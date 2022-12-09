Read full article on original website
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Police investigating fatal Herkimer County head-on crash
Police are currently investigating a fatal head-on car accident that happened on State Route 5 in Schuyler on Tuesday. The crash took place around 6:51 p.m.
Pedestrian seriously injured after Colonie crash
Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Monday afternoon.
adirondackalmanack.com
Missing man found deceased; child freed from car following accident
On Dec. 7, Environmental Conservation Police Officer (ECO) Manns alerted Forest Rangers of an unauthorized vehicle in Shaker Mountain Wild Forest at Pine Lake. Upon investigation, Rangers Geyer and Nally found excavator tracks going around a closed gate at the Pine Lake Boat Launch. Rangers located the operator, a 50-year-old from St. Johnsville, and issued a ticket for operating a motor vehicle on state land.
Snow Plow Driver Dies In Crash At Coxsackie Business
A 50-year-old snow plow driver has died following a fiery crash at a business in the region. Emergency crews in Greene County were called shortly after midnight on Monday, Dec. 12, with reports of a crash in Coxsackie at the Essendant Distribution Center, located on State Route 9W, according to State Police.
Pair arrested following multiple shoplifting incidents
State police arrested James Galarneau, 45 of Albany and Megan M. Laprade, 43 of Massena on December 12. The pair were allegedly involved in multiple shoplifting incidents.
Two arrested following thefts in Capital Region, Delaware Co.
On December 12th, two New York residents were arrested following an investigation into a string of shoplifting complaints throughout the Capital Region and Delaware County.
Albany police trying to find missing 16-year-old
Albany police are trying to find Na'eem Thompson, 16, who was last seen leaving his home Monday evening on Mount Hope Drive.
WRGB
Plow truck driver killed following crash in Coxsackie
COXSACKIE, NY (WRGB) — A Catskill man has died after a fatal crash while plowing a parking lot. According to the Greene County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Lamont B. Jackson was plowing the parking lot at Essendant Distribution Center on 9W in Coxsackie at around midnight. Investigators say Jackson's plow...
Catskill drunk driver arrested after one car rollover
Saugerties police arrested Jamie S. Affronti, 62 on December 11. Affronti was allegedly involved in a one car rollover.
WRGB
Crosswalk signals at busy intersection, broken since August, now fixed
Schenectady — We have good news to pass along, the crosswalk signals at the corner of Route 7 and Watt Street, are fixed!. Woodlawn Resident Laurel Barnes reached out to us this week, saying the signs had been broken since August. She was frustrated and worried about the safety for the people trying to cross busy Route 7 for months.
WRGB
Snow emergencies for expected end of the week snow storm
In anticipation of significant snow amounts, the City of Amsterdam will declare a Snow Emergency effective 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 through Saturday, December 17, 2022, ending at 6:00 p.m. on the 17th. The Snow Emergency requires that all motor vehicles be removed from (parking on) City of...
WRGB
USPS gears up for peak holiday rush amid some carrier shortages
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The holiday package rush is on. At the United States Postal Service's Albany Processing and Distribution Center, the USPS says workers will process more than 130,000 packages each day ahead of the Christmas holiday. The Albany distribution center serves the entire Capital Region and beyond.
Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-87 in Wilton
A Nassau woman was arrested on Sunday after allegedly driving the wrong way on I-87 in Wilton. Ellissa Carmin, 30, faces a slew of charges.
WNYT
Pedestrian struck by car near Colonie Center
A pedestrian was severely injured after being hit by a car near Colonie Center on Monday afternoon. The pedestrian had stepped into traffic — not the crosswalk — say witnesses. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors. There are no active charges. The victim was taken...
Police: Glens Falls man hides pound of weed in car
A Glens Falls man was behind the wheel on Friday, police said, when a traffic stop in Brighton turned up over a pound of weed.
WRGB
Arbor Hill Elementary on two-hour delay due to power outage
Albany, NY — Arbor Hill Elementary School is under a two-hour delay due to a power outage in the neighborhood Wednesday morning. First Student buses will run their regular routes on the delayed schedule. There will be no before-school program available. National grid crews are re-assessing conditions. There's no...
WRGB
Albany man facing narcotics, weapons charges after search
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man faces multiple charges after detectives recovered cocaine and an illegally possessed handgun during a search warrant Tuesday morning on Park Avenue. According to the Albany Police Department, on Tuesday at around 10 a.m., detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Community Response Unit...
WRGB
Traffic stop ends in charges, driver accused of possessing body armor, ghost gun
GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WRGB) — Gloversville Police say they have made an arrest after a traffic stop. According to court documents, Luke Kenna is accused possessing a loaded ghost gun and wearing a body armor vest. Kenna was stopped on Bleeker Street in Gloversville at around 8:00 PM back on...
WRGB
Amsterdam man charged with criminally negligent homicide in overdose death
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces multiple charges including criminally negligent homicide, following a six-month, multi-agency investigation. On June 20, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office members responded to a residence in the Town of Amsterdam where a subject was found unresponsive in a vehicle in a driveway. While responding members attempted lifesaving efforts including the administration of Narcan and CPR, the subject was later pronounced deceased. Sheriff’s Office members initiated an intensive investigation into the circumstances leading up to the death of the victim, beginning with the collection of evidence. Toxicology results revealed the victim died as a result of a fentanyl overdose.
3 hospitalized after head-on crash in Colonie
Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday night, after a head-on crash on US 9 in Colonie.
