Business updates, holiday specials and bourbon barrels

The holidays are approaching faster than I can believe and, with Christmas and food in mind, I created a list of Appleton-area restaurants with Christmas specials. I hope the list will save you time in the kitchen — unless you're decorating cookies.

Many of the business stories we've covered since the last newsletter are updates, as we've learned more about recent developments. For example, I was able to talk to the new owners of Mihm's Charcoal Grill and hear their story and when they plan to open. I also spoke with Dalton Polomis, a co-owner of The Realm of Darkness Haunted House with Ben Hurst, about why they're moving their haunt into the current Starlite Club building.

Rebecca Loroff, another Post-Crescent reporter, followed up with four businesses opening in the area: Penny Mustard Furnishings, Tipsy Taco & Tequila Bar, Paper Valley Starbucks and Slim Chickens.

Finally, I spoke with the owners of Parker John's about their new location opening on Evergreen Drive in the former Beefeaters building. Their opening has been delayed because of construction and they now expect to begin serving in mid-February.

If you're looking for new developments, we also covered The Melting Pot's $500,000 renovation and a new business in Neenah, Grainworks Old + New, which sells a variety of bourbon-themed items.

Looking ahead, you can expect to see a deep dive into the Fire Alarm, a former well-known bar and nightclub that was recently demolished. If you'd like to contribute to the story, you can find more information here.

Who is The Buzz?

I'm Alexandria Bursiek Kloehn, a business reporter with the Appleton Post-Crescent. I cover everything local business in the Fox Cities, from openings and closings to renovations and changes in ownership.