The Arizona Cardinals had three drives in the third quarter of Monday’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots and each one ended in a frustrating manner. Following a field goal for the Patriots to tie the game at 13, Arizona had 3rd-and-4 on New England’s 39-yard line and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum was flagged for a false start. After a four-yard run by James Conner, the Cardinals went for it on 4th-and-5.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO