ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Steve Borthwick insists focus on Leicester despite England uncertainty

By Robert Kitson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHSRm_0jdE3MVv00
Steve Borthwick Photograph: Matt Impey/REX/Shutterstock

Steve Borthwick says he expects to be in charge at Leicester Tigers for at least another week and insists he and his club will not be distracted by the uncertainty over England’s vacant head coach role.

Borthwick remains the prime candidate to replace the sacked Eddie Jones but negotiations with the Rugby Football Union over the amount of compensation due to Leicester are ongoing.

The 43-year-old Borthwick will take charge of the Tigers side heading to Swansea to face Ospreys in the Champions Cup on Sunday and answered “Yes” when asked if he anticipated being in the home coaching box at Welford Road next Saturday for the visit of Clermont Auvergne. Otherwise the former England captain politely declined to be drawn into speculation about a return to international coaching.

Related: From Brentford to Durban: new-look Heineken Cup prepares for takeoff

“We play the Ospreys on Sunday night, that’s my focus, that’s what I’m here to talk about,” he said. “Within Leicester Tigers there is no talk of anything other than the game. Me, the coaching team, the players and everybody around the team continue to try and get better each day, which we’ve done since the day I walked in here. That will continue to be the case.”

Borthwick did confirm, though, that he had spoken to Jones this week and praised the Australian’s coaching attributes. “We would be here all day if I tried to talk you through all of them. I could talk about the work ethic, the desire to learn, how he never ceases to want to be better and improve the players and help them achieve their dreams.

“What I’ll [also] talk about, which I don’t hear talked about very much, is the generosity of the guy. I’ve seen him help coaches from all around the world. He loves the game and he’s an incredible coach.”

Interestingly Borthwick has left out a number of international players for Leicester’s visit to south Wales, with Freddie Steward, Ben Youngs, Dan Cole and Argentina hooker Julián Montoya all rested.

“It’s certainly one of the challenges when you have a number of international players. At some point the players need to recharge and there’s always a decision about when that is.

“This week is the right week for many of them. It’s not ideal but sometimes life’s not ideal. You’ve just got to get on with it.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Ulster Rugby: Some criticism of team 'nonsensical' - Darren Cave

Former Ulster centre Darren Cave has described some criticism of Dan McFarland's side as "nonsensical" after heavy defeats by Leinster and Sale. Ulster lost 38-29 to rivals Leinster in the URC before a 39-0 defeat by Sale in the Heineken Champions Cup on Sunday. Cave said calls for McFarland to...
BBC

Premiership Rugby to 'relaunch' for 2024-25 after demise of Wasps & Worcester

The 2024-2025 season will see a rebirth of Premiership Rugby, as the league looks to recover from a turbulent period off the field. It comes after the demise of Wasps and Worcester, with both clubs going out of business this campaign. One of the architects of The Hundred in cricket...
The Guardian

Emancipation review – Will Smith is dragged through the mud in ugly, manipulative drama

Antoine Fuqua’s thuddingly unsubtle Will Smith-starring slavery drama is an unusually ugly picture. And while you can make a case that the facts of slavery cannot and should not be prettified, Fuqua’s approach, both in the relentless grind of graphic cruelty and the grim, near monochrome sludge of the cinematography, makes for a gruelling endurance test of a viewing experience.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Guardian

Why some Black women won’t or can’t quit hair relaxers – even as the dangers become clearer

Jeanet Stephenson stacks two boxes of hair relaxer on her bathroom sink. She shakes out her long hair before leaning down to reveal wavy roots at her middle part to the camera – straightening this patch of her hair is the purpose of her TikTok video Come Get a Relaxer With Me, Pt 2. A remix of SZA plays in the background as she slicks her hair down with the white chemical concoction from one of the boxes. By the end of the demo clip she is smiling into the camera, glossy-lipped, with an air of satisfaction and shiny, straight, blown-out tresses falling past her shoulders.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Independent

Lionel Messi embraces ‘spirit of Maradona’ to drag beaten Argentina to World Cup semi-final

As Lionel Messi starts to find the right words to go with the right touches, some of them surprisingly aggressive, there’s been a telling phrase used to describe him around the Argentina camp.They talk of the 35-year-old as a “líder Maradonina”, a Maradona-like leader.After his first major moment of the World Cup 2022, which was that essential and exceptional goal against Mexico, Messi was seen looking to the sky and mouthing “gracias Diego”. His teammates now speak of the “spirit of Diego”, and the 35-year-old is also being described as a “man possessed”.While Argentine football can be overly invested...
The Guardian

Iran carries out second execution linked to nationwide protests

Iran has publicly hanged a man accused of killing two members of the security forces in its second use of capital punishment against anti-government protesters. Majidreza Rahnavard’s family were woken early on Monday morning to be informed that he had been executed and that his body had been buried in a lot in the local cemetery.
The Guardian

Star-crossed: Mercedes faces dilemma over dependence on Russia and China

A brand new, gleaming Mercedes vehicle rolls off the production line roughly every three minutes at the carmaker’s Rastatt plant in south-western Germany. A total of 185,000 of its upmarket A-Class, B-Class and all-electric EQA cars were assembled here last year in the factory, close to the French border. They are then taken by road, rail and ship to their new owners, perhaps to zip through European capitals, Chinese cities, or along California’s coastal roads.
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Draw Chelsea in Women’s FA Cup

Liverpool FC Women have drawn Chelsea — who they beat on the opening day of this WSL season — away in the fourth round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup. The Reds will travel to London to face one of the strongest sides in the competition and current holders of the Women’s FA Cup.
Daily Mail

'A hero, an inspiration... he'll be hugely missed': William and Kate lead tributes to Scottish rugby giant Doddie Weir as he dies aged 52 after six years battling - and tirelessly raising awareness of - motor neurone disease

Rugby legend George 'Doddie' Weir has died aged 52 after a six-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease, with tributes pouring in from his beloved family, fellow players and the Prince and Princess of Wales. The former Scotland and Lions player's death was confirmed by his family this evening, who described...
The Guardian

The Guardian

531K+
Followers
121K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy