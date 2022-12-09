Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Posts X-Ray Of Broken Bone After Parking Lot Attack
After a WWE star was attacked in the parking lot ahead of WWE SmackDown, now they have shown their x-rays to prove the injury. After Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Shotzi in the parking lot ahead of SmackDown, now Shotzi has shared a photo of the injury. Taking to...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Superstar Reportedly Out Of Action For 6 To 14 Months
WWE has a number of Superstars who are currently sidelined due to injury, and Robert Roode has been out of action since June. It doesn’t look like fans will be seeing Roode anytime soon as he’s now recovering from an injury. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Robert...
ringsidenews.com
Replacement For Braun Strowman At WWE Madison Square Garden Event Revealed
Braun Strowman’s release from the company last year clearly shocked fans, as he was a huge star back then. He eventually returned to the company earlier this year and fans were glad to see him back. He remains linked with Bray Wyatt in one way or the other. Now it seems Strowman will be replaced by Drew McIntyre in the upcoming MSG show.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Recalls Being High During Match Against The Rock & Steve Austin
A WWE Hall of Famer has discussed being high during a match that also featured wrestling icons The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. In October 1999, the New Age Outlaws, Road Dogg and Badd Ass Billy Gunn, closed an episode of Raw as they took on the WWE dream team of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Incredibly it was the Outlaws who came out on top in the bout, defeating the two icons.
nodq.com
Sasha Banks is reportedly “done with WWE” as rumors spread about her wrestling future
As previously noted, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and there is speculation about Sasha possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on...
The Ring Magazine
Manny Pacquiao drops, beats up YouTuber in South Korea exhibition
Manny Pacquiao is back. Sort of. The 43-year-old living legend returned to the ring on Sunday, going six, two-minute rounds against a YouTuber named DK Yoo in Goyang, South Korea. Though Pacquiao was announced as the winner, the exhibition does not count as an official fight, with both men having their hands raised in the end.
stillrealtous.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Not Returning To WWE
Sasha Banks walked out of Raw back in May and since then there’s been a lot of talk about Sasha’s status. It seems that Banks, real name Mercedes Varnado is making moves as it was recently reported that she’s expected to be at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
bodyslam.net
Ring Of Honor Final Battle Results (12/10/22)
ROH Final Battle live from the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas on Bleacher Report Live & FITE TV (internationally). You can read the full card for the PPV below. – ROH World Heavyweight Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli. – ROH Pure Championship – Pure Rules Match:...
wrestlinginc.com
Ric Flair Confirms Heat With Top WWE Star
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair shared his feelings about current WWE Superstar Seth Rollins when he appeared recently on Sirius XM's "Busted Open" podcast. As noted in the past, Flair and Rollins' wife Becky Lynch have fought over the nickname "The Man." The dispute between them started in 2019 when Flair was asked to hand over his "The Man" trademark to Lynch.
wrestlinginc.com
Dominick Mysterio Addresses Amount Of WWE Titles
The amount of titles a pro wrestling promotion has been a controversial and divisive topic over the past few years; AEW currently showcases over 15 titles on their weekly shows between their own titles, ROH ones, and others. Former "SmackDown" Tag Team Champion Dominik Mysterio revealed his thoughts on the number of titles in WWE at the current moment.
wrestletalk.com
Bron Breakker Left Laid Out To Close NXT Deadline
Find out who attacked Bron Breakker to close NXT’s premium live event, NXT Deadline tonight (December 10). While many people expected Bron Breakker to retain his NXT Championship at NXT’s premium live event, Deadline, he was not expecting to have his celebration cut so dramatically short!. With Bron...
Nate Diaz, other pros react to shocking Paddy Pimblett win on scorecards
See how the MMA pros reacted to the scorecard decision of Paddy Pimblett defeating Jared Gordon. At UFC 282, Paddy Pimblett took on Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout. The first round featured some strong strikes hit by both men and an attempted takedown by Pimblett, but neither man was able to really gain the upper hand, until the second round.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Ava Raine's Development In WWE NXT
Ava Raine made her "WWE NXT" TV debut recently, as she aligned herself with the faction known as Schism — a cult-like group led by Joe Gacy that also features Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, the tag team formerly known as Grizzled Young Veterans. Raine has yet to compete in the ring in WWE, however, she has trained at the WWE Performance Center for a couple of years. On the media call ahead of "NXT" Deadline this Saturday, December 10, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels discussed his thoughts on Raine's progression with her character onscreen.
tjrwrestling.net
Big E Reacts To The New Day’s NXT Tag Team Title Win
It is indeed a new day because there are new NXT WWE Tag Team Champions and Big E is really happy about it. When The New Day’s Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods showed up on the December 6th edition of NXT TV to challenge Pretty Deadly to an NXT Tag Team Title match, it came as a complete shock. As WWE fans of this era are quickly learning, it seems as though anybody can show on any brand at any time because that’s exactly what The New Day did.
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Suspended Over WWE Wellness Policy Violation
WWE has a wellness policy for their Superstars, and they have needed to flex their proverbial muscle from time to time, and suspend someone, if a Superstar fails a test. It seems that WWE doesn’t see many Superstars fail that test anymore, but now a failure has surfaced. Solo...
stillrealtous.com
Major Title Change Takes Place At NXT Deadline
You never know who’s going to show up on NXT nowadays as fans have seen plenty of main roster stars show up on Tuesday nights in recent months. Earlier this week The New Day showed up on NXT and they announced that they would be challenging Pretty Deadly for the NXT Tag Team Titles at Deadline.
itrwrestling.com
Bray Wyatt Easter Egg Reveals He May Have Been Recruiting WWE Superstar For Several Months
The mystery around Bray Wyatt continues to grow. Alongside his issues with LA Knight, there has been speculation for months that Wyatt could be about to put together a new faction, the Wyatt 6. A number of stars have been linked with the group, while it was reported that Wyatt...
tjrwrestling.net
Kofi Kingston Sets Impressive New Record
At NXT Deadline, Kofi Kingston made history when he broke a longstanding WWE record. The New Day duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods made their surprise return to NXT on December 6th, attacking the Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly and challenging them to a title match. The bout took...
ringsidenews.com
Shawn Michaels Once Slapped WWE Rookie In The Face During Heated Exchange
Shawn Michaels has worn many hats in WWE throughout his career, and now he holds a position of power as Vice President of Talent Development Creative. That being said, there was once a time when HBK was a full-fledged WWE Superstar, making some questionable decisions along the way. It’s hard...
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Spotted Having A Strange Conversation During WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt made his return during the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event and completely changed the complexion of the company. Fans also can’t stop talking about his current storyline, which has been a very slow-burn affair. It seems Wyatt was also spotted having a strange conversation during Smackdown this week.
