HENNIKER, N.H. - The New England Collegiate Conference (NECC) and New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) have announced their weekly award selections for the week ending 12/11/2022. New England College athletes received four awards in men's basketball and men's and women's ice hockey. Freshman Stravis Lutchman (Bradenton, Flor.) was named NECC...

HENNIKER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO