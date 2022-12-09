Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley passed away peacefully at the home of her sister and brother-in-law surrounded by family on December 10, 2022. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Point of Rocks Cafe, Exit 130 Point of Rocks I-80 Service Road, Point of Rocks, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at a later date.

POINT OF ROCKS, WY ・ 10 HOURS AGO