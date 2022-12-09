Is ‘Emancipation’ Based on a True Story? The Real-Life Photo Behind the Will Smith Movie

If you can get over the fact that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars eight months ago, then you might learn a thing or two from Emancipation, the new historical drama that began streaming on Apple TV+ today.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Infinite, What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali) with a screenplay by William N. Collage, Emancipation tells the brutal story of a man named Peter (Smith) who escapes from slavery in the deep south in 1863. Though President Lincoln had declared all slaves free with the Emancipation Proclamation, the Civil War raged on, and slaves in the south would not legally be recognized as free until the 13th Amendment was ratified in 1865. Some, like Smith’s character in Emancipation, opted to take freedom for themselves.

Emancipation was inspired by a real-life enslaved man, who became famous for a photo that pictured horrific, whip-induced scarring on his back. Though Fuqua takes pains to recreate that real-life photograph, much of Emancipation is invented. Read on to learn more about the Emancipation true story.

Is Emancipation based on a true story?

Yes. Emancipation was inspired by the true story of an enslaved man who became known as Gordon, who was photographed in 1863. The photo of Gordon, which showed severe scarring on his back from being whipped, was often titled “The Scourged Back,” and was published worldwide by Harper’s Weekly magazine on July 4, 1863. The striking image galvanized the abolitionist movement, as people were faced with the stark, photographic proof of the cruelty of slavery.

Who was Peter, aka Will Smith’s character in Emancipation, in real life?

In Emancipation, Smith’s character—who has the famous “Scourged Back” photo taken near the end of the film—is named Peter, not Gordon. This is because there is research to suggest that the 1863 Harper’s Weekly article that detailed the life of a slave named “Gordon” was in fact fabricated, and may have been a photo taken of a man named Peter.

According to a 2014 article by David Silkenat from the University of Edinbugh, a copy of a photo from the shoot was found at the National Archives. On the back of the photograph, a note identified the man as Peter, reading: “Overseer Artayou Carrier whipped me. I was two months in bed sore from the whipping. My master come after I was whipped; he discharged the overseer. The very words of poor Peter, taken as he sat for his picture. Baton Rouge, Louisiana., 04/02/1863.”

The Harper’s Weekly article included other, front-facing photos of the man identified as Gordon, but it appears to be an entirely different person than the photo of the man with the scourged back. Harper’s Weekly claimed the photos were all of “Gordon,” who is described as an escaped slave who ran “through the swamps and bayous, chased as he had been for days and nights by his master with several neighbors and a pack of blood-hounds,” before he reached refuge at a Union soldier camp in Baton Rouge. To this day, many institutions—including The Metropolitan Museum of Art, which has the photo in its collection—repeat that story.

However, in his research, Silkenat argues that readers at the time knew to put little faith in the article that accompanied the photograph, and readers in the present day should exercise caution as well. It was really all about the photograph, which, unlike an illustration, was proof that something “really” happened.

Carte-de-visite of a formerly enslaved man identified only as Private Gordon. Photo: Heritage Images via Getty Images

How accurate is the Will Smith Emancipation movie to the true story?

Because historians know so little about the real man behind the “Scourged Back” photo, it’s impossible to say how accurate Emancipation is to real life. Director Antoine Fuqua and screenwriter William N. Collage included some details outlined in the Harper’s Weekly story in the film, including a detail about Peter/Gordon rubbing himself down with onion in order to throw off the dogs’ scent.

However, because the accuracy of the history surrounding the photo itself is so debated, much of Peter’s story in Emancipation is entirely invented. Peter’s backstory, wife, and family are all made up. The ruthless slave owner Fassel, played by Ben Foster, is also fictional. And the Harper’s Weekly article definitely didn’t mention anything about Gordon/Peter wrestling an alligator.

That said, it is true that President Lincoln declared enslaved people in the United States free with the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, but that slaves were not legally freed until two years later when the 13th Amendment was ratified in 1865. As shown in the film, hundreds chose to flee to Union territory in those two years.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, director Antoine Fuqua spoke to how he was inspired by the real-life man in the photographed to spin a fictional tale that still spoke to the truth of the times. “Peter was an inspiring character,” Fuqua said. “The fact that a man from 1863 who went through hell is still inspiring us today to tell stories about him and his journey. The movie is about family. It’s about faith. It’s about an inspiring, unselfish human being.”

