Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: DE Kai Wallin commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Program lands commitment from Syncere SafeeullahThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from long snapper Marco OrtizThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Kwinten Ives commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: William Watson decommits from HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
Kearney Hub
Papillion man killed in US 77 crash near Davey, Lancaster County sheriff says
A 24-year-old Papillion man died early Friday morning after his pickup truck slid off U.S. 77 and rolled into the median, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. John R. Free was pronounced dead at the scene, Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Friday. Free had been headed north on the...
klkntv.com
Missing Douglas County man found dead near Ashland
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Douglas County man was found dead Saturday near Ashland, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. The body of 46-year-old Mark Clardy was found southeast of the Interstate 80 rest area, which is near Mahoney State Park. Clardy was reported missing last Tuesday,...
WOWT
Semi-truck driver killed in crash
Patchy fog is limiting visibility across the area this morning. Expect low clouds and fog to last through mid-morning before sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy. Updated: 22 hours ago. The new policy still doesn’t provide allowances for transgender students, but...
News Channel Nebraska
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found dead. Mark Clardy was last seen in the area of 192nd and F streets last Tuesday. His phone pinged near Interstate 80 near Mahoney State Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say he...
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made in connection to $100K coin theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in connection to the theft of $100,000 worth of gold coins in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said they arrested 49-year-old David Fricke on Dec. 10. Fricke reportedly knows the victim and had access to the home. Officers said they are still looking...
News Channel Nebraska
One dead following single-vehicle rollover accident
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A single-vehicle rollover accident was fatal in Lancaster County Friday morning. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the area of Highway 77 and Agnew Road following the reported of the accident. It was reported that the investigation showed that a Dodge Ram 1500, driven...
klkntv.com
Man caught stealing gas from Lincoln construction company, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A burglar was caught red-handed as he tried stealing gas from a local construction company, Lincoln Police say. Officers were called to Walton Construction near 48th Street and Doris Bair Circle early Monday morning. The owner told police his security system caught movement by the...
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes open after crash on I-80 and 84th Street
The Nebraska Department of Transportation said crash on I-80 near 84th Street is cleared. All lanes are open.
WOWT
Man helps driver after SUV crashes into building in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man rushed into action to help after he witnessed a car crash just south of the Old Market. OPPD says an SUV crashed into several parked cars and slammed against a building near 10th and Pierce Friday. A man tells 6 news he saw the...
klin.com
Suspect in Coin Theft Taken Into Custody
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, a Lincoln man reported a belated burglary. The 82-year-old victim says 25 gold coins went missing from his private collection sometime during the last week of November and approximated their value at $100,000. LPD reported on Monday, Dec. 12 that they have apprehended a suspect in...
KETV.com
Suspect arrested in deadly Sarpy County crash from July
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A suspect has been arrested in a deadly Sarpy County crash from July. Jarrod Morrow was booked into jail on charges of motor vehicle homicide and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Allen Patton, 54, died in the crash at 36th and Platteview...
KETV.com
Lanes reopened after crash causes fuel spill on I-80
All lanes have reopened after a crash caused a fuel spill on Interstate 80 Eastbound. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Douglas County officials say no one was hurt. The NDOT said the two right lanes were blocked on I-80 EB between exit 449 (72nd Street) and exit 450 (60th Street). The entrance ramps to I-80 from 72nd Street were also closed.
News Channel Nebraska
Three in jail after Taco Bell fight in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Three people were taken into custody after a fight at a Taco Bell in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Taco Bell, 1440 W O St., around 9:00 p.m. on Dec. 10 for a reported weapons violation. Officials said the caller reported that...
Red Oak man arrested on a Mills County warrant
(Red Oak) The Red Oak Police Department arrested 50-year-old Floyd Raymond Henry II, of Red Oak, this morning on a Mills County warrant for a probation violation on the original charges of Controlled Substance Violation and Carrying Weapons. Henry was held in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting extradition to Mills County. His bond was set at $10,000.
WOWT
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
klin.com
Lincoln Man Fails in Attempt to Steal 35 Gallons of Gas
In the early morning hours of Dec. 12, LPD officers were called to Walton Construction at 5100 N 48th St on the report of a burglary in progress. Arriving officers found the suspect on the property, and Toby Leiting, 48, was taken into custody after a short foot chase. Police...
1011now.com
Man facing charges for pawning stolen gold coins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department has identified a man they believe stole thousands of dollars worth of gold coins. According to LPD, 49-year-old David Fricke has been identified as the person responsible and was taken into custody on Saturday. Last week officers spoke with 82-year-old man who...
kmaland.com
Pottawattamie County officials recall derecho close calls
(Council Bluffs) -- Pottawattamie County officials are among those remembering a dubious anniversary this week. Thursday, December 15th marks the one-year anniversary of the serial derecho which slammed into KMAland. Pottawattamie County was among the areas hardest hit by the freak December severe storms, complete with thunderstorm downbursts, 80-to-100 mph winds and in some cases, tornadoes. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed tells KMA News two severe thunderstorm warnings and four tornado warnings were issued in his county, alone, that afternoon and evening. Reed says four twister touchdowns were confirmed in the county-including one close call.
News Channel Nebraska
Troopers respond to over 150 weather-related incidents Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Much of Nebraska received winter weather Thursday, and emergency officials were busy across the state. The Nebraska State Patrol was no different with multiple units responding across the state to weather-related incidents. Throughout the day, the NSP said troopers investigated 46 crashes, performed 78 motorist assists, and...
Comments / 0