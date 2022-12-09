Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
Council to consider changes to Housing Trust Fund policy
A lot has changed in Asheville’s housing market since the early 2000s. That’s when the then-members of Asheville City Council first established the Housing Trust Fund, which offers low-interest loans to developers who build affordable housing in the city. Today, the program has struggled to keep up with Asheville’s red-hot housing market and rising cost of living.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville City Schools public school union, ACAE, call for appointment of Warren, Acebo amid unfortunate O’Connor resignation
The Asheville City Association of Educators (ACAE) was saddened to learn that Peyton O’Conner has resigned from the Asheville City Schools Board of Education. Peyton has been a tireless advocate for our schools. Her reasons for leaving are clear, and we must all work for a community where everyone is safe, welcomed, and respected.
Mountain Xpress
Buncombe County Tax Collections & Property Assessment launch redesigned website
Everything you need to know about your property is now in one easy-to-navigate location. Buncombe County Tax Collections and Property Assessment have teamed up to launch the newly redesigned website at tax.buncombecounty.org. The new site is live as of Monday, Dec. 12. Following a community survey and feedback from the...
WLOS.com
Looking for a new hobby? Check out Haywood County's "Library of Things"
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Libraries are known as places where people can check out reading, reference and research materials. But in Waynesville, the Haywood County library has much more to offer. From pickleball to Instant Pot and even more -- the library offers up a plethora of opportunities.
Mountain Xpress
Park takes steps to increase parking safety near busy trailheads
Great Smoky Mountains National Park will begin implementing temporary, single-lane road closures at several locations this week for the installation of permanent roadside protection measures at busy park destinations to eliminate unsafe, damaging roadside parking. Over the last decade, extremely high use at several park destinations has resulted in unsafe conditions for motorists and pedestrians, increased roadway congestion, and damaged roadsides.
WLOS.com
New Leicester Highway senior housing development one step closer to breaking ground
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new senior living housing development is one step closer to breaking ground. Conditional zoning for the property located on New Leicester Highway, about a mile from Patton Avenue, was approved Wednesday, Dec. 7 by the planning and zoning commission. The project would be built...
asheville.com
Henderson County Attracts $55 Million Investment by Multinational Beverage Producer
Lassonde Industries Inc., a producer of fruit juices and drinks, has confirmed the expansion of its Mountain Home Industrial Park location. The $55 million project includes the construction of a new facility as well as the addition of a new production line. The company currently employs 135 individuals and expects to add 30 new permanent employees with average wages exceeding the county’s average wage.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Scouting new horizons after election
I wish my election results as a local candidate were more consistent (in addition to better), because I would like to be able to figure out where my friends are. I remember that the first time I ran, I did best in Kenilworth, near the hospital; then later, as Wenoca turned actively hostile because contraception is in budget competition with their pet boondoggles, I actually won Newfound Road, then did best near Sweeten Creek, and this time in southwest Buncombe, followed by my own neighbors in Big Sandy.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 11, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-013-015>017-111500- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 551 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
polkstudents.com
PCCF grant allows school nurses to take part in virtual conference
Throughout the past two years, nurses in Polk County Schools focused on COVID-19 response and worked tirelessly in our schools and community serving others. In the summer of 2022, grant funding from Polk County Community Foundation allowed school nurses the rare opportunity to participate in the National Association of School Nurses’ Connecting Health Equity and Student Success Virtual Conference.
WYFF4.com
Some neighbors raise concerns over rising number of short-term rentals
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As short-term rentals become more and more popular in cities around the country, they're raising concerns among some in Greenville. The city of Greenville Board of Zoning Appeals heard two requests for special exception permits for short-term rentals on Thursday. The special exception permit requests were...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A head-on crash Sunday morning in Arden sent three people to the hospital with severe injuries. Asheville police say it happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Sweeten Creek Road near Weston Road. Two of those involved had critical injuries, the third has life-threatening injuries. An update to...
avlwatchdog.org
Dog Flu Closes Shelter Intakes, Adoptions Suspended
An outbreak of the highly contagious canine influenza has forced the Asheville Humane Society to suspend dog adoptions, and no new dogs are being accepted at the county animal shelter. “The dogs in our care and the pets of our community are our highest priority,” Dr. Chelsea Fogal, medical director...
WLOS.com
More than the music: 'Christmas Jam' helps fund Asheville-area Habitat for Humanity homes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a three-year hiatus, Christmas Jam is back in Asheville. Although many look forward to the concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, others are focusing on the lasting impact the music makes on our community. Christmas Jam is thrown by Asheville native and Grammy-award winner Warren...
WLOS.com
Three hospitalized with critical injuries after Sweeten Creek Road head-on collision
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning, Dec. 11. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash. NCDOT reported the road reopened around 2:16 p.m.
Reduce, reuse, innovate: Pickens Co. finds new ways to save its landfill
Pickens County has a new strategy to make use of a landfill that was over capacity. Officials said the solutions will fix a problem and save you money.
Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts are heavy’: NC senior killed in head-on crash, district says
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Hendersonville community is mourning the loss of Madison Crawford, a 12th grade student at North Henderson High School. Henderson County Public Schools said Crawford, Kimisa Buchanan, an 11th grade student at North Henderson, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate of North Henderson were in a car when they got into a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
theonefeather.com
‘The time of my life’: Superintendent Michael Murray says a fond farewell
A state championship, a pandemic, and a long overdue cultural education. Cherokee Central Schools will be a chapter in Dr. Michael Murray’s life that he could never forget. Superintendent Murray, who is retiring at the end of 2022, began making the winding drive up Big Cove Road during the summer of 2017. With over 30 years of experience working in different school systems, you could probably assume what you’re getting yourself into. However, nothing could’ve prepared Murray for what the next five and a half years had in store.
