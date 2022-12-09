Read full article on original website
Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in TownGreyson FMesa, AZ
The City of Phoenix will pay you $3,000 to become a "shallow water lifeguard"Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Who murdered this Mesa, Arizona shoe repairmen in his own shop?Brenna TempleMesa, AZ
Phoenix residents discuss pros and cons of police officers returning to school campusesEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Details about Brittany Griner's 18-hour flight back to the USMargaret MinnicksPhoenix, AZ
Brittney Griner's Wife Shares First Instagram Post After WNBA Star's Release From Russian Prison
"To care for another, a stranger to some, a friend to some— is humanity in its purest form," Cherelle Griner wrote Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle is opening up about their "journey to heal," and thanking those who helped her along the way, as she advocated for her wife's return from a Russian prison for several months. In her first Instagram post since Brittney's return to the U.S. this week, Cherelle — who married the WNBA star in 2019 — wrote that her "heart was made whole thanks to the collective efforts...
New Brittney Griner concerns revealed
WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner Lands in U.S. After Russian Prison Release: 'Welcome Home BG!'
Griner landed at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday following her release from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer Brittney Griner is back on U.S. soil. Shortly after the WNBA star, 32, was released from Russian custody in a prisoner exchange for a convicted arms dealer, after spending nearly ten months under arrest, Griner touched down at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas around 6:00 a.m. Friday, reported NBC News. Images show Griner walking down the steps of a private jet shortly after it arrived wearing...
Details emerge from Brittney Griner’s special envoy during US return
WASHINGTON — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
Report: Suns guard Devin Booker is day-to-day because of hamstring tightness
Suns head coach Monty Williams said guard Devin Booker is dealing with hamstring tightness and is considered day-to-day, according to azcentral.com’s Duane Rankin. Booker scored 14 points in 36 minutes during Phoenix’s 128-117 loss to New Orleans on Friday night. Williams removed Booker from the game with 1:50...
Sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony face off in HS game
Monday night's high school basketball showdown between Sierra Canyon and Christ the King featuring Bronny, Bryce James and Kiyan Anthony comes 20 years after their fathers faced off in their own elite high school matchup.
Suns attend Devin Booker’s high school jersey retirement ceremony
Moss Point High School in Mississippi retired Devin Booker’s No. 2 jersey on Saturday, and the Phoenix Suns traveled from New Orleans to attend the ceremony at Arthur Haynes Gym. The Suns faced the Pelicans on Friday and will do so again Sunday, so Saturday gave the team a...
Clippers looking more complete in convincing win over NBA-leading Celtics
Reggie Jackson scored 24 points, Kawhi Leonard 23, and the Clippers showed they might be the best team in the league in the 113-93 win over the Boston Celtics.
Leonard, George lead Clippers over NBA-best Celtics, 113-93
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Paul George scored 26 points, Kawhi Leonard had season highs of 25 points and nine rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 113-93 on Monday night. Leonard also had six assists in one of his best all-around games of...
Cardinals’ Lecitus Smith grateful for adversity he’s faced in Year 1
PHOENIX — This season has been a roller coaster ride full of twists, dips and turns for the Arizona Cardinals. On top of the team not meeting the high expectations it set out to achieve, Arizona has seen a player tragically die, two coaches depart over off-the-field issues and too many key injuries to list in this space.
