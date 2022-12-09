ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

The Spun

College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today

The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UofL volleyball preparing for 2nd straight Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After beating the University of Oregon in comeback fashion on Saturday, the University of Louisville is headed to the Final Four. This marks the Cardinals second straight season making it this far in the tournament. UofL absolutely dominated its first three games of the tournament, sweeping...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Lisa Collins honored at UK, Louisville women’s basketball game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky women’s basketball star Lisa Collins died this past April, today family and friends gathered at Rupp to honor a basketball legend. Collins played High School basketball for Laurel County where she helped them win three state titles in the late seventies. The 1980...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville volleyball heading back to Final Four

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second straight season, the University of Louisville volleyball team is heading back to the Final Four. The No. 1-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks in five sets during their Elite Eight matchup on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Henderson County standout Saadiq Clements flips commitment from Purdue to Louisville

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements announced he flipped his verbal commitment from Purdue to Louisville on Sunday night. “Purdue boilermakers I want to thank you for giving me an opportunity to play Division 1 football and showing me love,” Clements said in his Twitter post. “After saying that I would like to announce that I have decided to decommit from Purdue and going to be committed to the University of Louisville. #GoCards.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville 2023 recruiting class holds 14, among top 25

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 14 and sits among the nation's top 25. The arrival of Jeff Brohm as head coach following the departure of Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati is having an impact...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Love Louisville and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Louisville. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Louisville to take part in a unique, Louisville-centric dating experience.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Yahoo Sports

College football hot seat tracker: Ken Niumatalolo out at Navy after 15 seasons

Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Variety

City of Louisville Announces Deal to Build $65 Million Studio

Count Kentucky among the states building studio infrastructure to take advantage of new production tax incentives. Following last year’s reinstatement of Kentucky’s 30-35% tax credit, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has announced approval and a letter of intent with River City Entertainment Group to develop the historic Louisville Gardens building into 40,000 square feet of studio space divided among four stages. The $65 million project is projected to break ground in 2023, with stages available for use in 2025. The plans includes restoring the façade of the Louisville Gardens back to the original design of the Louisville Armory, restoring the balance of the exterior, the offices...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Great Train Show pulls into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Model makers, hobbyists and train enthusiasts could be found at the Kentucky Expo Center Sunday. More than 40 exhibitors set up their model trains for the Great Train Show. There were a variety of different trains and themes on display including a Christmas train. Exhibitors say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Weekly weather planner: Rain before the chance for flurries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A large low pressure system brings active weather across the U.S., including rain and the chances for flurries later in the week in Louisville. Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with seasonably cool highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Clouds...
LOUISVILLE, KY

