ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Report: Pitt Hosting Top Transfer WR Dante Cephas

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kpXCr_0jdE208z00

One of the top wideouts in the transfer portal is visiting the Pitt Panthers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are hosting one of the best players available in the transfer portal, according to a report from Pittsburgh Sports Now . They claim former Kent State wideout Dante Cephas will be in the Steel City this weekend visiting with Pat Narduzzi's program.

Chris Peak of Panther Lair had previously reported that the Cephas has already been to Pitt's facility in the South Side multiple times. This stay will only be for a day. PSN says Cephas plans to visit Penn State later this weekend. He holds offers from Notre Dame and West Virginia too.

Cephas, a Penn Hills High School alum, was not recruited by Pitt as a two-star recruit coming out of high school in the class of 2019. Wisconsin was the only Power 5 school to show interest but they did not extend a scholarship offer. Cephas was reportedly held back by academic issues at that stage.

He committed to Kent State and became a star by his redshirt sophomore season, when he accounted for 82 catches, 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns. He produced at a similar rate - better than 15 yards per catch, but with just three touchdowns - in 2022 but played in just nine games and caught only 48 balls. He still earned first-team All-MAC honors in both 2021 and 2022.

Pitt will likely have to replace leading receiver Jared Wayne this offseason. After posting a 1,000-yard season, Wayne's expected to try his luck in the NFL.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt G Dior Johnson Pleads Guilty to Two Misdemeanor Charges

Pitt Has Not Discussed Acrisure Stadium's Future With Steelers

Pitt Head Coach Jeff Capel Grapples With John Hugley's Slow Start

Gametime Set for Pitt vs North Carolina Basketball

Pitt AD Heather Lyke Calls for Uniform Rules Around NIL

Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl

Pitt Offers Florida Transfer, Local Star

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills notebook: Longtime volleyball coach steps down

Longtime Penn Hills volleyball coach Jay Mitlo had stepped down. Mitlo, a 1989 Penn Hills graduate, has been head coach of the girls volleyball program since 1997. He took over the boys program in 2011. His resignation was accepted at a Dec. 7 school board meeting. “It basically came down...
PENN HILLS, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Yellow Jackets run away with lopsided 213-65 win against Bombers

Anything can happen in the American Basketball Association. The Steel City Yellow Jackets were originally scheduled to play the York Buccaneers on December 10th at A Giving Heart Community Center in Pittsburgh. However, according to ABA officials, the team folded months ago. Insteaid of a forfeit, Yellow Jackets owner Ace Pippens reached a deal for the Bridgeport Bombers to come back to Pittsburgh. The Bombers took on the Yellow Jackets in the team’s only pre-season contest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PIAA investigating 'disturbing' videos with racial slurs after state title games

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After the state title games, two schools are in hot water after posting videos with the n-word used in them.Belle Vernon players allegedly recorded a video like this along with Westinghouse's opponent, Southern Columbia, who is also accused of racial images and messages during a pep rally before the game.  Pittsburgh Public Schools called the situation unacceptable. They issued this statement: "The District is aware of photos and a video circulating in social media that feature Southern Columbia football players and cheerleaders displaying racial slurs, as well as racially offensive and inappropriate rhetoric. We are greatly dismayed and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
big10central.com

NCAA heartbreak at home for Wisconsin volleyball

The tears of joy from a year ago turned to tears of sadness Saturday night for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team. That is, sadness mixed with a sense of pride. The top-seeded Badgers saw their quest for a second consecutive NCAA championship come to an end with a heartbreaking five-set loss to second-seeded Pittsburgh 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13 before another raucous sellout crowd in the regional championship match at the UW Field House.
MADISON, WI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin boys basketball grinds out victory against Yough

There weren’t any slam dunks, and fast breaks were at a minimum. But Norwin isn’t judging wins on looks these days. Save your flash and frills. The Knights are 4-0. “We’ll take it,” coach Lance Maha said. “We’re happy to get a win against a good, athletic team like that.”
HERMINIE, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
762
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy