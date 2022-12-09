Read full article on original website
Related
Bobby Lashley Gets 'Fired' For Attacking A Referee And Shoving Adam Pearce On 12/12 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley got "fired" at the end of the December 12 episode of WWE Raw. On the December 5 episode, Lashley accidentally hit WWE producer Pete Williams with a Spear; during a brawl with Seth Rollins, "The Visionary" got out of the way, and Williams took the hit. WWE official Adam Pearce let Lashley off with a warning but noted that his hands would be tied if it happened again.
stillrealtous.com
Chris Jericho Pushed Tony Khan To Sign Current AEW Star
When Chris Jericho was the ROH World Champion he was taking on all comers by defending his title against former ROH champions. During the September 28 episode of Dynamite, Jericho faced off against Bandido, and it was reported after the show that AEW was interested in signing Bandido. Chris Jericho...
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Announces Hiatus From WWE RAW
Asuka has accomplished a lot of things in WWE since her debut back in 2016. This includes becoming a multi-time women’s champion and carrying the women’s division during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Asuka has been hinting at a huge change in her character since last week. After what transpired on this week’s RAW, it seems Asuka might be going on a hiatus for a while.
itrwrestling.com
Eric Bischoff Claims WCW Couldn’t Make Any Money With Ric Flair Which Is Why He Signed Hulk Hogan
Despite the beef previously believed to be dead and buried, Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have once again found themselves at odds. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast To Be The Man, Flair branded Bischoff an “arrogant pr*ck,” who “f*cked him” every time he turned around. In a recent post of social media, Flair shared a clip of a promo from their rivalry in WCW. The promo took place on the September 14th, 1998 edition of WCW Monday Nitro. This was the first time that Flair had appeared since no-showing a taping that April. On the episode, the Nature Boy reformed the Four Horsemen and lambasted Bischoff, calling him an “a**hole,” a “liar, cheat and a scam” and finally a “son of a b*tch.”
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Spotted With New Adult Film Star Girlfriend Misha Montana
Matt Riddle’s personal life hasn’t been so good as of late, unlike his professional life. In 2020, Riddle was accused of sexual assault by indie wrestler Candy Cartwright. Although Riddle was acquitted of the charges, his personal life only got worse. Now, it seems that Riddle has a new lady in his life, and she’s quite a choice for the Original Bro.
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
MMAmania.com
‘Pissed’ Paddy Pimblett has a problem with Joe Rogan’s ‘close fight’ comments at UFC 282 — ‘It’s annoying me’
Paddy Pimblett wants everyone to shut up about his not-close fight at UFC 282. The lightweight “Baddy” insists he comfortably won his co-main event against Jared Gordon last weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and doesn’t appreciate the “close fight” narrative started by Joe Rogan during their post-fight interview.
webisjericho.com
Eric Bischoff Says Fellow WWE Hall Of Famer Needs to “Let It Go”
Eric Bischoff and Ric Flair have had a problematic relationship, to say the least, over the years, even getting into a backstage altercation while both in WWE. Although it had appeared that they’d put any ill feelings in the past. However, thanks to both men being regular on Twitter, their history is often brought up, and now Bischoff has taken to his podcast asking Flair to finally “let it go” following a recent tweet where he claimed he’d made Ric Flair. Which, to be fair, was an outlandish claim considering, at that time, Flair had drawn money all around the world.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
wrestlinginc.com
Adam Pearce Issues 'Official Statement' On Bobby Lashley's WWE Firing
To close out last night's WWE Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley was fired by Senior WWE Official Adam Pearce, who screamed the two words in the former WWE Champions' face while the trademark ran to end the night. The shocking news came after Lashley had just laid waste to two referees and put his hands on Pearce, wreaking havoc after losing his match to Seth Rollins to earn a shot at the United States Champion Austin Theory.
stillrealtous.com
Former AEW Star Debuts With WWE
With all of the recent moves WWE has been making as of late you never know the company might bring in and recently it was reported that Kylie Rae was at the WWE Performance Center. The former AEW star made her WWE debut during the Main Event tapings on Monday...
wrestletalk.com
New Tease For Released WWE Stars Returning & Faction Reunion
A cryptic Instagram Story appeared on a WWE stars account, hinting at possible returns and a faction reunion. The story, which Nikki Cross posted on December 13, shows a colourful crayon drawing. It’s the dates that have piqued interest, though. Reddit user MikeMakesRight82 posted to the SquaredCircle group a...
Julianna Peña: Amanda Nunes trilogy is 'the only fight I see in my future'
LAS VEGAS – Julianna Pena doesn’t understand why the UFC hasn’t already booked a trilogy bout between her and Amanda Nunes. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) scored a shocking upset submission to dethrone then-bantamweight champion Nunes at UFC 269, but Nunes avenged her loss and reclaimed the title in dominant fashion this past July at UFC 277. Now that they’re tied at one a piece, Peña thinks it’s only fair for Nunes (22-3 MMA, 15-3 UFC) to return the favor.
stillrealtous.com
Former Champion Reportedly Released From WWE
On Tuesday night fans saw Mandy Rose drop the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez, and now it looks like she’s done with WWE as Fightful Select is reporting that she’s been released from her contract. According to the report people in WWE felt that they were...
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Once Accidentally Broke A Superstar’s Neck During WWE Match
John Cena is a name to be reckoned with in the wrestling and entertainment business. The breakthrough cross-over wrestling Superstar has performed some of the best matches in the business, and rumors of his in-ring return still swirl to this day. Still, not everyone’s track record is spotless. John...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Brock Lesnar Dream Match Planned For WrestleMania 39
An update has emerged on WWE’s plans for a huge Brock Lesnar dream match at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023. Brock Lesnar is one of WWE’s biggest part-time stars. It was always expected that Lesnar would be factored into WrestleMania 39 plans, with the event set to emanate from California’s SoFi Stadium on April 1-2 next year.
nodq.com
Report on how much money Sasha Banks will possibly be making from NJPW
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. According to VoicesOfWrestling.com, NJPW has reportedly been working on a...
ringsidenews.com
Chris Benoit Appears During WWE Tribute To The Troops Vignette
Chris Benoit impressed fans and peers alike with his incredible in-ring work. Benoit put on great matches against the likes of Kurt Angle, Chris Jericho, Triple H, and others. Unfortunately, his legacy got tainted after the gruesome double murder suicide in 2007. WWE removed all mentions of Chris Benoit from...
