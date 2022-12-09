State approves $30M toward new Finneytown middle and high school building

The state approved $30 million toward a new Finneytown middle and high school project on Thursday. This is the second phase of the district's K-12 building project after Finneytown Elementary opened to students this fall .

The entire project will cost nearly $48 million total. The new building will be constructed at the site of the district's current high school and will serve students in grades 7-12. Finneytown Local School District superintendent Laurie Banks said she hopes the secondary campus will open in the fall of 2025.

"We are grateful to our community for their ongoing support and partnership in educating the students of Finneytown. We also appreciate the funding the state has made available to support school districts in ensuring all students can learn in a safe, supportive environment," Banks wrote in a Friday email to The Enquirer.

"Learning environments matter and impact students, staff members, and the community," Banks wrote. "I am excited to see the impact of our new spaces unfold."

Finneytown opened its new elementary school , which serves students in grades K-6, this fall. District leaders boasted enhanced safety and wellness features in that building, updated ventilation and space to create learning communities that promote collaboration between classrooms and grade levels.

The community passed a bond issue in 2019 that set Finneytown's K-12 building project into motion, Banks said. The entire project is co-funded by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission with the state paying $28.6 million (60%) and the district paying $19 million (40%).

The state announced funding for five school construction projects on Thursday that, including local contributions, will result in $353 million worth of new facilities for Ohio students. Besides Finneytown's project, the state is also contributing to construction projects at Arlington Local School District in Hancock County, North Canton City School District in Stark County, Salem City School District in Columbiana County and Washington Local School District in Lucas County.

Skanska USA and Emersion Design/Fanning-Howey are Finneytown's partners for the K-12 project. Skanska also partnered with Winton Woods City Schools for its two new school buildings and Indian Hill Exempted Village School District for work on a new middle school building and renovations to the district's primary, elementary and high school buildings.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: State approves $30M toward new Finneytown middle and high school building