Green River, WY

Linda Sue Garner (April 6, 1951 – December 9, 2022)

Linda Sue Garner, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 9, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her very large family. She courageously fought lung cancer for four years. Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Bunning Hall Freight Station, 603 S Main Street, Rock Springs. Wyoming.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley (October 8, 1934 – December 10, 2022)

Eileen Bertoncelj McCulley passed away peacefully at the home of her sister and brother-in-law surrounded by family on December 10, 2022. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Monday, December 26, 2022, at the Point of Rocks Cafe, Exit 130 Point of Rocks I-80 Service Road, Point of Rocks, Wyoming. Graveside Services and Inurnment will be at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery at a later date.
POINT OF ROCKS, WY
Prospectors secure another road win Sunday

December 12, 2022 — Rock Springs jumped off to a 3-0 lead on their way to a 6-2 road win over the Rogue Valley Royals on Sunday. The game was played in Medford, Oregon. Goals by the Prospectors Ondrej Matas and Tyler Rayner gave Rock Springs a 2-0 lead at the end of the first period. They would stretch the lead to 3-0 on a second-period goal by Xzia Fogelgren.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Prospectors split first two road games in Oregon

December 11, 2022 — The Rock Springs Prospectors’ road trip to Medford, Oregon, got off to a rough start with a 7-4 Friday loss to the Rogue Valley Royals. The Prospectors would rebound, though, with a 5-3 win on Saturday over the Royals. The two teams will play the third game in the weekend series later today.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 11 – December 12, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

