UPDATE: Jefferson County man shot in Fenton area
A 39-year-old Jefferson County man was grazed by a bullet when confronted another man who reportedly was in the victim’s pickup outside a home in the 20th block of Wallach Drive between Fenton and High Ridge. The victim was not seriously injured, and emergency medical personnel treated him at the scene and released him, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Highway patrol to have increase in patrols through holiday season
(Jefferson County) With Christmas officially less than two weeks away, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is getting ready for one of its busiest times of year. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says they will be conducting operation C.A.R.E. through the holidays. My MO Info · KJ120822K...
Scammers posing as Sheriff’s Deputies are still trying to get you
(Hillsboro) Jefferson County residents are still getting phone calls from someone claiming to be a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy. The caller makes statements to the residents stating they missed jury duty or have an active warrant. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says this is a scam, and don’t fall for it.
Retired Madison County Sheriff on the future of policing
While the numbers of people getting into law enforcement is not what it once was, the recently-retired Madison County Sheriff says it is still an honorable profession to get into. Lakin, who retired at the end of November, tells The Big Z he would like to see more young people give the career path serious consideration.
Alton Police seek missing woman
The Alton Police Chief confirms an investigation is underway into the case of a woman who has been missing for about a month. 31-year-old Brittany L. Higgins was reported missing to the Alton Police Department by a family member on Tuesday, December 6, although that family member claims she had not been seen or heard from for about as month at the time of the report.
Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000
A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
Jefferson County man shot while confronting car clouters
Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for suspected carjackers who shot a man who attempted to confront them.
Thieves Leave Fenton's Friar Tuck with Warm Beer
Copper thieves hit the liquor store, destroying its refrigeration units
Coming together to help Jeff Burton’s family
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mission Taco Joint and the band El Monstero will help Jeff Burton’s family. Burton died in August of Cancer. In December, Mission Taco Joint U. City will donate $1 of its El Monstero Three Little Piggies Burrito to the Jeff Burton Family Fund. This fundraiser will be held on concert nights.
Deputies investigating shooting following car-clouting incident in Jefferson County
Night Time Police Violent Crime Intervention. Police Vehicles with Flashing Lights. (Jefferson County) Authorities with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a car-clouting incident that involved a shooting in the 20 block of Wallach Drive near Fenton on Sunday night. Korey Johnson has more.
New Festus Police Chief search update
(Festus) The City of Festus continues to look over options when it comes to finding a new police chief when current chief Tim Lewis retires at the beginning of May. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says they hope to have something in the works at the start of 2023. Camp...
One teen found, 17-year-old still missing
UPADTE: Brooklyn has been located in Gerald, Missouri and reunited with her family. Deputies are actively following up on some leads of the whereabouts of Jersey. The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help to find two sisters from Owensville. In a post on their Facebook page, the...
Illinois girl makes a wish for a furry friend for Christmas
A little girl in Illinois battling a rare disease had one wish this Christmas, which was to have a puppy companion to help her through life. Illinois girl makes a wish for a furry friend for …. A little girl in Illinois battling a rare disease had one wish this...
Granite City man accused of setting dog on fire
A Granite City man’s being held in the Madison County Jail on charges of arson and animal cruelty. The state’s attorney’s office says 68-year-old John Turcott allegedly poured gasoline on a neighbor’s dog last Monday, then threw a lighted item toward the animal, burning its face. He also is accused of setting fire to the neighbor’s wooden privacy fence.
Anita Mildred Henriksen — Service 12/15/22 Noon
Anita Mildred Henriksen of DeSoto passed away on December 4th, she was 83 years old. The visitation for Anita Henriksen will be Thursday (12/15) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at Noon at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. The interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Shooting at St. Louis gas station leaves 1 dead Monday
ST. LOUIS — One person died Monday morning after a shooting at a gas station near downtown St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the fatal shooting occurred at about 6:20 a.m. at the BP located at 1401 Chouteau Avenue. There, police said a male victim was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
House Springs man hurt in crash in Franklin County
A House Springs man was seriously hurt after he was involved in a single-vehicle traffic accident early Saturday evening, Dec. 10, in the Fourmile Corner area between Washington and Union in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Kyle Beaumont, 23, of House Springs was driving a 2006...
Police: Woman forced out of SUV suspect crashes near Collinsville
A Michigan man accused of forcing a woman out of her SUV earlier this week is behind bars after a crash near Collinsville, Illinois.
