REFILE-China launches suit at WTO against U.S. chip export curbs - Global Times
(Fixes spelling in the lede) Dec 13 (Reuters) - China on Monday launched a suit at the World Trade Organization against the United States over its chip export control measures, the state-backed Global Times said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing China's commerce ministry. The move is a way of...
UPDATE 6-U.S. consults with Japan, Netherlands on chip restrictions as China pushes back
(Adds China's WTO suit, plan to support its industry) Dec 13 (Reuters) - The U.S.-China row over technology has ratcheted up this week, with Washington confirming talks with Japan and the Netherlands about tightening exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, and Beijing hitting back. China on Monday launched a...
Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities
Vladimir Putin's henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an 'all-out nuclear war' after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he...
‘The Merchant of Death Is Back in Action’
The inside story of how U.S. agents took down Viktor Bout, the world’s most notorious arms trader, and why they’re worried about what comes next.
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
Indonesia appeals WTO ruling in nickel dispute against EU
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia on Monday filed an expected appeal against a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruling that was in favour of the European Union (EU) in a dispute over Jakarta's ban on nickel ore exports, the WTO said. The WTO panel ruled in favour of the EU...
U.S. sends first shipment of power equipment in aid to Ukraine
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The United States has shipped the first part of its power equipment aid to Ukraine, U.S. officials said on Monday, as Washington works to support the country's energy infrastructure against intensifying attacks from Russia. The first tranche was power equipment worth about $13 million, one...
Russia wants Black Sea grain deal to ensure supplies to poorest countries - TASS
Dec 12 (Reuters) - Russia wants to adjust the Black Sea grain initiative to ensure more food supplies go to the world's poorest countries in Africa and Asia, the TASS news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin as saying on Monday. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge) ©...
U.S. wheat surges after Russian attack shuts Ukraine port
CHICAGO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rallied on Monday, with the trade focused on a Russian strike that temporarily shut down a key Ukraine export port and raised concerns about disruptions to the critical Black Sea shipping channel. * Wheat futures were still ripe for bargain buying and short covering after the most-active Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract hit its lowest since October 2021, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soft red winter wheat contract settled up 20-1/2 cents at $7.54-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. March hard red winter wheat futures were up 28-1/2 cents at $8.61-1/2 a bushel and MGEX spring wheat for March delivery gained 14-1/4 cents to $9.15-3/4 a bushel. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that weekly export inspections of wheat totaled 218,460 tonnes, near the low end of trade forecasts for 200,000 to 475,000 tonnes. A week ago, wheat export inspections were 341,674 tonnes. * Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa resumed operations that had been suspended after a Russian attack on the region's energy system. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Alexander Smith)
Ukraine's Odesa port resumes operations - infrastructure ministry
KYIV, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa has resumed operations that had been suspended after a Russian attack on the region's energy system, a spokesperson for the infrastructure ministry said on Monday. Russia has since October been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with waves of missile and...
Argentine 2022/23 wheat production forecast revised down to 11.5 mln tonnes -Rosario grains exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat production for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 11.5 million tonnes, down from a previous estimate of 11.8 million tonnes, the Rosario Grains Exchange said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Sarah Morland) © Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022....
Chinese diplomats wanted by UK police for questioning return to Beijing
China has removed its consul-general and five other British-based diplomats wanted by police for questioning in connection to the alleged beating of a Hong Kong protester in the English city of Manchester.
Ukraine grain exports down 31.5% at 19.7 mln T so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 19.7 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 31.5% from the 28.7 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. The volume included around 7.3 million tonnes of...
Grain ships leave Odesa ports after pause following Russian attacks
KYIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Eight ships loaded with grain left ports in Ukraine's Odesa region on Tuesday after a pause caused by power cuts following Russian missile strikes, the Ukrainian infrastructure ministry said. The Black Sea port of Odesa did not operate on Sunday and the ports of Chornomorsk...
UPDATE 1-U.S. agriculture agency extends climate funding to small farmers
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute an additional $325 million in funding for projects tailored to smaller-scale farmers to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, taking its total annual investment in climate-friendly farming to more than $3 billion, the agency announced Monday. USDA's efforts are...
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, strong demand limits decline; wheat firms
SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans futures slid for the first time in three sessions on Thursday, although expectations of strong demand for U.S. supplies curbed losses. Wheat prices edged higher with lower output in Argentina supporting prices, while corn lost ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on...
Ukrainian grain traders ask government to ensure power supply to silos
KYIV, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Ukrainian grain traders union UGA asked the government on Tuesday to ensure priority supplies of electricity to grain silos to reduce potential damage to the harvest. Russia has been targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure with missile and drone strikes since October. The UGA said this...
Indonesia's Bulog to import 200,000 T of rice by year end -official
JAKARTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia food procurement agency Bulog has arranged to import 200,000 tonnes of rice this month and may execute its remaining import quota early next year before if rice stocks remain low, a company official said on Wednesday. Authorities have given Bulog an import quota of...
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m.GMT/6 a.m. ET
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. GLOBAL. UKRAINE-CRISIS/. Ukraine battles Russian assault in east as Kyiv allies plan winter aid.
