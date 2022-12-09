Read full article on original website
Scott Everett: Lakeport is a special village in Laconia
By definition, a community is a group of people with something in common, including location, heritage and/or culture. Lakeport is such a unique village within Laconia and, like all of you, it is very special to me. Everyone within this community has unique value and contributes in different ways for...
Belmont Library Friends partner with Gunstock to hold tubing raffle
BELMONT — Friends of the Belmont Public Library received four mid-week tubing passes from Gunstock Mountain Resort. They are raffling the tickets to raise funds for Belmont library’s expansion. Raffle tickets are sold online for $5 an entry via GiveButter.com/TUBING, which accepts all major credit cards, Paypal and...
1 person killed in crash on Spaulding Turnpike in Dover
DOVER, N.H. — One person was killed Monday afternoon in a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover involving several vehicles, including a tractor-trailer. The northbound side of the Spaulding Turnpike northbound was fully closed, and one southbound lane was shut down after the crash between exits 6 and 7.
Two college students from Massachusetts killed in fiery Maine crash
Maine Maritime Academy Student from York Remembered After Crash
A vigil was held for the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in a car crash early Saturday morning including Brian Kenealy, 20, of York. A 2013 Range Rover with seven people driving south on Shore Road (Route 166) in Castine went off the road, struck a tree and burst into flames around 2:05 a.m., according to Maine State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss.
Institute of Justice says Conway's 'doughnut' ordinance has holes
CONWAY — Leavitt’s Country Bakery, locked in a battle with the town over a mural depicting doughnuts and other baked goods, is being backed by an Alexandria, Virginia-based nonprofit, the Institute for Justice, which maintains that the town ordinance is unconstitutional. The IJ is supporting the bakery but...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
Lt. Erin Hannafin promoted to acting deputy chief
LACONIA — The Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid Association provides all hazards, fire, EMS, and hazardous materials emergency communications, and mutual aid coordination to the 35 member communities in the Lake’s Region. LRMFA dispatched and coordinated more than 27,000 emergency calls for service so far in 2022. Chief...
CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Maine Maritime Academy is holding a vigil for four students killed in a fiery weekend SUV crash. The event was to be held Sunday evening for students, faculty and local residents on the lawn of Leavitt Hall a day after the deadly crash shook the community.
Santa, crafts, tastings, and tractor rides at Christmas at Moulton Farm
MEREDITH — Enjoy a day of holiday fun and food at Moulton Farm on Saturday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. "Christmas at Moulton Farm" will include something for people of all ages. Most activities are free of charge, including a visit with Santa. Tractor-pulled wagon rides around the farm...
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
DOVER, N.H. — Officials are investigating a mutli-vehicle crash that left one person dead, and another injured. Troopers with the New Hampshire State Police responded to an area of Route 16 in Dover, shortly after 2:30 p.m., Monday. Once on scene, crews found multiple vehicles, including a tractor trailer, involved in the crash.
Manchester: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Manchester, New Hampshire
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manchester New Hampshire. Founded along the Merrimack River, Manchester New Hampshire is a cultural center and home to several museums. A former mill town, Manchester has many historic buildings still standing. The city is also home to a number of lakes and rivers. In...
Michelle Renzi: Grateful for elves who work to make the holidays special
I would like to acknowledge and thank Santa’s elves behind the scenes at Griggs Wyatt Post 33 in Meredith. The Ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary continue to go above and beyond to bring the spirit of Christmas to many families. They put in many hours to make the holidays special, and their time and dedication all year through needs to be recognized. Thank you, ladies, for your commitment to our community. God bless America.
28 Best & Fun Things To Do In Portsmouth (New Hampshire)
Known for its colorful art and culture scene as well as its rich American history, Portsmouth, New Hampshire is a wonderful place to spend time with family and friends. The town’s history dates back to 1623, the time of its first settlement. It’s also the site of a colonial...
Barbara Koehler: Moultonborough community has been clear that electronic sign is unwanted
With a vote of 4-1 at its Nov. 7 meeting, the Moultonborough School Board voted to go ahead with a giant electronic message board to replace its current sign at Blake Road. At 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the school auditorium, they will vote on the final sign.
New Hampshire Ski legend to host Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film: 'Daymaker' at the Colonial Theatre
LACONIA — Celebrate the start of winter with Warren Miller’s 73rd annual film "Daymaker." Extreme skiing pioneer and 14-time Warren Miller ski film star Dan Egan will host this year’s film at the Laconia Colonial Theatre on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. Dan and his brother...
What Business Should Go Next to Hannaford’s on Central Ave in Dover, New Hampshire?
These are the questions that Dover locals have been asking themselves forever: why is this space empty? When will a new business take over? What might that place be?. We're talking about this spot, situated right next to the Hannaford's on Central Ave. It's sat empty for years and years.
Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property
GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
