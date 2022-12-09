ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

City clearing residents out of North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness

The sky was overcast as Jennifer Adams scanned the support camp in North Lawrence Monday morning. Many tents are empty, gone or disassembled. Adams’ eyes were red from crying off and on since Friday, when the city issued a batch of eviction notices to people at the camp, demanding they leave — some within five days, others by Jan. 10 — and take their belongings, or the city would destroy them.
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Johnson County Square price tag going up nearly $1M

That would bring the total cost of remaking the site of the former county courthouse into a public plaza to roughly $2.9 million. Why the price increase: According to county documents, costs for the project have climbed as a result of inflation and market availability for certain construction materials. Johnson...
OLATHE, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

“The Deadliest Drug”

From the time he could walk, Cooper Davis was off and running. An adventurous, outgoing kid, Cooper was an explorer, a risk-taker, his mother, Libby Davis, says. For the 16-year-old, there was no such thing as too high or too fast. He was fearless. ‘He was super outgoing to a...
SHAWNEE, KS
martincitytelegraph.com

128th & Holmes housing development voted down by city council

The housing project planned for 128th and Holmes Road has been voted down by the city council. “I hate to celebrate the killing of a project,” said Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Kevin McManus. “But it’s not the right project for that spot.”. McManus made the announcement...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach

TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years.  Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988.  “As soon as I looked […]
KANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

What legal marijuana in Missouri means for Kansas

KANSAS — On November 8th, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis the green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal in Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Ending source of income discrimination in Lawrence will be a key step toward solving housing crisis, panelists say

Only about 10% of Lawrence landlords participate in housing voucher programs, and right now, 51 households with vouchers in hand are actively searching and struggling to find housing. Gabby Boyle, prevention specialist at the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center, and Mariel Ferreiro, landlord liaison for the Lawrence-Douglas County Housing...
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

JoCo Notes: Monday, Dec. 12

Man sues over racist comments at Olathe rock quarry — “A Kansas City, Kan., man is suing his former employer after he said his complaints were dismissed regarding co-workers using racial epithets and making references to white supremacist groups at the Olathe rock quarry company where he worked. The plaintiff, Norris Scott, claims his former employer, HAMM Companies, did not address the racist behavior he experienced from early September to mid-November this year.” [Kansas City Star]
OLATHE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Updates from Johnson County Community College: Empowering students to turn passions into careers

Throughout the world, people are discussing gender in broad terms. Equity, diversity, and global connections are at the forefront of many discussions. JCCC’s Women and Gender Studies program introduces students to these trending topics and helps them gain knowledge and experience in activism and human rights. Throughout their courses, students will dive into the history and ideas of gender across time, geography and media worldwide providing the skills to thrive in a variety of careers.
WIBW

Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare

TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
BOCA RATON, FL

