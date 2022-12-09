Read full article on original website
Protections sought for coyotes in Mexican wolf territory
Environmentalists want the U.S. government to list coyotes as endangered in parts of Arizona and New Mexico where the rarest subspecies of gray wolf in North America is found. A coalition of groups argue in a petition submitted Thursday to U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that small statured Mexican gray wolves are often mistaken for coyotes and that protecting coyotes would in turn cut down on wolf deaths. Environmentalists say illegal killings are the leading cause of death for the endangered animals. The petition pointed to cases in which Mexican wolves have...
Putting Coyotes on Endangered List Could Save Rare Gray Wolf Species From Illegal Killings
In areas of New Mexico and Arizona where the rarest subspecies of gray wolves in North America can be found, environmentalists are pushing for the US government to list coyotes as endangered. According to them, This could prevent the endangered wolf from illegal killings. In a petition delivered on Thursday...
