Oklahoma City, OK

8 must-see holiday lights displays lighting up the OKC metro area this Christmastime

By Brandy McDonnell, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
Need a little Christmas right this very minute?

Nothing makes the season bright like a dazzling display of holiday lights, and the sprawling Oklahoma City metropolitan area boasts several spectacles ready and waiting to add some sparkle to your December.

Here are eight top holiday light displays you can find in and around OKC this year:

Downs Family Christmas Lights Ministry

Where: 2900 72 Ave. SE, Norman.

Information: www.downsfamilychristmas.com.

An Oklahoma residence once featured on the TV show “The Great Christmas Light Fight," the snazzy drive-up display synchronized to music continues to bring seasonal cheer. The ministry collects donations for the Regional Food Bank. Weather permitting, daily hours are 6 p.m. to midnight.

Edmond Electric's Luminance

When: Through Jan. 1.

Where: Mitch Park, 1501 W Covell Rd., Edmond.

Information:https://edmondlights.com.

Stroll through 40 3-D displays adjacent to the Edmond Ice Rink. Daily hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Admission is free.

Miranda Family Lights

When: Select dates through Dec. 25.

Where: 19544 Talavera Lane, Edmond.

Information: www.facebook.com/mirandafamilylights.

The massive animated light and music show, which was featured in 2019 on "The Great Christmas Light Fight," returns for 2022 after taking the year off in 2021. The display raises money for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Hours are 6 to 9 p.m. most nights, with extended hours from 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 23.

OKC Zoo Safari Lights

When: Through Jan. 1.

Where: Oklahoma City Zoo, 2000 Remington Place.

Information: okczoo.org.

The debut for the OKC Zoo's new light spectacle was a sparkling success last year, and this year's edition features more than 60 new light sculptures highlighting wildlife, aquatic animals and prehistoric creatures that can be viewed in the estimated half-hour driving tour. Online reservations are required.

After the drive-thru experience, visitors can park and re-enter the zoo for an immersive walking tour that starts in the entry plaza with an original musical light performance designed by the Miranda Family Lights. The walking tour continues with interactive light displays through the Children’s Zoo and along the lakeside pathway.

Daily hours are 5:30 to 11 p.m., with the last check-in at 10 p.m.

Midwest City's Holiday Lights Spectacular

When: Through Dec. 25.

Where: Joe B. Barnes Regional Park, 8700 E Reno Ave., Midwest City.

Information:https://www.midwestcityok.org/parksrec/page/holiday-lights-spectacular.

Started in 1995, the drive-thru spectacle has grown into one of the largest animated light displays in a five-state region, with more than 100 glowing, moving vignettes. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6 to 11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and 6 to 11 p.m. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Organizers this year have introduced Walking Wednesdays: Drive-thru access is closed from 6 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday to allow groups to walk through the lights.

Yukon’s Christmas in the Park

When: Through Dec. 31.

Where: City Park, Freedom Trail and Chisholm Trail Park, 2200 S Holly Ave., Yukon.

Information:www.yukonok.gov/ChristmasinthePark.

Billed as the state's largest drive-thru light display, the City of Yukon's setup boasts more than 5 million lights and 500 charming displays spread over three interconnected parks, where an ice skating rink and Santa Express Train add to the holiday spirit. Visitors also can walk through the free light show.

Donations are welcome. Daily hours are 6 to 11 p.m.

Automobile Alley Lights

When: Through Jan. 9.

Where: Broadway Avenue between NW 4 and 10.

Information:https://www.automobilealley.org.

The historic downtown OKC district dazzles this time of year, with more than 600,000 kaleidoscopic LED lights curtaining the buildings along North Broadway and its side streets.

Union Station Illumination

When: Through Jan. 1.

Where: Scissortail Park, 300 SW 7.

Information:scissortailpark.org.

The free synchronized holiday music and lighting experience brightens the historic landmark from 6 to 10 nightly.

Visitors can check out other attractions like the 40-foot holiday tree, giant menorah and Cocoa Cottage and Village spread across the downtown OKC park, which has several festive events planned throughout the season.

The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

