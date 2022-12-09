Report: Pitt Hosting Top Transfer WR Dante Cephas

One of the top wideouts in the transfer portal is visiting the Pitt Panthers.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are hosting one of the best players available in the transfer portal, according to a report from Pittsburgh Sports Now . They claim former Kent State wideout Dante Cephas will be in the Steel City this weekend visiting with Pat Narduzzi's program.

Chris Peak of Panther Lair had previously reported that the Cephas has already been to Pitt's facility in the South Side multiple times. This stay will only be for a day. PSN says Cephas plans to visit Penn State later this weekend. He holds offers from Notre Dame and West Virginia too.

Cephas, a Penn Hills High School alum, was not recruited by Pitt as a two-star recruit coming out of high school in the class of 2019. Wisconsin was the only Power 5 school to show interest but they did not extend a scholarship offer. Cephas was reportedly held back by academic issues at that stage.

He committed to Kent State and became a star by his redshirt sophomore season, when he accounted for 82 catches, 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns. He produced at a similar rate - better than 15 yards per catch, but with just three touchdowns - in 2022 but played in just nine games and caught only 48 balls. He still earned first-team All-MAC honors in both 2021 and 2022.

Pitt will likely have to replace leading receiver Jared Wayne this offseason. After posting a 1,000-yard season, Wayne's expected to try his luck in the NFL.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt G Dior Johnson Pleads Guilty to Two Misdemeanor Charges

Pitt Has Not Discussed Acrisure Stadium's Future With Steelers

Pitt Head Coach Jeff Capel Grapples With John Hugley's Slow Start

Gametime Set for Pitt vs North Carolina Basketball

Pitt AD Heather Lyke Calls for Uniform Rules Around NIL

Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl

Pitt Offers Florida Transfer, Local Star