ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Hospitals managing a new surge: Kids with RSV

By Annmarie Timmins
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fHBOT_0jdE211i00

A year ago, it was adults sick with COVID-19 who filled intensive care units, many requiring oxygen or full intubation. Now beds are increasingly occupied by children who are so sick with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, they too require ICU-level care.

All eight of the state’s pediatric ICU beds are full, and there are even more sick children receiving high-level care in other areas of hospitals around the state. Some hospitals treat seriously ill pediatric patients in their adult intensive care units. Others are providing that level of care in beds outside the ICU.

It’s not a result of sicker children but rather more sick children, Dr. Neil Meehan, chief executive physician at Exeter Hospital, said.

“I don’t think the season is any more virulent than other seasons, but just the sheer numbers of children coming in has been somewhat overwhelming,” he said. “Many of them require oxygen, and some even require more advanced respiratory support. We had a child last week who required full ventilation.”

Meehan’s comments were echoed by medical leaders around the state Wednesday in an online presentation hosted by GoTruthNH, a public education initiative to promote accurate health information. Their experiences confirm a November health advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warning that a surge in pediatric RSV infections would strain health care systems that are already contending with a surge in flu admissions and ongoing COVID-19 cases.

In the hour-long conversation, providers discussed why pediatric RSV cases are skyrocketing, how COVID-19 helped prepare them for this surge, and what parents and caregivers should do if a child develops a runny nose, cough, and fever, all symptoms of RSV.

Why are so many New Hampshire hospitals straining to treat kids with RSV?

Two words: “immunity debt.”

Respiratory syncytial virus, discovered more than 60 years ago, is common and causes mild, cold-like symptoms in most cases. But it can pose serious health risks for infants and older adults. It’s highly contagious, and nearly all children are exposed to the virus or infected before they turn 2. That exposure builds immunity.

But children’s exposure to RSV – and all viruses – was drastically reduced during the pandemic, due to masking, frequent hand washing, and social distancing. Experts say that “immunity debt” may be leading to increased cases of pediatric RSV.

Koren Superchi, vice president of patient services at Littleton Regional Healthcare, said the hospital has had more pediatric admissions in the last month than it had in the last year. “And those are all RSV admissions, so it is concerning,” she said, especially since the season for respiratory illness is just beginning.

Hospitals like Superchi’s and Meehan’s are facing a second challenge. The specialty hospitals they’d typically transfer these high-risk pediatric patients to, like Dartmouth-Hitchcock or sites in Boston, are also full.

“So you can imagine that we’re getting ready to take care of even more sick kids for longer than what we normally are comfortable with,” Meehan said.

What should parents with a symptomatic child do?

The common cold, COVID-19, the flu, and RSV share several symptoms, including cough, runny nose, and fever. What should parents and caregivers do when they see those symptoms in their child?

“I think it gets very tricky because now you have a pediatric population who really cannot voice their symptoms, or how they’re feeling, especially when they’re less than the age of 2,” said Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. He suggested parents call their pediatrician if they are concerned about symptoms. “You don’t need to wait and watch at home without any assistance,” he said.

Khole also suggested parents test for COVID-19. If a negative test rules that out, he said parents should monitor for more serious symptoms associated with RSV, which include decreased appetite, unusual tiredness, and wheezing.

“If you have a kid who’s not eating or drinking or is at risk of getting dehydrated, or … doesn’t want to interact much, that’s a cause for concern,” Khole said. If a cough becomes so serious that a child is struggling to breathe, he said they need to go to an emergency room.

How hospitals are managing the RSV surge

When COVID-19 hit, hospitals had to rethink their approach to caring for patients and managing resources. That has left them better prepared for the current triple surge of increased pediatric RSV patients, more flu patients, and ongoing COVID-19 cases.

During the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaders from all of the state’s hospitals talked daily and shared their experiences, from new approaches to treatment to sources for medical expertise and protective equipment.

Meehan said hospitals are doing the same to manage the surge in RSV and flu cases.

“We’re now standing up another essentially incident command (system),” he said. When one hospital’s pediatric beds are full, another hospital may have space. Hospital leaders are also making their respiratory therapists available to one another.

“It’s ‘We have ventilators that you can possibly borrow. I have beds that you can get into. Do you have extra equipment we can borrow?’” Meehan said. “Getting the decision makers on the line was instrumental in helping us through that crisis, and I think will be instrumental if this crisis continues to escalate. And I do think it will.”

COVID-19 also taught hospitals to anticipate supply chain problems. Hospital leaders said they ordered medication pumps and more ventilators to treat children ahead of the RSV surge. Meehan said his hospital has proactively connected with pediatric care experts who have more experience treating young patients. Littleton has done additional staff training to expand their ability to treat pediatric RSV patients. And the telemedicine options the hospital relied on to care for and monitor COVID-19 patients is proving useful now, Superchi said.

“For the sicker kids we’ve admitted in the ICU, we can utilize that service and have Dartmouth pediatricians at the push of a button and be able to provide guidance and support to our nursing staff, as well as our pediatricians,” she said.

This story was originally published by New Hampshire Bulletin.

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Amid surge in sickness, NY mandates masks for visitors to health care facilities

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Many hospitals in New York are once again requiring masks to walk in the door. The new state guidance going into effect at hospitals on Monday, Dec. 12, requires all adults entering any New York health care facility to wear a surgical mask for the duration of their visit. Children age 2 and older who can medically tolerate a mask are also required to wear one while visiting.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WSBS

Viruses are Rapidly Spreading: Are Mask Mandates Back in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts communities are dealing with increased rates of COVID, RSV, and flu to the point where many students in school systems throughout the commonwealth are staying home. Likewise, many folks have been masking up again when they are out and about, particularly if they are around other people. This makes sense since all of these viruses are strong and spreading. I myself have noticed when I'm out grocery shopping in the Berkshires that more and more people are wearing masks. About 50 percent of shoppers have a mask on whereas a few months ago, that number was greatly reduced.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

Another Major Health Issue Has Increased in Massachusetts Due to the Pandemic

Massachusetts residents have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways including the physical ailments of the coronavirus. In addition, the loss of jobs along with the uncertainty of being able to pay bills and provide food and shelter for families are all a result of the pandemic. Needless to say, the pandemic has made for some very stressful times and Massachusetts is no exception.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Hiker falls to death from cliff atop New Hampshire mountain

Crash kills 1 man in New Hampshire; icy roads hamper first responders. Police in New Hampshire are investigating an off-road crash that left one man dead and sent another to the hospital. COVID vax convert: Survivor now urges others to get their shots. Updated: 4 hours ago. A former virus...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WSBS

MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!

A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
CHELSEA, MA
travelawaits.com

9 Quaint New Hampshire Towns Perfect To Visit During Christmas

Snow-capped mountains sparkle as sunlight dances off the swaths of bright white snow drifts. Twinkling lights dance around festive, tree-lined downtown streets. Events that are filled with hometown charm have a longevity that appeals to generation after generation. Christmas towns in New Hampshire embody the spirit of the season, bringing joy and happiness to all.
HANOVER, NH
wtsaradio.com

WTSA News For Your Monday, December 12th:

Snowy weather on Sunday was blamed for numerous accidents, including crashes on interstate 91 both in Guilford and Westminster. Police throughout the region ask you to take winter driving conditions into account when planning your trip. The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel meets tonight at 6. In addition to...
VERMONT STATE
nbcboston.com

Snow-Related Crashes Reported Across Mass., NH

“I’m not ready for this! I was in Florida yesterday – I’m like, 'Why did I come home?!'”. Numerous crashes are being reported on roadways across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as snow has begun falling across the region. Traffic in many areas has reportedly slowed to a crawl.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Flu now at "very high" levels in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The Department of Public Health said Friday that flu activity in Massachusetts is "very high," with more than 5,400 new cases confirmed in the past week.Last year, the state never reached "very high" flu activity. In 2020, "very high" levels were not seen until late January.The virus is taking the lead within the triple threat straining our health care systems."My mom is also here, she just got over the flu. My sister-in-law just got over the flu. My brother has three kids and they had flu, RSV and COVID," said a local mother. Dr. Robyn Riseberg saw the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mynbc5.com

2 more New Hampshire communities confirm hoax school threat calls

Two more New Hampshire communities have confirmed that they received false reports about a school shooter Thursday. Police departments in Keene and Hudson confirmed to News 9 that they received hoax threat calls. Beginning just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, threats were made to schools in those communities and at...
KEENE, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire snow totals by town: Dec. 12, 2022

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Granite Staters saw a bout of light snow Sunday night into Monday morning, leading to some snow accumulation in parts of the state. The following snow totals come from National Weather Service local spotters. There can be variation in the snowfall totals due to terrain and other variables. If you do not see your city or town listed, that means no one has submitted a snowfall report. Feel free to send in your total to weather@wmur.com to be added to the list.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont prisoner dies at hospital, officials say

RUTLAND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating after a man who was being housed at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility died on Sunday. Vermont State Police said 49-year-old Jack Martin, of Rutland, was taken to the hospital on Friday after complaining that he was having difficulty breathing. Martin...
RUTLAND, VT
NEWS10 ABC

New York fugitive arrested in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (NEWS10) — A New York State fugitive was arrested in Rutland, Vermont around 8:18 p.m. on Sunday night. John Bundy, 29, was arrested on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Officers responded to a home on Cottage Street where they located and arrested Bundy. Police did not mention what tipped them off to […]
RUTLAND, VT
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy