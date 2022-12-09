ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

PHOTOS: All New ‘Universal’s Great Movie Escape’ Merchandise with Prices at Universal CityWalk Orlando

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: All Four New Park-Exclusive Wizarding World of Harry Potter Wands at Universal Parks Worldwide

Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!
disneyfoodblog.com

CEO Bob Iger Comments on the Relocation of Disney Employees to Central Florida

Ever since Disney announced that Bob Iger would be taking over as CEO and Bob Chapek would be stepping down, a lot has happened. We’ve learned more about why this decision was made, what Iger’s first steps should be, what changes Iger could realistically make, and how Chapek’s exit is impacting the company. Now we’re learning more about Iger’s plans as CEO as he holds a Town Hall meeting for employees today.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)

Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

'Top Chef' Star Brittanny Anderson's Restaurant In Hot Water After Allegedly Canceling Christian Group's Reservations

A former Top Chef contestant is in hot water after a mishap at one of the restaurants she co-owns. Chef Brittanny Anderson came under fire after her Virginia restaurant allegedly canceled reservations made by a Christian group, RadarOnline.com has learned. The alleged religious discrimination occurred at Metzger Bar and Butchery in Richmond, Virginia. Metzger's staff cited being "uncomfortable" with the reservation, adding they felt "unsafe" with the group's presence at the restaurant. The reservations were made by The Family Foundation. According to their website, the group promoted itself as a "nonprofit, nonpartisan, faith-based organization" that is dedicated to "preserve...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy