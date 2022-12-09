Read full article on original website
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3 Ohio State falls 3-1 to No. 1 Texas in Elite EightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
fox7austin.com
Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin near I-35 and Sandpiper Avenue. Investigators say just before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, police received a 911 call about a man bleeding heavily in front of AAA Limo, which shares a parking lot with a game room. Officers...
APD: Man dies after shooting in north Austin
The Austin Police Department said a man in his mid-20s died after a shooting early Monday morning near Walnut Creek.
Shooting in North Austin near Interstate 35 leaves one person dead; no threat to public
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting early Monday morning near Interstate 35 in North Austin left one person dead. At 2:32 a.m. on Dec. 12, a man was shot at 11902 North I-35 according to the Austin Police Department (APD). Officers were called out to the parking lot of AAA Limousine, where they discovered a man that was bleeding heavily.
Multiple People Injuries In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Round Rock (Round Rock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Round Rock on Saturday. The crash happened at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street at around 5 p.m.
Situation resolved after SWAT, negotiators respond in Round Rock
The Round Rock Police Department said SWAT and negotiator officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1500 block of South Interstate 35 Saturday.
APD: Man shot in southeast Austin
One man was shot near the intersection of East Oltorf Street and Burton Drive in southeast Austin, according to the Austin Police Department.
fox7austin.com
Cedar Park police shut down traffic at Arrow Point and FM 1421 due to gas leak in area
CEDAR PARK, Texas - Traffic was shut down at Arrow Point and FM 1421 by Cedar Park police Monday afternoon due to a gas leak. At 4:44 p.m., Cedar Park police said they were on the scene of a gas leak at 1801 East Whitestone. Due to the leak, they shut down traffic at Arrow Point and FM 1421.
Road rage incident leads to assault in Pflugerville, court records show
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was issued for a man who was accused of assaulting another man in a road rage incident in Pflugerville last week, court records said. Around 8 a.m. last Thursday, the Pflugerville Police Department was dispatched to an active disturbance near the area of E. Pecan Street and […]
KWTX
Austin teen charged in city’s 67th murder of 2022
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Carlos Narvaez, 17, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Sheldon Polk, 33, early Monday morning. Austin Police Department officers responded at 2:01 a.m. Dec. 12 to a shooting in the 400 block of East 6th Street, where they found Polk unresponsive who died on the scene.
fox34.com
Report by Texas nonprofit reveals tens of thousands of Texans are arrested unnecessarily despite Texas law
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A study conducted by Texas Appleseed, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, reveals that despite a cite-and-release law passed by the state legislature in 2007, more than 15,000 people in Texas have been unnecessarily arrested for minor offenses. The study compiled data from 2019 as it...
Round Rock restaurant reopening Monday after car crashed into it
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Gino’s Italian Restaurant announced it will reopen Monday after a car crashed into the building Saturday night. Round Rock Police posted on their Twitter account Saturday evening that a car drove into the restaurant, located at 1701 S. Mays St. Medics transported two people to a hospital with injuries not […]
Man arrested in Austin, suspected of distributing fraudulent temporary tags
Travis County court records filed Wednesday showed an undercover sting operation led to the arrest of a man suspected of distributing fraudulent temporary tags in Austin.
Search for missing person at Lake Travis to resume Sunday morning
The search and rescue teams used boats and thermal-imaging drones in their efforts.
fox7austin.com
Porch pirate caught on camera in Mueller neighborhood
AUSTIN, Texas - One resident in the Mueller neighborhood in East Austin says porch pirates are a big problem. Julie Schell's doorbell camera captured a porch pirate in action last week. Schell was home and got a delivery notification, and when she went to look, saw a porch pirate on...
fox7austin.com
Leander police urge residents to be on lookout for coyotes
Leander police are using a humorous video to convey a serious message to residents, be on the lookout for coyotes. The fact is, coyote sightings have been on the rise recently.
fox7austin.com
Police investigate deadly shooting in North Austin
Police are investigating after a man died in the parking lot of a North Austin game room. This is Austin's 68th homicide of the year.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Outdoor Christmas decorations stolen in Austin neighborhood
People in an east Austin neighborhood are frustrated right now after several homes got items stolen from them.
Austin Police: 5 tips to stop thieves from robbing your holiday joy
The number one thing Austin Police said you can do to prevent becoming a victim of holiday crime is to watch your surroundings.
fox7austin.com
Hays County inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after he tried to escape Kyle hospital: Sheriff
KYLE, Texas - A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a corrections officer after the inmate tried to escape a Kyle hospital, the Hays County Sheriff's Office said. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said a Hays County Corrections Officer was guarding an inmate who was getting medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle. The inmate, in an attempt to escape, assaulted the corrections officer and ran through the emergency room.
Traffic deaths a big concern in Austin as numbers near last year's record
AUSTIN, Texas — City council members are concerned about Austin's record-high rate of traffic fatalities. They say most fatal crashes are happening on freeways, frontage roads and major roadways, and one reason for that includes the inability to redesign those roadways because they're not owned by the City. Another...
