ETOnline.com
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'Good Morning America' Amid Romance Reveal
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it all business on Thursday's episode of their show, GM3: What You Need to Know, the third hour or Good Morning America. The co-hosts were both present on the show, but didn't mention the recent PDA pics that surfaced of them and newly revealed details of their romance.
Popculture
Amy Robach: Update on 'GMA' Anchor's Marriage to Andrew Shue Amid T.J. Holmes Romance
Good Morning America has been touched by a scandal. It was recently reported that anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who are both married to other people, have been romantically involved. In light of this news, PEOPLE provided an update on Robach's marriage to Andrew Shue. According to the outlet,...
The View fans think hosts made cryptic comment on GMA’s TJ Holmes and Amy Robach’s ‘affair’ with specific topic on air
HOSTS of the View threw some shade at their reportedly cheating colleagues at Good Morning America, and fans have taken notice. A topic seemed to cryptically reference the recently unearthed secret love between GMA hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach. On Thursday's show, the ladies of The View discussed infidelity,...
Popculture
ABC News Takes Action After 'GMA's Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes Romance Is Revealed
Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes will be taken off the air at ABC News' GMA 3 amid continued reports of their alleged affair. ABC News President Kim Godwin informed staffers of the decision Monday, Variety and TMZ confirmed, sharing that the co-hosts will be benched from their anchoring duties on the morning program as the news division determines what to do next.
Popculture
What Will Happen to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on 'GMA'?
As of now, Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will keep their jobs. News of their budding romance was exposed via the Daily Mail, featuring secret dates at bars and cabin vacations ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the report, the two have been dating for six months. They are both still legally married to their respective spouses, both of whom they wed in 2010. Many wondered if they'd face disciplinary action due to presumed "no fraternizing" policies at organizations, but according to sources, Holmes and Robach are two "consenting adults" at "equal" professional levels. Therefore, no harm was done. Sources also claim the two had already separated from their spouses before entering into a relationship and were reportedly planning to take their romance public as their divorces were finalized. But the Daily Mail beat them to it.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Was Known by 'So Many' at GMA: 'They Were Flirtatious'
A TV insider tells PEOPLE exclusively that "there were so many people internally that were unhappy" about the romance between the Good Morning America co-hosts The relationship between Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes was no secret to their colleagues. A TV insider tells PEOPLE that even though news of their romance broke this week, the pair's relationship was "widely known" among many GMA staffers — so much so that they were told to "knock off" their flirty behavior a while ago. "There were so many people internally that were unhappy about...
T.J. Holmes Said Amy Robach and Andrew Shue’s Marriage Was a ‘Love Story Like No Other’ on ‘GMA3’ 1 Year Before Scandal
Quite the irony. One year before the news of their alleged affair broke, T.J. Holmes praised his coanchor Amy Robach's marriage to Andrew Shue — and the resurfaced comment is raising eyebrows. “These are absolutely two of my favorite people on the planet. So, of course, you all know Amy Robach and her husband here […]
GMA anchor TJ Holmes addresses co-host in first on-air appearance after ‘affair’ claims
Good Morning America anchor TJ Holmes addressed his co-host Amy Robach in his first on-air appearance on the show following reports of their alleged “affair”.During the third hour of GMA on Wednesday, Holmes introduced himself to the audience without his usual co-anchor Robach and fellow correspondent Jennifer Ashton sitting next to him. In the footage of GMA3, obtained by DailyMail, the 45-year-old TV host acknowledged his colleagues’ absence.“All right folks, welcome to GMA 3, minus two,” he said. “Ain’t that something? Uh yes, Robach is not here. Dr Ashton, not here. Stuck with me folks.”After laughing while looking at...
Gio Benitez: 5 Things About ABC News Anchor Filling In For T.J. Holmes Amid Amy Robach Scandal
Gio Benitez is a news anchor for ABC. He just started being a temporary host on Good Morning America‘s third hour. Gio filled in for T.J. Holmes after T.J. and fellow anchor Amy Robach were involved in an alleged affair that became a ‘distraction’ for the network.
T.J. Holmes Had an Affair With Natasha Singh Ahead of Amy Robach Romance Scandal: Details
Just the beginning? T.J. Holmes cheated on wife Marilee Fiebig with Good Morning America producer Natasha Singh, multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly. According to the insider, Holmes, 45, has had "inappropriate moments" with several of his ABC coworkers. His affair with Singh, 30, took place before his romance with GMA3 coanchor Amy Robach — […]
sheenmagazine.com
T.J. Holmes cheated on wife with ‘GMA’ producer before affair with Amy Robach
As if things could get any messier. Before T.J. Holmes started a relationship with his “GMA 3” co-anchor Amy Robach, he had a three-year affair with married “Good Morning America” producer Natasha Singh that started in 2016. Multiple sources told Page Six the cheating duo confided in Robach about their infidelity. “Amy was the person they went to talk to about their affair and marriages,” an insider claimed. Another source disputed that Robach was their confidante and insisted “she didn’t know about the affair until it was in its final stages. They told her about it right at the end.” Their...
Popculture
'GMA' Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Have a Ball Joking About Relationship On-Air
After a whirlwind week that revealed their relationship to the public, Good Morning America hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach had some fun on-air. Holmes and Robach joked a bit about the wild week that saw their romance go public, with tons of speculation swirling around the reveal. On Friday's...
GMA’s Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to ‘GMA’ Amid Dating Scandal: Watch
What scandal? Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes carried on with a business-as-usual demeanor during their first joint appearance on-camera, despite romance speculation. Amy, 49, and T.J., 45, hosted the third hour of GMA on Thursday, December 1, while keeping things sunny and professional. The pair discussed...
AdWeek
Report: ABC News Launches ‘Internal Review’ Into Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes Romance
ABC News has launched an internal review focused on the romantic relationship between GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, reports Semafor‘s Max Tani. That review, being conducted by ABC lawyer Tanya Menton, looks at whether Robach and Holmes’ relationship violates company policies. Menton’s review is also looking into whether newly-surfaced allegations in Page Six about relationships between Holmes and other ABC employees violated policies about relationships between bosses and subordinates. The tabloid points to an alleged three-year affair Holmes had with ABC News producer Natasha Singh from 2016-2019. Tani reports that Menton’s review focuses on morality language in Disney’s corporate handbook.
Popculture
