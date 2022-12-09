The sky was overcast as Jennifer Adams scanned the support camp in North Lawrence Monday morning. Many tents are empty, gone or disassembled. Adams’ eyes were red from crying off and on since Friday, when the city issued a batch of eviction notices to people at the camp, demanding they leave — some within five days, others by Jan. 10 — and take their belongings, or the city would destroy them.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 10 HOURS AGO