another game changer, Fundstrat says
Stocks could see "fireworks" through year-end on cooling November inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Lee said inflation pressures are in the rearview, with November CPI set to be a game changer. He predicted the S&P 500 to reach as high as 4,500 by year-end, around 10% higher from current levels.
NEWSBTC
MATIC Price Battles Under $1 Despite Bullish Signals
The Polygon (MATIC) price momentum registered a positive shift over the last 24 hours. The altcoin gained close to 3%. Meanwhile, on the weekly chart, MATIC is yet to recover from its losses. The technical outlook depicted positive price action; however, the coin is still not out of the woods.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price To Remain Sluggish Before It Attempts A Rally
The Ethereum price has moved in the same direction as the broader market. In the last 24 hours, Ethereum has moved up by 2.5%. On the weekly timeframe, the altcoin has rarely registered any movement. This reflects lateral trading for ETH. In the short term, the altcoin might be registering...
Goldman: These Stocks Can Gain as Inflation Slows
Amid signs inflation is beginning to slow dow, Goldman Sachs has identified 10 stocks that stand to benefit. Inflation has begun to subside a bit, with consumer prices rising 7.7% year-on-year in October, compared to 8.2% in September. Goldman Sachs economists believe that trend will continue. “Our economists expect by...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the market Friday: Hot inflation, Costco earnings, FTC Microsoft
1. Wholesale inflation: JUST PLAIN BAD. The government says November producer prices rose 0.3% overall versus the 0.2% expected increase. Ex-food and energy core rate double estimates: up 0.4%. U.S. stock futures, up solidly before the numbers, turned lower after the release. Bond yields up. Consumer prices for November are out Tuesday morning when Federal Reserve's two-day December meeting begins. PPI keeps pressure on the Fed. Food inflation mitigated by Costco.
cryptopotato.com
Arthur Hayes Believes Bitcoin Has Bottomed: Here’s Why
Hayes argues that speculators and leveraged players across the market have no Bitcoin left to sell. BitMEX co-founder and renowned crypto essayist, Arthur Hayes, thinks the worst of this year’s Bitcoin bear market has come to pass. The former CEO believes the three major cohorts of forced Bitcoin sellers...
GBP/USD Bullish Channel Support Levels
GBPUSD is trending higher on its short-term time frames, with its higher lows and higher highs connected by an ascending trend line that’s been holding since mid-November. The pair looks ready for another dip to support around the 1.2100 major psychological mark, and technical indicators are pointing to a continuation of the climb. If support levels hold, GBPUSD could bounce back to the channel top around 1.2450-1.2500.
U.S. stock rally faces gauntlet of CPI data, Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A double dose of potentially market-moving U.S. events next week could set the tone for asset prices in the rest of 2022 and beyond, as investors brace for a key inflation report followed by the last Federal Reserve meeting of the year.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin and Ether in for Quiet Holidays According to Glassnode
Bitcoin and crypto markets could be in for a quiet time over the holiday period following a highly tumultuous year. However, long-term supply hodled has reached a new high. Crypto and Bitcoin markets are heading for a lull period if the on-chain activity is anything to go by. In its last weekly on-chain report for the year, analytics provider Glassnode reported that Bitcoin annualized realized volatility has been the lowest since October 2020.
Has inflation peaked? Analyzing the latest numbers on the economy
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index that was released today, the prices of wholesale goods in the U.S. rose 0.3% for the month of November. Meanwhile, investors are trying to remain optimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. CBS News contributor and Axios managing editor of business and markets Javier David joins us to discuss.
cryptopotato.com
Calm Before the Storm? Ethereum Consolidates Below Resistance (ETH Price Analysis)
Ethereum has recently initiated a push and is currently confronting a significant resistance region. The price is consolidating, but a few other resistance levels could affect the short-term market outcome. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. The 100-day and 50-day moving averages, standing at $1360 and $1320, prevent Ethereum’s...
astaga.com
Upswing Of VIX Signals Doom For Bitcoin; Friday Will Be Crucial
As NewsBTC reported, the VIX skilled a development reversal final Friday which might be important for Bitcoin as nicely. The VIX volatility index reveals merchants the anticipated vary of fluctuation of the S&P 500. Remarkably, there’s an inverse correlation between the VIX index and the S&P 500. A rising VIX index often means falling costs for the S&P 500, and vice versa.
CoinDesk
Mizuho Cuts Crypto Exchange Coinbase to Underperform, Trims Price Target
Mizuho cut its rating on crypto exchange Coinbase's shares on Friday to underperform from neutral and lowered its price target to $30 from $42, saying it expects depressed crypto trading volume in 2023 and 2024 to result in lower revenue for the exchange. The stock fell 2.8% to $41.60 in...
Recession is expected in Q1 2023: Bank of America
Bank of America economists expect a recession to emerge in the beginning of 2023. Here’s how to keep your finances on track.
Key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off in November, but remain high
Another key inflation measure shows price pressures cooled off but remained stubbornly high in November, despite the Federal Reserve's monthslong efforts to fight inflation through higher interest rates.
