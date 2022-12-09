Read full article on original website
Linda Sue Garner (April 6, 1951 – December 9, 2022)
Linda Sue Garner, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her very large family. She courageously fought lung cancer for four years. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Bunning Hall Freight Station, 603 S Main Street, Rock Springs. Wyoming.
Ernest Wayne Dunn (May 25, 1949 – December 8, 2022)
Ernest “Ernie” Wayne Dunn, 73, passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, peacefully at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming surrounded by family. Cremation will take place; Private Family Services will be conducted at a later date.
David Lee Dunn (April 14, 1953 – December 9, 2022)
David “Davey” Lee Dunn, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; Private Family Services will be conducted at a later date.
Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley (October 8, 1934 – December 10, 2022)
Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley passed away peacefully at the home of her sister and brother-in-law surrounded by family on December 10, 2022. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Point of Rocks Cafe, Exit 130 Point of Rocks I-80 Service Road, Point of Rocks, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at a later date.
Friday area high school sports results/Saturday schedule
Rock Springs 62 – Buffalo 49 (Boys in Gillette) Buffalo 63 – Rock Springs 34 (Girls in Gillette) Natrona County 62 – Green River 45 (Boys in Casper) Natrona County 58 – Green River 57 (Girls in Casper) Ririe, Idaho 59 – Lyman 48 (Boys)
Prospectors secure another road win Sunday
December 12, 2022 — Rock Springs jumped off to a 3-0 lead on their way to a 6-2 road win over the Rogue Valley Royals on Sunday. The game was played in Medford, Oregon. Goals by the Prospectors Ondrej Matas and Tyler Rayner gave Rock Springs a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period. They would stretch the lead to 3-0 on a second-period goal by Xzia Fogelgren.
Prospectors split first two road games in Oregon
December 11, 2022 — The Rock Springs Prospectors’ road trip to Medford, Oregon, got off to a rough start with a 7-4 Friday loss to the Rogue Valley Royals. The Prospectors would rebound, though, with a 5-3 win on Saturday over the Royals. The two teams will play the third game in the weekend series later today.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 11 – December 12, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 12, 2022
Monday – Snow showers. High near 33. Breezy, with a north wind 8 to 15 mph becoming west-southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible. Monday Night – Snow...
