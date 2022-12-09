ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Fatal shooting in East Knoxville was an attempted robbery, police say

By Liz Kellar, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1Hqw_0jdE3u5H00

A Knoxville man shot and killed Wednesday night was the victim of an attempted robbery, a Knoxville Police Department spokesperson stated in a press release.

Demetrius Bomar, 40, was pronounced dead after being taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center. A second man also was shot and remains hospitalized, the release stated.

At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 2700 block of Lay Avenue for a shooting, but officers were flagged at the intersection of Biddle Street and Brooks Avenue for two gunshot victims, the spokesperson said.

The incident began when the second victim was confronted by two unknown men at a home on Lansing Avenue in what appeared to be a robbery, the release stated. The attempted robbery continued to a second home on Lay Avenue, where both victims were shot by the two suspects, who then fled the scene.

The victims left the scene in their cars before stopping at the intersection of Brooks and Biddle, where responding officers located them and provided aid.

Efforts continue to identify the two suspects from the robbery and shooting, the release stated.

Anyone with information is urged to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or go to easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org . Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a reward.

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter for Knox News. She can be reached by email at lkellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Fatal shooting in East Knoxville was an attempted robbery, police say

Comments / 2

Janice Jackson
2d ago

for the victims as well as their families, you guys are in my prayers and thoughts. for the family of the victim that was killed I express deepest sympathy and I am so sorry for the lost of your loved one.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man arrested after fleeing crash scene with child in the car, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was taken into custody after fleeing a car crash scene with a child in the car, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News. Officers arrived on Pleasant Ridge Road Saturday around 6:15 p.m., the report said. While there, officers spoke with witnesses who said that Steven Clabough, 38, was driving along the road when he crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting another car in a head-on crash. The report went on to say that Clabough got out of the car and tried to run on foot from the scene.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

Domestic Leaves One Dead, One in Custody

Update 4:30pm – Press release from District Attorney General Dave Clark:. At about 6:30 this morning the Oliver Springs Police Department received a report of violence at 192 Midway Road in Oliver Springs. Officers responded to the scene to find Janice Newport (DOB 11/11/70) deceased from an apparent gunshot wound and Nathan Newport (DOB 11/22/62) in the home armed and refusing to come out. Mr. Newport eventually surrendered and was placed into custody.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
WATE

TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. TBI, Oliver Springs Police investigate fatal shooting. Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Oliver Springs that occurred Monday along Midway Drive. WATE Midday News. Dandridge’s Revolutionary Graveyard. Tennessee Athletics Inventory...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI responds to Oliver Springs shooting, investigation underway

Your headlines from 12/12 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Mayor Jacobs asks to terminate ambulance deal, Diesel stolen from gas station, Artemis back on earth. Hendon Hooker secures UT’s highest Heisman finish since 1997. Updated: 20 hours ago. Although he was not a finalist, Hendon Hooker earned the...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Oliver Springs Man Charged in Wife’s Death

OLIVER SPRINGS – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Oliver Springs Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of First Degree Murder. At the request of 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark, TBI agents...
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
indherald.com

Oneida man faces felony charges following alleged domestic assault

ONEIDA | An Oneida man is facing felony charges after an alleged domestic assault that occurred in the Verdun area on Sunday. James Tyler Carson, 29, of Edgewood Boulevard, was arrested by Oneida Police Department officers on Sunday and charged with aggravated domestic assault and false imprisonment. According to a...
ONEIDA, TN
wvlt.tv

Cocke Co. ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive in custody, police say

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County and state authorities asked those in the county to stay home while they search for a suspect they believed was armed and dangerous Friday. That fugitive is now in custody, according to investigators. The fugitive, identified by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy