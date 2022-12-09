Read full article on original website
Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska DE, reveals plans for 2023 season
Ochaun Mathis transferred in from TCU to Nebraska this season. It looks like this season may have been his last as a college player. Mathis confirmed that he will be heading to the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday. Mathis played in all 12 games for the Huskers this season recording 48 total tackles, 5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks.
Devastating Mike Leach update revealed
The college football world was hit with some shocking and greatly concerning news on Sunday afternoon when Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach was rushed to the hospital with a “personal health issue.” And recent reports have revealed that the beloved college football head coach is in facing very life-threatening health issues. According to Read more... The post Devastating Mike Leach update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nebraska QB commit in class of 2023 flips pledge to Virginia Tech
Nebraska officially lost one piece of its 2023 recruiting class Sunday evening. This time, the move comes from William Watson III, a QB prospect out of Springfield Central High School in Springfield, Massachusetts. Originally committed to the Huskers, Watson flipped his commitment to Virginia Tech Sunday after an official visit over the weekend.
2022 Heisman Trophy: Full ballot results revealed
The 2022 Heisman Trophy was handed out Saturday night. This year, the prestigious honor went to USC QB Caleb Williams for his part in leading a turnaround with the Trojans. When the full ballot results were released, Williams beat out TCU QB Max Duggan with Duggan finishing in second. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett finished third and fourth, respectively.
Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders
Ever since Deion Sanders left Jackson State to take the head coach job with the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s been no shortage of opinions on how he handled it. But what do his former players at JSU think about him? Zion Olojede of Complex Sports spoke with a few of Sander’s former players at Jackson State and Read more... The post Jackson State players get honest about Deion Sanders appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
Wisconsin OL reverses course, withdraws from transfer portal
One piece of the Wisconsin offensive line is reversing course and electing to stay in Madison. Per Jesse Temple with The Athletic, veteran lineman Michael Furtney is electing to withdraw from the portal and remain with the Badgers after about a week in the system. Furtney is experienced with 43...
Jestin Jacobs, former Iowa LB, reveals Pac-12 transfer destination
Jestin Jacobs entered the 2022 season as a key piece of Iowa’s linebacker group. Unfortunately, his season was derailed by injury early on. Now, Jacobs is leaving Iowa City via the transfer portal for 2023. On Sunday afternoon, Jacobs announced he would be heading to Oregon for next season.
Mohamed Ibrahim to take part in postseason showcase event following bowl game
Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim has accepted an invitation to the East/West Shrine game, it was announced Monday afternoon. The game will be played on Feb. 2, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Ibrahim finished fourth in the nation in rushing with 1594 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also...
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
Kris Murray playing status revealed ahead of B1G showdown against Wisconsin
Iowa faces off against Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. in Iowa City. Both teams are on the cusp of being ranked and have had strong starts to the season, with Iowa sitting at a comfortable 7-2 on the year. A big reason why is junior forward Kris Murray, who played the...
2022 Heisman Trophy winner announced
The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony went down Saturday with a quartet of finalists honored in New York. This year, voters landed on an all-QB final field. Those four finalists featured Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett. The list...
Aidan Hutchinson, former Michigan standout, notches key sack in late stages vs. Vikings
Aidan Hutchinson is an animal. A Wolverines, a Lion, a freak of nature; whatever you want to fill in. The star former Michigan standout notched a key sack in Week 14 against the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings, knocking Kirk Cousins back to set the tone on first down. The Vikings, who were driving the field well, had to settle for a field goal facing a long 2nd and 3rd down.
Wisconsin earns commitment from talented 4-star safety out of Ohio
Wisconsin scored a pair of strong commitments to bolster its secondary Monday evening. Among them was 4-star defensive back/safety Braedyn Moore, a talented 4-star safety out of Hamilton, Ohio. Moore was previously committed to Cincinnati but has decided to follow former Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell to Madison. This is...
Purdue commit, 3-star DL out of Kentucky, flips pledge to Louisville
Purdue is looking for its next head coach with Jeff Brohm returning to his alma mater at Louisville this week. In the meantime, the Boilermakers are experience some turnover via the 2023 recruiting class. One player to back off his commitment to Purdue is Micah Carter. A key defensive lineman...
Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’
Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
Terrence Shannon Jr. praises Brad Underwood following coach's criticism of Illinois' recent effort
Terrence Shannon Jr. is taking Brad Underwood’s recent comments in stride. Following the upset loss to Penn State, Underwood was extremely critical of his team’s efforts. The head coach noted the team is having issues with the consistency of effort displayed and said there are issues with the leadership of the players at this point in the season.
Key Utah TE announces Rose Bowl plans following 2022 season
Penn State now knows at least one player the Nittany Lions will not have to prepare for in the Rose Bowl against Utah. Sunday evening, star tight end Dalton Kincaid announced he would not be participating in the Rose Bowl due to an injury. Kincaid is Utah’s leading receiver and will be moving on to the 2023 NFL Draft after the season officially wraps up.
Minnesota lands transfer commitment from veteran LB out of Western Michigan
Minnesota is adding a veteran defensive piece via the transfer portal for 2023. Sunday evening, linebacker Ryan Selig out of Western Michigan revealed his commitment to the Golden Gophers on social media. Selig was a key piece for the Broncos over the past two seasons. During the 2021 season, Selig...
Zach Edey dominates with rare stat line during Purdue's win over Nebraska
Zach Edey came up with a crucial performance in Purdue’s win over Nebraska on Saturday. Despite facing the unranked Huskers, the Boilermakers went into overtime during the road contest. Purdue was never able to pull away but ultimately held on for the 65-62 win to remain unbeaten at 10-0 on the season.
