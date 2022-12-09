Read full article on original website
College Basketball World Wants 2 Head Coaches Fired Today
The 2022-23 men's college basketball season is only a month old, but two fan bases have already seen enough from their respective head coaches. Both Georgetown and Louisville's men's basketball programs want their head coaches to be fired. Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has been struggling mightily over the last...
WLKY.com
UofL volleyball preparing for 2nd straight Final Four
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After beating the University of Oregon in comeback fashion on Saturday, the University of Louisville is headed to the Final Four. This marks the Cardinals second straight season making it this far in the tournament. UofL absolutely dominated its first three games of the tournament, sweeping...
wymt.com
Lisa Collins honored at UK, Louisville women’s basketball game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Former Kentucky women’s basketball star Lisa Collins died this past April, today family and friends gathered at Rupp to honor a basketball legend. Collins played High School basketball for Laurel County where she helped them win three state titles in the late seventies. The 1980...
wdrb.com
Bellarmine's Garrett Tipton scores career-high in upset over Murray State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine Knights nearly lost an 18-point second half lead but were able to hold off Murray State 69-58 Saturday afternoon at Freedom Hall. The Racers came to town as 2.5 point favorites. Garrett Tipton led the Knights with a career-high 25 points. Rob Perry...
Louisville Defeats Kentucky for Sixth-Straight Rivalry Win
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The RV/#24 Louisville Cardinals kept the state red as they defeated Kentucky, 86-72, Sunday afternoon at Rupp Arena in the Battle for the Bluegrass. It was the sixth-straight win for the Cardinals (7-4) over the Wildcats (7-2), the longest winning streak Louisville has had in the rivalry's history.
WLKY.com
Louisville volleyball heading back to Final Four
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second straight season, the University of Louisville volleyball team is heading back to the Final Four. The No. 1-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3-seeded Oregon Ducks in five sets during their Elite Eight matchup on Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may...
14news.com
Henderson County standout Saadiq Clements flips commitment from Purdue to Louisville
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County defensive lineman Saadiq Clements announced he flipped his verbal commitment from Purdue to Louisville on Sunday night. “Purdue boilermakers I want to thank you for giving me an opportunity to play Division 1 football and showing me love,” Clements said in his Twitter post. “After saying that I would like to announce that I have decided to decommit from Purdue and going to be committed to the University of Louisville. #GoCards.”
What Kenny Payne, Mike James Said After Louisville's 75-53 Loss at Florida State
Read what the head coach of the Cardinals and forward Mike James said after their loss to the Seminoles:
Louisville 2023 recruiting class holds 14, among top 25
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is quickly approaching its early signing day of December 21. Louisville's 2023 recruiting class currently holds 14 and sits among the nation's top 25. The arrival of Jeff Brohm as head coach following the departure of Scott Satterfield to Cincinnati is having an impact...
WLKY.com
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Love Louisville and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Louisville. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Louisville to take part in a unique, Louisville-centric dating experience.
Yahoo Sports
College football hot seat tracker: Ken Niumatalolo out at Navy after 15 seasons
Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
City of Louisville Announces Deal to Build $65 Million Studio
Count Kentucky among the states building studio infrastructure to take advantage of new production tax incentives. Following last year’s reinstatement of Kentucky’s 30-35% tax credit, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has announced approval and a letter of intent with River City Entertainment Group to develop the historic Louisville Gardens building into 40,000 square feet of studio space divided among four stages. The $65 million project is projected to break ground in 2023, with stages available for use in 2025. The plans includes restoring the façade of the Louisville Gardens back to the original design of the Louisville Armory, restoring the balance of the exterior, the offices...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
WLKY.com
Great Train Show pulls into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Model makers, hobbyists and train enthusiasts could be found at the Kentucky Expo Center Sunday. More than 40 exhibitors set up their model trains for the Great Train Show. There were a variety of different trains and themes on display including a Christmas train. Exhibitors say...
WLKY.com
Voting for name of 40-foot nutcracker on Shelbyville Road down to 5 finalists
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The giant nutcracker that lives on Shelbyville Road is closer to getting a name. PriceWeber, the advertising agency where the nutcracker is located, recently asked for help naming the figure. Now, they're down five names. The five finalists are:. Beau of Louisville. Jingle Ginger-pants. Kringle McCrackle.
Master P, Snoop Dogg appointed to Louisville non-profit organization board of directors
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 2X Game Changers, a Louisville-based non-profit organization supporting families impacted by violence, announced on Saturday the leadership appointments of Master P and Snoop Dogg to its board of directors. A spokesperson for 2X Game Changers says Master P, who previously served as 2X Game Changers' special...
WLKY.com
Snoop Dogg joins board for Louisville non-profit helping youth affected by gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another rap icon has joined with local youth activism organization 2X Game Changers. Rap star Master P has been associated with Louisville activist Christopher 2X's initiative for a while, and now Snoop Dogg is adding his support as well. Game Changers is a non-profit that promotes...
wdrb.com
Louisville sweet shop on Frankfort Avenue closes after 35 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville sweet shop that has served patrons for 35 years is closing. Sweet Surrender Dessert Café on Frankfort Avenue opened for the final day of business as people lined up outside for one more taste. Some patrons went to Sweet Surrender searching for a...
WLKY.com
Weekly weather planner: Rain before the chance for flurries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A large low pressure system brings active weather across the U.S., including rain and the chances for flurries later in the week in Louisville. Monday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with seasonably cool highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Clouds...
