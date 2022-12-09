Read full article on original website
wyo4news.com
Linda Sue Garner (April 6, 1951 – December 9, 2022)
Linda Sue Garner, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her very large family. She courageously fought lung cancer for four years. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Bunning Hall Freight Station, 603 S Main Street, Rock Springs. Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
David Lee Dunn (April 14, 1953 – December 9, 2022)
David “Davey” Lee Dunn, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; Private Family Services will be conducted at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Ernest Wayne Dunn (May 25, 1949 – December 8, 2022)
Ernest “Ernie” Wayne Dunn, 73, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. Cremation will take place; Private Family Services will be conducted at a later date.
wyo4news.com
Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley (October 8, 1934 – December 10, 2022)
Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley passed away peacefully at the home of her sister and brother-in-law surrounded by family on December 10, 2022. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Point of Rocks Cafe, Exit 130 Point of Rocks I-80 Service Road, Point of Rocks, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at a later date.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for December 12
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10394, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense...
wyo4news.com
Results for the YWCA Festival of Trees are in!
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The Festival of Trees is one of the largest fundraisers held by the YWCA of Sweetwater County. Here are the results from this year’s festival on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The People’s Choice Award Winner was the colorful tree that NOWCAP Services decorated!
wyo4news.com
N Street Bridge in Rock Springs to close for inspection
December 9, 2022 – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be restricting access to the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center next week, on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and again on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for some routine bridge inspection work. Crews will need to close the bridge to motorists to mobilize equipment and crews to perform drilling work and collect core samples for evaluation.
sweetwaternow.com
Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Sweetwater County
SWEETWATER COUNTY — More snow is on the way. A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory for Sweetwater County has been issued by the United States National Weather Service (NWS). The winter weather advisory started at noon today and will run until 11 p.m. Tuesday, December 13. According...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 12, 2022
Monday – Snow showers. High near 33. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. Monday Night – Snow...
wyo4news.com
Prospectors secure another road win Sunday
December 12, 2022 — Rock Springs jumped off to a 3-0 lead on their way to a 6-2 road win over the Rogue Valley Royals on Sunday. The game was played in Medford, Oregon. Goals by the Prospectors Ondrej Matas and Tyler Rayner gave Rock Springs a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period. They would stretch the lead to 3-0 on a second-period goal by Xzia Fogelgren.
