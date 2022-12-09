Read full article on original website
How To Stop Annoying, Unwanted Telemarketing Calls In New York
There's now an easy way to stop getting non-stop telemarking calls in New York State. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that's expected to crack down on unwanted telemarketing calls across New York State. New York State Cracks Down On Unwanted Telemarketing Calls. Close up of woman's...
This New York College Is Planning To Revoke One Politician’s Honorary Law Degree
One politician is the center of one New York State colleges process to revoke an honorary law degree. Syracuse University is preparing to implement a process for revoking honorary degrees. The first they are looking to revoke was one they gave to Rudy Giuliani in 1989. According to Yahoo! News,...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
Everything You Need to Know About New York’s New Space Heater Law
Do you use a space heater? Have you started to rely on it to keep you and your family warm because oil and gas prices are still so high? There are safety measures that you should take whenever you use that space heater. There is a new law that will...
DWI Policy Changes In New York State For 2023
Are you ready for the new year to get here? Perhaps 2022 has not been the bets for you or has brought you the good things that you had hoped for over 300 days ago? The good news is that there will be a new year coming in just days and 2023 may offer the blessings you have been waiting for.
New Leash Law For Dogs In New York State?
Christmas is almost here and although many animal experts and organizations recommend against it, some families will be giving puppies as pets. A dog is a great addition to a loving family but there are many responsibilities that come with any animal under your care. During the past snowstorm that...
New York Inspector General Finds Significant Racial Disparities In State Prisons
A new report from the New York Inspector General has revealed that minority prisoners are often treated differently than White prisoners in the state's prisons. The report, released on Thursday, Dec. 1, and titled "Racial Disparities in the Administration of Discipline in New York State Prison…
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul Announced 100-Mile Energy Transmission Project: The Smart Path Transmission
This week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of construction on the 100 miles of current transmission lines that will be rebuilt as part of the Smart Path Transmission Project.
Vogue Names Upstate Natural Gem New York State’s “Ultimate Getaway”
One of our local natural wonders is getting national recognition as the Empire State's premier vacation and getaway destination. Having grown up in New Jersey, I can tell you firsthand that before I was exposed to the natural wonders of Upstate, when I heard the words New York my brain always conjured the image of New York City.
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millions
Lawmakers are thinking about it. Different plans and proposals are talked about for the betterment of NY residents. This is because the rate of inflation is extremely high, and so many people have no cash to buy food and afford shelter.
This Is The Poorest County in New York State [Photos]
According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. According to Barrons, New York City is the wealthiest city in the world,. New York is...
Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State
It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
9 Upstate Cities Ranked From Least to Most Dangerous
This eye opening list might really surprise you. Which city is the most dangerous? It's unbelievably a 3 way tie. COVID-19 may not be going anywhere but people may be starting to come back to New York State after a large exodus. As of last quarter, New York seemed to still be struggling with getting residents to move back. The trend can't last forever. People will be heading back to the Empire State eventually and when they do they will want to pick safe cities to live in.
This green dream will be a monetary nightmare for homeowners, businesses (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Get ready for a green initiative that’s going to dig deep into your pockets and force you to upgrade your home. The Climate Action Council will gather on Dec. 19 to approve a final plan to meet New York’s climate goals over the next 20 years, according to the Buffalo News.
New York State College Closes Due To Lack Of Students
Many people across New York State are looking at enrolling in college in the Fall of 2023 but there will be one college that will have to be removed from the list. My son Avry is a senior in High School and he is deep in the process of applying to different colleges that he is interested in. Many schools have waived application fees, are guaranteeing more merit scholarship money, and even offering free housing to get students on campus.
Food Stamps Schedule: New York Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Find SNAP Discounts
New York state residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can expect to get their payments according to the usual schedule in December 2022. For residents of...
What Is New York States Famous Issue with Railroad Ties?
Do you have old railroad ties around your house? Maybe they are being used for landscaping? Maybe they are on the border of a garden or doing something greater like holding back dirt in a retaining wall. The railroad ties listed above may or may not be coated with creosote,...
New York to Allow Liquor Stores Open on Christmas
Every year, our elected officials across the country at both the state and federal government levels, find themselves responsible for the numerous inner workings of how quite literally everything functions. Recently, the Governor of the State of New York, Kathy Hochul, announced that new legislation had been passed for the state's fiscal budget in 2023.
Fact Check: New York households will get two stimulus payments to help reduce hardship. Check your status today.
"File:Kathy Hochul, November 2017.jpeg"Photo byKC Kratt is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. If you and your family have been residing in New York for some time, as an eligible taxpayer, you'll receive two checks. One of these payments is for social security retirement, and the other is for SSI payments. This SSI payment is going to be sent to you as either a check or directly to your bank.
