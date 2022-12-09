Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLouisville, KY
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Visit the Magical Christmas City in IndianaTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Related
wdrb.com
Hole Lotta Love Donuts in Elizabethtown closes after 10 months in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a bittersweet Sunday for a sweet spot in Elizabethtown. Hole Lotta Love Donuts closed its doors permanently on Sunday. The donut shop first opened in March 2022 and quickly became known as a location offering opportunities of employment to people of all abilities. Owners...
WLKY.com
Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Love Louisville and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Louisville. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Louisville to take part in a unique, Louisville-centric dating experience.
WLKY.com
Special delivery! Video shows UPS driver's sweet reaction to Louisville customers leaving him snacks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A UPS driver in Louisville has gone viral after a video of him reacting to snacks on a customer's doorstep was posted. Watch his reaction in the player up top. Toni Hillison Barnett said that she and her husband started leaving snacks for delivery drivers during...
WLKY.com
Voting for name of 40-foot nutcracker on Shelbyville Road down to 5 finalists
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The giant nutcracker that lives on Shelbyville Road is closer to getting a name. PriceWeber, the advertising agency where the nutcracker is located, recently asked for help naming the figure. Now, they're down five names. The five finalists are:. Beau of Louisville. Jingle Ginger-pants. Kringle McCrackle.
WLKY.com
LMPD's Shop with a Cop builds relationships with kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To protect, serve, and shop. Louisville Metro Police Department officers took on a fun assignment Saturday. The department held its annual Shop with a Cop event at the Wal-Mart on Outer Loop. School counselors selected the dozens of kids who were paired with officers and spent...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
wdrb.com
Police in Radcliff searching for suspects after 'smash and grab' at smoke shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community is being asked to help identify three people who broke into a Radcliff smoke shop over the weekend. According to a post from a person identifying themselves as the manager of the Radcliff Plaza Shopping Center, it happened Sunday at the Mr. Tobacco Smoke Shop at 849 N. Dixie Blvd. in Radcliff. A video with the post shows someone using an object to smash the front window. The three thieves then entered the business and filled bags with merchandise before bolting back out the shattered window.
WLKY.com
Last escaped bull captured near Cherokee Park has new home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may remember the last lone bull being caught just a few weeks ago after a herd of cattle got loose in Cherokee Park. The red bull is now named Seth and he is slowly settling into his new home at the Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Louisville, a place for abused, abandoned, and neglected animals.
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown group supporting mothers grieving with loss of a child
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of a child can feel even more painful during the holidays, but a group of women has found comfort and community in the midst of grief. With heavy hearts, a group of local mothers in Elizabethtown founded "Moms Left Behind." The group that meets weekly gathered on Sunday evening.
WLKY.com
Great Train Show pulls into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Model makers, hobbyists and train enthusiasts could be found at the Kentucky Expo Center Sunday. More than 40 exhibitors set up their model trains for the Great Train Show. There were a variety of different trains and themes on display including a Christmas train. Exhibitors say...
WLKY.com
Families gather to honor the memories of their loved ones
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — On Sunday night, families in Elizabethtown gathered for the Remember Me Candle Lighting ceremony. Patti Stewart is one of many parents who continues to feel the pain of losing a child. “We're going to remember every child that is not with us Christmas,” Stewart said.
Wave 3
FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting
ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 7 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
WLKY.com
Popular Louisville Brewery, food truck ending partnership after 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Starting next year, you'll no longer be able to eat Mayan Café street food at Gravely Brewing. The two announced they are ending their partnership at the end of 2022. Since 2017, when Gravely first opened, Mayan Café has been the food vendor on-site, serving...
WLKY.com
Shooting at Jefferson Mall: 1 person in critical condition, shooter at large
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting at Jefferson Mall that sent one person to the hospital. The shooting was reported sometime around 5 p.m. on Monday. Police said that shots were not fired inside of the mall. There was an altercation that happened inside the mall and...
WLKY.com
West Louisville store owner reaches plea deal in killing of employee, avoids jail time
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The co-owner of a west Louisville convenience store pled guilty to killing one of his employees in exchange for no jail time. At a hearing on Monday, Safwat Ballasi admitted to shooting Jonathan Dupin, 36, at 2 Brothers Market in May of last year. Dupin worked...
WLKY.com
Santa touring Louisville in Christmas Caravan: When he's visiting your street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready Louisville, Santa is making his way through the Metro this weekend. As an extension of Light Up Louisville, on Saturday and Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Santa will be riding throughout Louisville. During his trot through the city, Santa will be stopping...
WLKY.com
Snoop Dogg joins board for Louisville non-profit helping youth affected by gun violence
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another rap icon has joined with local youth activism organization 2X Game Changers. Rap star Master P has been associated with Louisville activist Christopher 2X's initiative for a while, and now Snoop Dogg is adding his support as well. Game Changers is a non-profit that promotes...
Wave 3
Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car. The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.
wdrb.com
Louisville sweet shop on Frankfort Avenue closes after 35 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville sweet shop that has served patrons for 35 years is closing. Sweet Surrender Dessert Café on Frankfort Avenue opened for the final day of business as people lined up outside for one more taste. Some patrons went to Sweet Surrender searching for a...
Comments / 5