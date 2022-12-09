Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtva.com
New autism center opens in Nettleton
NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA) — A new autism center has opened in Nettleton, and the person behind The Baulch Center says it is meeting a need for the area. "I didn't want to do it in Tupelo because Tupelo has one," said Deana Baulch. "But they've got such a long waiting list. And there's people in Columbus and Amory. We've got people coming from Alabama, Okolona. It's kind of just centrally located."
wtva.com
Guntown woman found dead in Coahoma County
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities in Coahoma County found a Lee County woman dead during the weekend. According to the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found Brandi White, 45, of Guntown, Sunday morning inside a vehicle on West Bobo Road. She had apparently been shot. The death is being...
wtva.com
Starkville mayor reacts to Mike Leach hospitalization
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill is among those sending out well wishes to Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach and his family. Leach remains in critical condition at a Jackson hospital for an unspecified "personal health issue.”. “He has been such an incredible part of our community...
wtva.com
Fire Station 2 demolished in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - After many years of service, Fire Station 2 is demolished in Tupelo. The Tupelo Fire Department had to say a bitter sweet goodbye. In a post on Facebook, the department said, "As the busiest station in the city, many lives and so much property have been saved because of it and the men who worked here."
wtva.com
Six taken to hospital after Lowndes County wreck
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Saturday afternoon in Lowndes County sent six people to the hospital. The crash happened shortly before 4:37 on Highway 45 South near Old Highway 82. The crash only involved one vehicle. Two adults and four children occupied the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over several...
wtva.com
Gann to end political career after 40 years as Lee County constable
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Lee County Constable Phil Gann says he will not run for reelection next year, ending his career after 10 terms and 40 years in office. Gann says it was just time for him to retire, a move his wife was ready for him to make.
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Booneville man faces child sex crimes in Prentiss County. Justin Brooks, 33, was arrested and charged with child molestation, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department announced on Monday. The sheriff’s department did not share any more details about the investigation. He received a $50,000...
wtva.com
Missing Russellville man found
RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) - Police in Russellville are asking the public for help locating a missing man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), 44-year-old Brady Allen Thornton was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 11 at approximately 9 p.m. leaving his home in Russellville. ALEA did not provide an address.
wtva.com
Houston police looking into possible accidental shooting
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Officers with the Houston Police Department are looking into a possible accidental shooting that happened Friday. Chief Adam Harmon said someone called Chickasaw 911 about a shooting victim at a home along Airport Road. Paramedics airlifted the man to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo...
wtva.com
Benton County sheriff credited with preventing gunfire inside New Albany Walmart
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in New Albany say Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby was in the right place at the right time Sunday when two men were arguing inside Walmart. Chief Chris Robertson says it was around 4:30 p.m. when Goolsby saw Roger Struble of Hickory Flat...
wtva.com
Hit and run involving pedestrian in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol and other first responders responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in Lee County. Staff Sergeant Bryan McGee said it happened Saturday morning on U.S. 45 south, south of Verona in Lee County. There is not...
wtva.com
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach in Jackson hospital
Mississippi State announced head football coach Mike Leach was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance Sunday after suffering a "personal health issue" at his home. MSU football coach Mike Leach in hospital after suffering 'personal health issue'. Mississippi State announced head football coach Mike...
wtva.com
Forbes, Anderson named AP All-Americans
NEW YORK (WTVA) - The Associated Press published its list of All-Americans on Monday. Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes was named a Second-Team All-American. Five Alabama players were named All-Americans. Will Anderson Jr. - First Team Defense. Brian Branch - Second Team Defense. Jahmyr Gibbs - Third Team Offense. Kool-Aid...
wtva.com
MSU football coach Mike Leach in hospital after suffering 'personal health issue'
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Mississippi State announced head football coach Mike Leach was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance Sunday after suffering a "personal health issue" at his home. MSU defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is now in charge of the football team until...
wtva.com
Mike Leach hospitalization shakes MSU community
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The hospitalization of Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach has shaken the sports community. Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. "These are dark days at Mississippi State,” beat writer and author Steve Robertson said. “You work your...
wtva.com
We are off to a foggy start to our weekend, with rainfall not far behind
Waking up this morning we are seeing adverse driving conditions as fog plagues our area north of Clay county. Due to this decrease in visibility we are in a Dense Fog Advisory until 10am this morning. Temperatures will start off in the low 50s before reaching our high in the upper 60s. Lots of cloud cover along with some showers and isolated thunderstorms on the back half of our day will rule across our area.
Comments / 0