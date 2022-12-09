ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, NY

adirondackalmanack.com

Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident

On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Snow Plow Driver Dies In Crash At Coxsackie Business

A 50-year-old snow plow driver has died following a fiery crash at a business in the region. Emergency crews in Greene County were called shortly after midnight on Monday, Dec. 12, with reports of a crash in Coxsackie at the Essendant Distribution Center, located on State Route 9W, according to State Police.
COXSACKIE, NY
WRGB

Plow truck driver killed following crash in Coxsackie

COXSACKIE, NY (WRGB) — A Catskill man has died after a fatal crash while plowing a parking lot. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Lamont B. Jackson was plowing the parking lot at Essendant Distribution Center on 9W in Coxsackie at around midnight. Investigators say Jackson's plow...
COXSACKIE, NY
WRGB

Crosswalk signals at busy intersection, broken since August, now fixed

Schenectady — We have good news to pass along, the crosswalk signals at the corner of Route 7 and Watt Street, are fixed!. Woodlawn Resident Laurel Barnes reached out to us this week, saying the signs had been broken since August. She was frustrated and worried about the safety for the people trying to cross busy Route 7 for months.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Snow emergencies for expected end of the week snow storm

In anticipation of significant snow amounts, the City of Amsterdam will declare a Snow Emergency effective 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 through Saturday, December 17, 2022, ending at 6:00 p.m. on the 17th. The Snow Emergency requires that all motor vehicles be removed from (parking on) City of...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WRGB

USPS gears up for peak holiday rush amid some carrier shortages

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The holiday package rush is on. At the United States Postal Service's Albany Processing and Distribution Center, the USPS says workers will process more than 130,000 packages each day ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Albany distribution center serves the entire Capital Region and beyond.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pedestrian struck by car near Colonie Center

A pedestrian was severely injured after being hit by a car near Colonie Center on Monday afternoon. The pedestrian had stepped into traffic — not the crosswalk — say witnesses. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors. There are no active charges. The victim was taken...
COLONIE, NY
WRGB

Arbor Hill Elementary on two-hour delay due to power outage

Albany, NY — Arbor Hill Elementary School is under a two-hour delay due to a power outage in the neighborhood Wednesday morning. First Student buses will run their regular routes on the delayed schedule. There will be no before-school program available. National grid crews are re-assessing conditions. There's no...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany man facing narcotics, weapons charges after search

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces multiple charges after detectives recovered cocaine and an illegally possessed handgun during a search warrant Tuesday morning on Park Avenue. According to the Albany Police Department, on Tuesday at around 10 a.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Amsterdam man charged with criminally negligent homicide in overdose death

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces multiple charges including criminally negligent homicide, following a six-month, multi-agency investigation. On June 20, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office members responded to a residence in the Town of Amsterdam where a subject was found unresponsive in a vehicle in a driveway. While responding members attempted lifesaving efforts including the administration of Narcan and CPR, the subject was later pronounced deceased. Sheriff’s Office members initiated an intensive investigation into the circumstances leading up to the death of the victim, beginning with the collection of evidence. Toxicology results revealed the victim died as a result of a fentanyl overdose.
AMSTERDAM, NY

