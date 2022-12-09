There are some things in this life that really get me upset, and one of them is just dumping your trash wherever you see fit, that isn't in a garbage can. It's really just lazy. One person or a group of people got busy doing just that, dumping their trash along a stretch of road in Forest Lake recently, and that trash that was dumped was more than 130 tires!

FOREST LAKE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO