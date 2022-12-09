ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Business updates, holiday specials and bourbon barrels

By Alexandria Bursiek Kloehn, Appleton Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
The Post-Crescent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZTjO_0jdE3VDE00

Happy Thursday and welcome back to The Buzz newsletter!

The holidays are approaching faster than I can believe and, with Christmas and food in mind, I created a list of Appleton-area restaurants with Christmas specials. I hope the list will save you time in the kitchen — unless you're decorating cookies.

Many of the business stories we've covered since the last newsletter are updates, as we've learned more about recent developments. For example, I was able to talk to the new owners of Mihm's Charcoal Grill and hear their story and when they plan to open. I also spoke with Dalton Polomis, a co-owner of The Realm of Darkness Haunted House with Ben Hurst, about why they're moving their haunt into the current Starlite Club building.

Rebecca Loroff, another Post-Crescent reporter, followed up with four businesses opening in the area: Penny Mustard Furnishings, Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar, Paper Valley Starbucks and Slim Chickens.

Finally, I spoke with the owners of Parker John's about their new location opening on Evergreen Drive in the former Beefeaters building. Their opening has been delayed because of construction and they now expect to begin serving in mid-February.

If you're looking for new developments, we also covered The Melting Pot's $500,000 renovation and a new business in Neenah, Grainworks Old + New, which sells a variety of bourbon-themed items.

Looking ahead, you can expect to see a deep dive into the Fire Alarm, a former well-known bar and nightclub that was recently demolished. If you'd like to contribute to the story, you can find more information here.

Thank you for subscribing to The Buzz newsletter. If you have any tips, questions or thoughts, please don't hesitate to share them with me at abursiekkloehn@gannett.com. If you enjoy our reporting, please consider subscribing to The Post-Crescent.

Who is The Buzz?

I'm Alexandria Bursiek Kloehn, a business reporter with the Appleton Post-Crescent. I cover everything local business in the Fox Cities, from openings and closings to renovations and changes in ownership.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Primal Eats: Fox River Brewing Company in Oshkosh

(WFRV) – In today’s episode of Primal Eats, we get a closer look at a family-owned restaurant with views of the water in the summer and how to reserve outdoor heated domes in the winter. Plus we meet Ryan, the Executive Chef at Fox River Brewing Company where...
OSHKOSH, WI
Y-105FM

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

TSA set to host northern Wisconsin hiring event at Appleton Paper Valley Hotel

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a recruiting event for two northeast Wisconsin airports this upcoming week. The recruiting event will be held at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel on December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the goal of assisting people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).
APPLETON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: The Village Companies seeks arcade game assemblers

PULASKI, Wis. — There’s a lot of work that goes into building a commerce arcade game. The Village Companies in Pulaski is growing and seeking people to help fill open positions. Businesses in the company include Bay Tek Entertainment, MCL Industries and Skee-Ball. Hiring is expected to take...
PULASKI, WI
seehafernews.com

Work Continues on Mike Howe Builders Subdivision in North Manitowoc

Mike Howe Builders is continuing their work on a seven-acre single-family subdivision on the north side of Manitowoc. Mike Howe was on WOMT’s After Further Review Program last week with Jason and Tina Prigge, where he explained that this project actually started three years ago when he first noticed a need for affordable housing.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH - SANTA CYCLE GREEN BAY

House of Hope expands to give peace of mind to at-risk teens. A new wing of the homeless shelter provides a quiet space or video games, mentorship and more. Seniors at St. Norbert College in De Pere have formed a special bond with their 95-year-old neighbor. Beyer defense calls witness...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wrightstown family honors late father with memorial toy drive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a tradition for the Coenen family to donate to Toys for Tots each year. In past years, they’ve even contributed hand-made wooden toys, like beds for dolls. When Jim Coenen passed away in November of this year, his wife and children asked those around them to contribute to toys for tots.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
Fox11online.com

Windsurfers take to Lake Winnebago for some icy fun

NEENAH (WLUK) -- A few windsurfers took to the ice on Lake Winnebago Friday, enjoying the chilly weather. While some elect to keep windsurfing during the summer and on the open water, this group decided to ice windsurf instead. While ice windsurfing may sound a bit aggressive, some consider it...
NEENAH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
spmetrowire.com

NWS: Portage Co. under winter storm watch

The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a winter storm watch for Portage, Marathon, Lincoln, and Wood counties until midnight on Dec. 15. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, with 2-5 inches of snow and two-tenths of an inch of ice. The storm is also expected to bring wind gusts as high as 40 miles an hour, NWS said.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Little Chute’s Heesakker Park Closing for Deer Cull

LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Fox Valley park is closing next week during a deer cull. The Village of Little Chute says only hunters will be allowed in Heesakker Park from dawn on Monday until dusk on Dec. 18. Heritage Parkway Trail users are advised to use the...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
The Post-Crescent

The Post-Crescent

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
576K+
Views
ABOUT

Appleton Wisconsin News - postcrescent.com is the home page of Appleton Wisconsin with in depth and updated Appleton local news.

 http://postcrescent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy