Bastrop, TX

fox7austin.com

Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating a homicide in North Austin near I-35 and Sandpiper Avenue. Investigators say just before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 12, police received a 911 call about a man bleeding heavily in front of AAA Limo, which shares a parking lot with a game room. Officers...
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Austin teen charged in city’s 67th murder of 2022

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Carlos Narvaez, 17, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Sheldon Polk, 33, early Monday morning. Austin Police Department officers responded at 2:01 a.m. Dec. 12 to a shooting in the 400 block of East 6th Street, where they found Polk unresponsive who died on the scene.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Round Rock restaurant reopening Monday after car crashed into it

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Gino’s Italian Restaurant announced it will reopen Monday after a car crashed into the building Saturday night. Round Rock Police posted on their Twitter account Saturday evening that a car drove into the restaurant, located at 1701 S. Mays St. Medics transported two people to a hospital with injuries not […]
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Porch pirate caught on camera in Mueller neighborhood

AUSTIN, Texas - One resident in the Mueller neighborhood in East Austin says porch pirates are a big problem. Julie Schell's doorbell camera captured a porch pirate in action last week. Schell was home and got a delivery notification, and when she went to look, saw a porch pirate on...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Hays County inmate shot, killed by corrections officer after he tried to escape Kyle hospital: Sheriff

KYLE, Texas - A Hays County inmate was shot and killed by a corrections officer after the inmate tried to escape a Kyle hospital, the Hays County Sheriff's Office said. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said a Hays County Corrections Officer was guarding an inmate who was getting medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle. The inmate, in an attempt to escape, assaulted the corrections officer and ran through the emergency room.
KYLE, TX

