‘Southern Hospitality’ Exclusive Clip: Mikel Simmons Calls TJ Dinch A “Thirsty B*tch”

By Karen Kemmerle
 3 days ago
We’re only 2 episodes into the inaugural season of the Southern Charm spinoff, Southern Hospitality, and the drama is already kicking into high gear. Bravo’s latest hit series follows the lives of the staff of Leva Bonaparte‘s Republic Garden & Lounge as they work hard and play even harder in the city of Charleston. While the crew is full of party girls (and boys!), ambitious go-getters, and happy-go-lucky Gen Z ers, one of the show’s earliest breakout stars is self-proclaimed “model, fashionista, wanderer” Grace Lilly. So, it’s no surprise that one of the most dramatic scenes of the series takes place at her Alice in Wonderland themed birthday party!

In this exclusive clip from Monday’s (December 12) episode, we drop into the middle of what appears to be a quote guessing game. “They don’t deserve to work at Republic,” VIP host Joe Bradley reads aloud from a piece of paper. “Who said that, TJ?” asks current Bar-Back Mikel Simmons, who is struggling to re-earn his place at Republic after getting demoted for helping promote a rival bar. “Sounds like a thirsty bitch quote,” Simmons finishes. Bartender TJ Dinch, who was previously outspoken about his disdain for Simmons’ attitude and less than professional behavior, fesses up to saying it, but not to writing it down.

As Bradley tries to change the subject, Simmons screams in frustration: “y’all are so fake! Y’all love to talk behind this closed door.” Annoyed by the outburst, Dinch turns to VIP server Mia Alari and asks, “isn’t this class?” Simmons directs his fury at Dinch screaming, “you need to keep my name out of your goddamn mouth!” As the scene cuts to Simmons’ confessional, he tells the camera: “TJ is very threatened by me, and he should be, but when you’re being spiteful and hateful for no reason, I’m like, ‘fuck you.'”

The group tries to calm Simmons down, but the effort is in vain. “You’re a thirsty bitch and you keep running your mouth about me so shut up right quick,” Simmons says angrily. As he starts to leave, he picks up his champagne glass and throws the rest of his drink on a shocked Dinch. “Well, I’ve never had a birthday like this,” Lilly says to herself. Tune in to Bravo at 9PM ET on Monday, December 12 to see what happens next!

