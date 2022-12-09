Read full article on original website
lawrencekstimes.com
City clearing residents out of North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness
The sky was overcast as Jennifer Adams scanned the support camp in North Lawrence Monday morning. Many tents are empty, gone or disassembled. Adams’ eyes were red from crying off and on since Friday, when the city issued a batch of eviction notices to people at the camp, demanding they leave — some within five days, others by Jan. 10 — and take their belongings, or the city would destroy them.
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County Square price tag going up nearly $1M
That would bring the total cost of remaking the site of the former county courthouse into a public plaza to roughly $2.9 million. Why the price increase: According to county documents, costs for the project have climbed as a result of inflation and market availability for certain construction materials. Johnson...
KMBC.com
Residents frustrated with long lines to pay property taxes after increase
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Jackson County, Missouri, residents are lining up to pay their property taxes before the end of the year. But many are frustrated by more than just their bill. Those lines? They're longer than usual. Visiting the Jackson County Collections Department website for information on your personal...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
“The Deadliest Drug”
From the time he could walk, Cooper Davis was off and running. An adventurous, outgoing kid, Cooper was an explorer, a risk-taker, his mother, Libby Davis, says. For the 16-year-old, there was no such thing as too high or too fast. He was fearless. ‘He was super outgoing to a...
martincitytelegraph.com
128th & Holmes housing development voted down by city council
The housing project planned for 128th and Holmes Road has been voted down by the city council. “I hate to celebrate the killing of a project,” said Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Kevin McManus. “But it’s not the right project for that spot.”. McManus made the announcement...
Johnson County Sheriff sees 300% jump in deputy job applications
OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has experienced a significant increase in job applications since the county increased starting pay for deputies. In September, the county approved a plan to increase deputy pay by roughly 14%. Tom Dugan, director of finance for the Sheriff’s Office, gave the Board of County Commissioners an update on […]
Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach
TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years. Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988. “As soon as I looked […]
What legal marijuana in Missouri means for Kansas
KANSAS — On November 8th, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis the green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal in Kansas […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Ending source of income discrimination in Lawrence will be a key step toward solving housing crisis, panelists say
Only about 10% of Lawrence landlords participate in housing voucher programs, and right now, 51 households with vouchers in hand are actively searching and struggling to find housing. Gabby Boyle, prevention specialist at the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center, and Mariel Ferreiro, landlord liaison for the Lawrence-Douglas County Housing...
bluevalleypost.com
JoCo Notes: Monday, Dec. 12
Man sues over racist comments at Olathe rock quarry — “A Kansas City, Kan., man is suing his former employer after he said his complaints were dismissed regarding co-workers using racial epithets and making references to white supremacist groups at the Olathe rock quarry company where he worked. The plaintiff, Norris Scott, claims his former employer, HAMM Companies, did not address the racist behavior he experienced from early September to mid-November this year.” [Kansas City Star]
bluevalleypost.com
Updates from Johnson County Community College: Empowering students to turn passions into careers
Throughout the world, people are discussing gender in broad terms. Equity, diversity, and global connections are at the forefront of many discussions. JCCC’s Women and Gender Studies program introduces students to these trending topics and helps them gain knowledge and experience in activism and human rights. Throughout their courses, students will dive into the history and ideas of gender across time, geography and media worldwide providing the skills to thrive in a variety of careers.
Demonstrators escorted out of town hall for KCPD Chief of Police finalists
The Board of Police Commissioners held a public forum Saturday for the community to hear from the three finalists in the running to become Kansas City’s next Chief of Police.
WIBW
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
Kan. man, woman accused in $2.9 million medicare fraud
KANSAS CITY– A Kansas man and woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a $2.9 million conspiracy to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. Timothy A. Chin, 64, and Lauren M. Sword, 36, both of Lenexa were charged in a 23-count...
Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
Letter of former KCPD attorney details concerns with interim chief
Former KCPD attorney Ryan McCarty released an eight-page letter Saturday detailing his concerns regarding KCPD, Interim Chief Joseph Mabin and General Counsel Holly Dodge.
How much do you need to earn to live in Kansas City’s most expensive ZIP codes?
In the Kansas City area, 31 ZIP codes require a minimum annual income of $100,000 to afford the median-priced home.
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas City
Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like a lot of Kansas Citians, then your paycheck isn't likely keeping up with inflation. Fortunately, there are a number of companies in the Kansas City area that pay well -- even for entry level jobs.
kcur.org
Kansas City emergency rooms at capacity from tripledemic: 'We're just nervous about what's to come’
If you have to go to the emergency room in the Kansas City area right now, chances are you’ll have a long wait. The combination of COVID-19, RSV and the flu has created a “tripledemic” filling up hospital beds across the metro. According to the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC), more than 82% of all area hospital beds are currently full.
WIBW
Police continue to investigate Kansas College Rapist, warn residents to be vigilant
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - As police continue to investigate the Kansas College Rapist while many prepare for winter break, residents have been warned to be vigilant. The Riley Co. Police Department took to Facebook on Friday, Dec. 9, to warn students to be vigilant ahead of winter break. RCPD noted...
