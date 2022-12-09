ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Mountain Xpress

Council to consider changes to Housing Trust Fund policy

A lot has changed in Asheville’s housing market since the early 2000s. That’s when the then-members of Asheville City Council first established the Housing Trust Fund, which offers low-interest loans to developers who build affordable housing in the city. Today, the program has struggled to keep up with Asheville’s red-hot housing market and rising cost of living.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Asheville City Schools public school union, ACAE, call for appointment of Warren, Acebo amid unfortunate O’Connor resignation

The Asheville City Association of Educators (ACAE) was saddened to learn that Peyton O’Conner has resigned from the Asheville City Schools Board of Education. Peyton has been a tireless advocate for our schools. Her reasons for leaving are clear, and we must all work for a community where everyone is safe, welcomed, and respected.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Park takes steps to increase parking safety near busy trailheads

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures at several locations this week for the installation of permanent roadside protection measures at busy park destinations to eliminate unsafe, damaging roadside parking. Over the last decade, extremely high use at several park destinations has resulted in unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians, increased roadway congestion, and damaged roadsides.
GATLINBURG, TN
asheville.com

Henderson County Attracts $55 Million Investment by Multinational Beverage Producer

Lassonde Industries Inc., a producer of fruit juices and drinks, has confirmed the expansion of its Mountain Home Industrial Park location. The $55 million project includes the construction of a new facility as well as the addition of a new production line. The company currently employs 135 individuals and expects to add 30 new permanent employees with average wages exceeding the county’s average wage.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Scouting new horizons after election

I wish my election results as a local candidate were more consistent (in addition to better), because I would like to be able to figure out where my friends are. I remember that the first time I ran, I did best in Kenilworth, near the hospital; then later, as Wenoca turned actively hostile because contraception is in budget competition with their pet boondoggles, I actually won Newfound Road, then did best near Sweeten Creek, and this time in southwest Buncombe, followed by my own neighbors in Big Sandy.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 11, 2022

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-013-015>017-111500- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 551 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
polkstudents.com

PCCF grant allows school nurses to take part in virtual conference

Throughout the past two years, nurses in Polk County Schools focused on COVID-19 response and worked tirelessly in our schools and community serving others. In the summer of 2022, grant funding from Polk County Community Foundation allowed school nurses the rare opportunity to participate in the National Association of School Nurses’ Connecting Health Equity and Student Success Virtual Conference.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Some neighbors raise concerns over rising number of short-term rentals

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As short-term rentals become more and more popular in cities around the country, they're raising concerns among some in Greenville. The city of Greenville Board of Zoning Appeals heard two requests for special exception permits for short-term rentals on Thursday. The special exception permit requests were...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A head-on crash Sunday morning in Arden sent three people to the hospital with severe injuries. Asheville police say it happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Sweeten Creek Road near Weston Road. Two of those involved had critical injuries, the third has life-threatening injuries. An update to...
ARDEN, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended

An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,” Dr. Chelsea Fogal, medical director...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Three hospitalized with critical injuries after Sweeten Creek Road head-on collision

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning, Dec. 11. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash. NCDOT reported the road reopened around 2:16 p.m.
ARDEN, NC
WSPA 7News

Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

‘The time of my life’: Superintendent Michael Murray says a fond farewell

A state championship, a pandemic, and a long overdue cultural education. Cherokee Central Schools will be a chapter in Dr. Michael Murray’s life that he could never forget. Superintendent Murray, who is retiring at the end of 2022, began making the winding drive up Big Cove Road during the summer of 2017. With over 30 years of experience working in different school systems, you could probably assume what you’re getting yourself into. However, nothing could’ve prepared Murray for what the next five and a half years had in store.
CHEROKEE, NC

