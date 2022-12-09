ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Mix 93.1

12 East Texas Ghost Towns to Take Day Trips to

Incorporated as a town in 1837, Nacogdoches lays claim to being the oldest town in Texas. This East Texas small town is still going strong today and has become a major city in the state. However, that can't be said for other small towns throughout the piney woods. Quite a few small towns used to populate the East Texas landscape but for various reasons, no longer exist. Although the town may be gone there are buildings still standing where the town once stood and there are street names that bear the former city names. Looking through the Texas Escapes site online, here are a few of those towns that once called Smith and Gregg County home, but no longer exist.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Family in Marshall, Texas Lost Everything Right Before Christmas

Life isn’t fair sometimes, and one family is learning that the hard way right before Christmas. I was given the details on this tough story from a law enforcement Investigator in East Texas, and I had to share the details to see what could be done to assist this family. It’s heartbreaking to hear about a family in Marshall, Texas losing all of their possessions right before the holidays.
MARSHALL, TX
CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Schmidt from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Schmidt — from the SPCA of East Texas. Schmidt is a lab-mix with an estimated birth date of Oct. 22, 2022. A good Samaritan brought him to the SPCA of East Texas when he was only 3-weeks-old. Schmidt is SO sweet and social, and he loves everyone he meets. He will make a loving companion for someone and we cannot wait to find him the right home!
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

The Oldest Working DQ is Right Here in East Texas. Guess Which City?

Did you know the oldest operational Dairy Queen location is right here at home in East Texas?. I had no idea, but I was delighted to hear it. Interestingly, the oldest continuously working Dairy Queen can be found in Henderson, Texas at 1215 US-79 N. But if you were to drive by and take a look you'd never be able to tell necessarily.
HENDERSON, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Atticus

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Deborah Dobbs with the SPCA of East Texas stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to help 13-week-old Mastiff and Boxer mix, Atticus, find his forever home. Atticus was given to a Good Samaritan to hold when the owner ran off and abandoned him. He has an issue with his eye, but a vet has since tried to surgically fix this and it has so far helped. Atticus loves everyone and would be perfect for a home with other animals.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Ruby's announces new location in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired in August 2022. A popular Mexican restaurant in Tyler is continuing to grow. Ruby’s Mexican Restaurant will be opening a fourth location in Jacksonville. The restaurant announced the new establishment in a Facebook post, with owner Ruby Abarca holding up...
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Tyler Legacy senior signs with Alabama football program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler Legacy High School senior has signed with Alabama University. On Wednesday, Jordan Renaud signed a letter of intent to continue playing football at the collegiate level today. The signing ceremony took place in the theatre alongside Renaud’s family, coaches and teammates. “Jordan has...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview Mayor Andy Mack hospitalized

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The mayor of Longview, Andy Mack, reported on Facebook that he was hospitalized on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Mack said in his post that a severe headache he described as “unbearable” led him to seek medical advice and underwent an MRI. The testing results led...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead, 1 injured after Tyler crash

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and another is injured after an early morning crash on CR 384 in Tyler. Officials with DPS said the car was carrying two passengers when it struck a tree. One person was killed in the crash, and another was transported to UT Health Tyler. The call came […]
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Update from OSBI on Missing Caitlyn Rose Case

The investigation into Caitlin’s disappearance is ongoing. We are still looking for her and anyone with information should contact us at (800) 522-8017 or email [email protected]. On August 5, 2022, Caitlyn Rose Case was traveling from Hoama, La to Colorado. Her journey brought her near Sulphur Springs and...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Come ‘Pick it Up!’ Kilgore, TX Police Found ‘Your’ Cocaine at Local Store

Recently, the Kilgore, Texas Police posted a humorous, yet concerning announcement on their public Facebook page. Apparently, someone who decided to do a little shopping last weekend at the Atwood's Ranch and Home Supply location at 1811 US-259 BUS in Kilgore brought a little extra something along with them. And someone seems to have lost that little extra something along the way.
KILGORE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX

Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Give Precious A Shot At Giving You Some Unconditional Love

When you make the conscious decision to adopt a dog from an animal shelter, you are making a life-long commitment. A life-long commitment that will be filled with joy, fun, exercise and lots and lots of unconditional happiness and love. There is one sweet Australian Cattle dog / Corgi mix...
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

