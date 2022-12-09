Read full article on original website
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Ultromics Gets FDA Clearance for Its Echocardiography Device
Ultromics' EchoGo Heart Failure, an AI solution for echocardiography with the potential to revolutionize the diagnosis of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance. The news puts EchoGo Heart Failure in the 7% of devices that have gone on to obtain full marketing authorization after being awarded FDA breakthrough status.
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
A novel blood test can detect Alzheimer's disease early
Researchers have created a new laboratory test that can check for the levels of a specific toxic protein that is associated with developing Alzheimer’s disease. The researchers from the University of Washington in the U.S. developed the test that can measure levels of amyloid beta oligomers in blood samples.
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
Healthline
Atrial Fibrillation: Ablation Surgery May Be More Effective for AFib Than Drugs
Researchers say a surgery known as cryoablation appears to be more effective than drugs in treating atrial fibrillation (AFib). They say the results include both short-term and long-term benefits. Experts say this latest research is in line with medical professionals moving away from medications to treat AFib. A new study...
neurologylive.com
Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
Managed Healthcare Executive
Can Ocular Biomarkers Be Used to Diagnose Alzheimer’s Disease?
In an umbrella review — a review of reviews — investigators found that so far, studies of ocular biomarkers to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease had important limitations. Longitudinal studies that use artificial intelligence could perhaps identify ocular biomarkers, the researchers suggest. Research of ocular biomarkers for diagnosing Alzheimer’s...
MedicalXpress
Parkinson's medication improved blood pressure in teens with Type 1 diabetes
Teens with Type 1 diabetes (T1D) who took bromocriptine, a medication used to treat Parkinson's disease and Type 2 diabetes, had lower blood pressure and less stiff arteries after one month of treatment compared to those who did not take the medicine, according to a small study published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal.
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
Genetic risk of ADHD may boost odds of Alzheimer's in old age
Having a genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease in old age, early research suggests.
alzheimersnewstoday.com
Full Phase 3 Trial Data Support Lecanemab for Early Alzheimer’s
About 1.5 years of treatment with lecanemab (BAN2401) — now under regulatory review in the U.S. — was found to significantly slow the progression of dementia symptoms in people with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. That’s according to just-released full data from the Phase 3 Clarity AD clinical trial,...
BioMed Central
Activation of primary hepatic stellate cells and liver fibrosis induced by targeting TGF-β1/Smad signaling in schistosomiasis in mice
Parasites & Vectors volume 15, Article number: 456 (2022) Cite this article. In mice, liver fibrosis is the most serious pathologic change during Schistosoma japonicum (S. japonicum) infection. Schistosomiasis is mainly characterized by schistosome egg-induced granulomatous fibrosis. Hepatic stellate cells (HSCs) are mainly responsible for the net accumulation of collagens and fibrosis formation in the liver. Activated HSCs regulated by transforming growth factor-β1 (TGF-β1)/Smad signaling have emerged as the critical regulatory pathway in hepatitis virus or carbon tetrachloride-induced liver fibrosis. However, the detailed mechanism of HSC activation in schistosome-induced liver fibrosis is poorly understood.
psychreg.org
New Study Finds Promising Treatment for Cognitive Deficits Associated with Cholestatic Liver Disease
Patients with cholestatic liver disease such as primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) can experience significant impairment of bile flow and may develop neurological symptoms including fatigue and cognitive decline. Little is known about why these symptoms develop in some patients, and there is no current therapy. In a new study published...
MedicalXpress
Trial compares therapies for reducing cardiovascular risk among people with rheumatoid arthritis
People with rheumatoid arthritis are at increased risk of cardiovascular (CV) disease, with studies indicating an approximate 50 percent increase in risk of CV events such as heart attack and stroke. Some immunomodulators—drugs that decrease inflammation—have been shown to reduce CV risk in the general population. Researchers from...
neurologylive.com
Partnering Clinicians With Parents as a Motivator for Pediatric Epilepsy Research: Zachary Grinspan, MD, MS
The pediatric epilepsy specialist at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City spoke on how meetings such as the 2022 AES Conference bring clinicians together as well as how parents motivate them to advance pediatric epilepsy research. [WATCH TIME: 6 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 6 minutes. “Parents have figured out how...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Spinal Muscle Atrophy and Muscular Dystrophy?
Spinal muscular atrophy and muscular dystrophy both affect muscle size and function, causing weakness and leading to health complications like difficulty walking, swallowing, and, for some people, breathing. Spinal muscular atrophy and muscular dystrophy are both conditions that can lead to muscle weakness and shrinking. This can cause significant health...
neurologylive.com
Real-World Italian Survey Study Provides Insight on SMA Prevalence in Age of New Therapeutics
High rates of treatment use were observed across all types of spinal muscular atrophy, with nusinersen, the first approved disease-modifying treatment, as the most commonly used. Recently published data in Neurology provided insight on the prevalence of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) at a national level and the current distribution of...
DVM 360
First oral diabetes treatment for cats receives FDA approval
The bexagliflozin product (Bexacat; Increvet Inc) is also the first SGLT2 inhibitor new animal drug approved by the FDA in any animal species. Officials with the FDA have approved the first oral new animal drug to improve glycemic control in otherwise healthy cats with diabetes mellitus not previously treated with insulin. Bexagliflozin tablets (Bexacat; Increvet Inc) is also the first sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor new animal drug approved by the FDA in any animal species.
cohaitungchi.com
Exertional dyspnoea in pulmonary arterial hypertension
The cardiovascular system responds to train to be able to course of the metabolic modifications that happen with elevated muscle work, together with: 1) an elevated, workload-dependent oxygen demand within the skeletal muscle tissue, and a couple of) an elevated technology of metabolic merchandise affecting acid–base homeostasis, akin to carbon dioxide.
2minutemedicine.com
Extended rivaroxaban treatment reduces recurrence rate for patients with deep vein thrombosis
1. In a cohort of patients who had symptomatic isolated distal deep vein thrombosis, an additional 6 weeks of rivaroxaban therapy in addition to standard therapy reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism. 2. Additional treatment with rivaroxaban was not associated with increased incidence of hemorrhage. Evidence Rating Level: 1...
