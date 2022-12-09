Read full article on original website
Report: Cardinals to add QB Strong to practice squad, cut CB Mullen
The Arizona Cardinals are moving forward after a season-ending ACL injury to Kyler Murray by bolstering the quarterback room and opening the door for young players to grow in the final four games of 2022. Arizona on Tuesday agreed to sign quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad, reports NFL...
Cardinals CB Marco Wilson exits game with stinger, questionable to return
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson left Monday’s game versus the New England Patriots due to a stinger and is questionable to return. Wilson made a play in the late first quarter, and afterward, was down on the ground in pain. He came off the field before going back to the medical tent and then getting checked out back in the locker room.
Arizona Sports
Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham to join Suns broadcast team
The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that Mercury guard Mercury Sophie Cunningham will be joining the Suns broadcast team. Cunningham will join voices Tom Leander, Tom Chambers, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Eddie Johnson and Kevin Ray for the remainder of the season during pregame, halftime and postgame shows and will make her debut on Dec. 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Cardinals’ Steve Keim taking health-related leave of absence from the team
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team related to his health. “Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is currently on a health-related leave of absence,” the team released in a statement to Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake.
Report: Proposed 3-team Crowder trade had Suns acquiring Rockets’ Gordon or Martin Jr.
The Suns “recently” had trade discussions around a skeleton of a deal that involved Jae Crowder heading to the Milwaukee Bucks with one or both of the Houston Rockets’ Eric Gordon and Kenyon Martin Jr. joining Phoenix, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Milwaukee was to send...
Arizona Cardinals offense falls apart in 3rd quarter of loss to Patriots
The Arizona Cardinals had three drives in the third quarter of Monday’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots and each one ended in a frustrating manner. Following a field goal for the Patriots to tie the game at 13, Arizona had 3rd-and-4 on New England’s 39-yard line and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum was flagged for a false start. After a four-yard run by James Conner, the Cardinals went for it on 4th-and-5.
Cardinals expect to close State Farm Stadium roof vs. Patriots
The Arizona Cardinals said that they expect the State Farm Stadium roof to be closed for the team’s Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots. As of Monday morning, the weather forecast calls for evening showers to begin about the same time as the 6:15 p.m. kickoff.
Cardinals’ Zach Allen active for Monday night tilt vs. Patriots
TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals’ second-leading sack getter and defensive lineman Zach Allen is officially active for the team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots. The lineman was a surprise addition to Arizona’s injury report on Saturday with an illness and considered questionable for...
Rapid Reactions: Cardinals lose QB Kyler Murray in MNF defeat to Patriots
Nothing went right for the Arizona Cardinals in Monday night’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Not only did Arizona lose yet another home game on primetime, but the team lost multiple starters due to injuries. On just the third play of the game,...
Cardinals DC Joseph not wrong about Patricia’s play-calling for Pats
Vance Joseph was being factual and also honest. Speaking on the identity of the New England Patriots’ offense entering their Monday Night Football battle last week, the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator didn’t mean to be controversial. “It’s a very conservative pass game. Lots of screens … it’s like...
ASU football transfer list: 2021 team sack leader B.J. Green enters portal
The Arizona State football program undoubtedly will see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head coach Kenny Dillingham. ASU defensive lineman B.J. Green II announced on Monday night that he would be entering the transfer portal and thanked Sun Devil nation following two seasons in which he led the team in sacks as a true freshman with 5.0 in 2021.
Kyler Murray carted off Cardinals game after non-contact knee injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray exited the team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots due to a non-contact knee injury. On the third play of the game, Murray scrambled out to his right with space to pick up some yardage. As Murray will do with room...
Kyler Murray injury is cruelest blow of Arizona Cardinals’ season
GLENDALE — A season full of hard knocks saved its cruelest blow for Kyler Murray. The Cardinals quarterback was felled by a non-contact knee injury in the first 71 seconds of a 27-13 loss to the Patriots. A player with elite self-preservation skills suffered what is feared to be a torn ligament on a play that involved no tackle, no defender and no malice from the opponent.
Cardinals unable to make up for loss of Kyler Murray, miscues vs. Patriots
GLENDALE — Fresh off the bye week, the Arizona Cardinals entered their Monday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots about as healthy as they were going to get at this point in the season. Not even a full possession in, and that thought was thoroughly out of...
Kyler Murray out for season with torn ACL
Further testing has confirmed the worst about the injury to Arizona Cardinals franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. He suffered a torn ACL in his knee during the team’s loss to the New England Patriots on Monday, as first reported by Compare.bet’s Kyle Odegard. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the...
