ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Streaming service seeking singles for dating show in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Love Louisville and looking for love? Very Local, a new streaming service is casting for a reality show to help you date someone while also "dating" Louisville. Very Local is currently casting men and women in Louisville to take part in a unique, Louisville-centric dating experience.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD's Shop with a Cop builds relationships with kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To protect, serve, and shop. Louisville Metro Police Department officers took on a fun assignment Saturday. The department held its annual Shop with a Cop event at the Wal-Mart on Outer Loop. School counselors selected the dozens of kids who were paired with officers and spent...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many drivers travel Dixie Highway every day and never think of the origin of the name. However, Gary noticed that Louisville is a long way from what is considered “Dixie.” He submitted the following question to Ask WAVE:. “Why is there a Dixie Highway...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police in Radcliff searching for suspects after 'smash and grab' at smoke shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The community is being asked to help identify three people who broke into a Radcliff smoke shop over the weekend. According to a post from a person identifying themselves as the manager of the Radcliff Plaza Shopping Center, it happened Sunday at the Mr. Tobacco Smoke Shop at 849 N. Dixie Blvd. in Radcliff. A video with the post shows someone using an object to smash the front window. The three thieves then entered the business and filled bags with merchandise before bolting back out the shattered window.
RADCLIFF, KY
WLKY.com

Last escaped bull captured near Cherokee Park has new home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You may remember the last lone bull being caught just a few weeks ago after a herd of cattle got loose in Cherokee Park. The red bull is now named Seth and he is slowly settling into his new home at the Tribe Animal Sanctuary in Louisville, a place for abused, abandoned, and neglected animals.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Elizabethtown group supporting mothers grieving with loss of a child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The death of a child can feel even more painful during the holidays, but a group of women has found comfort and community in the midst of grief. With heavy hearts, a group of local mothers in Elizabethtown founded "Moms Left Behind." The group that meets weekly gathered on Sunday evening.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

Great Train Show pulls into the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Model makers, hobbyists and train enthusiasts could be found at the Kentucky Expo Center Sunday. More than 40 exhibitors set up their model trains for the Great Train Show. There were a variety of different trains and themes on display including a Christmas train. Exhibitors say...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Families gather to honor the memories of their loved ones

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — On Sunday night, families in Elizabethtown gathered for the Remember Me Candle Lighting ceremony. Patti Stewart is one of many parents who continues to feel the pain of losing a child. “We're going to remember every child that is not with us Christmas,” Stewart said.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

FULL VIDEO: LMPD provides information on Jefferson Mall shooting

ARP money floated to help New Albany businesses impacted by construction. A violent December in Louisville continues a violent 3-year trend. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Updated: 7 hours ago. Ask WAVE: Why is there a ‘Dixie Highway’ in Louisville?. Hardin...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville men arrested in Jeffersonville homicide

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Two men have been charged in a deadly October shooting in Jeffersonville that killed a woman in a car. The shooting happened October 17 in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Court. Officers called to the scene found the victim, La’Aundra Owens, dead from gunshot wounds.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy