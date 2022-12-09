Read full article on original website
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Fiji election: opposition leader disputes results as vote count continues
Fiji’s opposition leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, has alleged irregularities in voting data while calling for calm, as counting continued in the country’s national election. Provisional results had the opposition People’s Alliance party hovering in the mid to low 40s and incumbent prime minister Frank Bainimarama’s FijiFirst party in the mid-20s four hours after polls closed. The results were taken offline for a number of hours and, when they returned, the results had flipped.
Utah Senate President Stuart Adams received trip to World Cup paid for by Qatar government
After a trade mission to the Middle East with World Trade Center Utah and Gov. Spencer Cox, the Qatar government invited Utah Senate President Stuart Adams and his family to attend the World Cup.
Biden administration considers extending asylum option to Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti: Report
The Biden administration is considering plans to extend an asylum program that applies to Venezuela to Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti as well.
EU to US: We already have war, don't give us trade war, too
BRUSSELS — Disappointment has set in two years after the election of U.S. President Joe Biden was supposed to reset trans-Atlantic relations with the European Union. EU leaders are openly talking about fights, not only friendship. They say conflict with Washington is the last thing they want, with war...
Ukrainians push for US to support special tribunal to prosecute Russian leadership for crime of aggression
Ukrainian officials traveled to the United States last week to push for support for the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute top-level Russian officials for the crime of aggression.
