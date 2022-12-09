ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals CB Marco Wilson exits game with stinger, questionable to return

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson left Monday’s game versus the New England Patriots due to a stinger and is questionable to return. Wilson made a play in the late first quarter, and afterward, was down on the ground in pain. He came off the field before going back to the medical tent and then getting checked out back in the locker room.
Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham to join Suns broadcast team

The Phoenix Suns announced Wednesday that Mercury guard Mercury Sophie Cunningham will be joining the Suns broadcast team. Cunningham will join voices Tom Leander, Tom Chambers, Ann Meyers Drysdale, Eddie Johnson and Kevin Ray for the remainder of the season during pregame, halftime and postgame shows and will make her debut on Dec. 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Arizona Cardinals offense falls apart in 3rd quarter of loss to Patriots

The Arizona Cardinals had three drives in the third quarter of Monday’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots and each one ended in a frustrating manner. Following a field goal for the Patriots to tie the game at 13, Arizona had 3rd-and-4 on New England’s 39-yard line and offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum was flagged for a false start. After a four-yard run by James Conner, the Cardinals went for it on 4th-and-5.
Cardinals’ Zach Allen active for Monday night tilt vs. Patriots

TEMPE — The Arizona Cardinals’ second-leading sack getter and defensive lineman Zach Allen is officially active for the team’s Monday Night Football matchup against the New England Patriots. The lineman was a surprise addition to Arizona’s injury report on Saturday with an illness and considered questionable for...
Cardinals DC Joseph not wrong about Patricia’s play-calling for Pats

Vance Joseph was being factual and also honest. Speaking on the identity of the New England Patriots’ offense entering their Monday Night Football battle last week, the Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator didn’t mean to be controversial. “It’s a very conservative pass game. Lots of screens … it’s like...
ASU football transfer list: 2021 team sack leader B.J. Green enters portal

The Arizona State football program undoubtedly will see major roster turnover as it transitions out of the Herm Edwards era under new head coach Kenny Dillingham. ASU defensive lineman B.J. Green II announced on Monday night that he would be entering the transfer portal and thanked Sun Devil nation following two seasons in which he led the team in sacks as a true freshman with 5.0 in 2021.
Kyler Murray injury is cruelest blow of Arizona Cardinals’ season

GLENDALE — A season full of hard knocks saved its cruelest blow for Kyler Murray. The Cardinals quarterback was felled by a non-contact knee injury in the first 71 seconds of a 27-13 loss to the Patriots. A player with elite self-preservation skills suffered what is feared to be a torn ligament on a play that involved no tackle, no defender and no malice from the opponent.
Kyler Murray out for season with torn ACL

Further testing has confirmed the worst about the injury to Arizona Cardinals franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. He suffered a torn ACL in his knee during the team’s loss to the New England Patriots on Monday, as first reported by Compare.bet’s Kyle Odegard. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the...
