Fox11online.com
'Cheesy' new sculpture invites visitors to show their love for Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There's a "cheesy" new way for visitors to show their love for Green Bay. A sculpture reading "I (heart) GB" was unveiled Monday on the north end of CityDeck. The "heart" element of the sculpture is depicted as being made out of cheese. Tourism leaders hope...
Fox11online.com
Get in the holiday spirit with these festive hairstyles
(WLUK) -- Dig out the Christmas lights and jingle bells. Josif Wittnik from The Salon professional Academy in Appleton shows how to use them for a festive holiday hairstyle. Later this week, Josif and Good Day Wisconsin's Rachel Manek will host the holiday concert Grateful Groove. It's Friday night at...
Fox11online.com
Learn how the Victorians celebrated Christmas at Hazelwood Historic House
(WLUK) -- The Brown County Historical Society (BCHS) is hosting A Victorian Christmas at Hazelwood ahead of the holidays. The Hazelwood house will be decorated in a traditional Victorian style. BCHS encourages people of all ages to learn about the original Christmas traditions. Tours will be available along with family...
Fox11online.com
Mural honors man who died of fentanyl poisoning
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A new mural was unveiled at Appleton's Saving Paws Rescue Shelter. The mural shares the face and the story of 22-year-old Tyler Anderson, who died of fentanyl poisoning a year ago. It also features his best friend, Mya, a dog he adopted from the shelter. Tyler's parents...
Fox11online.com
Gas prices on track to fall below $3 by Christmas
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 13.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 67.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Fox11online.com
Photos: Winnebago Lutheran at Fox Valley Lutheran girls basketball
APPLETON (WLUK) --Fox Valley Lutheran defeated Winnebago Lutheran 64-63 in overtime in a non-conference girls basketball game Monday. Lindsey Snell of WLA led all scorers with 24 points, while Alayna Feidt led FVL with 19 points.
Fox11online.com
GB women's hoops took 2nd half control in win over NDSU
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- (GREEN BAY ATHLETICS) The Green Bay women's basketball team beat the North Dakota State Bison 70-52 at home Saturday on the strength of two season-high performances from Sydney Levy and Jasmine Kondrakiewicz. The pair each led the Phoenix (5-3, 1-1 HL) with 18 points each. Levy...
Fox11online.com
Appleton ranks highest for LGBTQ+ equality in Northeast Wisconsin
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton is leading the way in Northeast Wisconsin for LGBTQ+ inclusivity, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group for gay rights. The Municipal Equality Index surveys laws and policies of cities across the nation. Appleton's score of 93 on the index is up 15 points...
Fox11online.com
Post offices extending hours during the holidays
(WLUK) -- Some post offices in Northeast Wisconsin are extending their hours to help those who need to mail Christmas cards and gifts at the last minute. Local locations with extended hours are Green Bay, De Pere, Appleton and Fond du Lac. Hours for all post offices are posted on...
Fox11online.com
Meyer, Heffner lead Green Bay in victory over UMKC
GREEN BAY, Wis. – (GREEN BAY ATHLETICS) Cade Meyer scored a career-high 25 points, and the Phoenix secured a 70-64 win against the Kansas City Roos at home Saturday. The Phoenix (2-8, 1-1 HL) picked up their first nonconference win of the season. Brock Heffner tacked on 17 points, six rebounds, and four blocks in a solid all-around effort.
Fox11online.com
USPS holding job fair in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- If you're looking for a new job in the new year, the post office is hiring. The U.S. Postal Service has set a job fair for Tuesday, Dec. 13, at its Green Bay post office 300 Packerland Dr. The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Jobs...
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Neenah, Notre Dame and Freedom lead rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 has the same teams in as last week, but with St. Mary Catholic's loss, there's some movement in the second half of the rankings. 1. Neenah (6-0): Last week: No. 1. 2. Notre Dame (4-1): Last week: No. 2. 3....
Fox11online.com
Vietnam veteran honored with Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- It was an emotional day for a Kaukauna Veteran after receiving the Northeast Wisconsin Veteran of the Year Award. The award was presented by U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher. Veteran Mike Weaver was surprised to find out he would be this years recipient. "I'm kind of stunned actually,...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Fox Valley Lutheran and Luxemburg-Casco post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Monday night in girls basketball, Fox Valley Lutheran tipped Winnebago Lutheran Academy 64-63 in overtime, while Luxemburg-Casco beat Denmark 41-33. Also, Howards Grove topped St. Mary's Springs 40-37. Click the vide for highlights.
Fox11online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: De Pere No. 1; Kiel enters the rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This week's FOX 11 Top 11 boys basketball rankings has De Pere at No. 1, while Kiel replaces Bay Port after the Pirates suffered their first loss of the season. Also, Brillion moves up to No. 2 after Neenah fell to Wisconsin Lutheran. FOX 11 Top...
Fox11online.com
Residents of Green Bay neighborhood encouraged to be vigilant after home burglaries
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police Lieutenant Jason Allen is asking for anyone to come forward with information relating to break-ins in the northwest area of the city. "If they see something that doesn't look right or looks out of place to call us at the police department so we can investigate it," Allen said. "And not to just dismiss it thinking that we have other things to do. We're here to make this happen."
Fox11online.com
Minnesota man sentenced for Appleton shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) – Jonathan Yang was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for a shooting on College Avenue. Yang, 20, was convicted of one count of first-degree reckless injury for the Feb. 13 incident. Yang was also placed on extended supervision for five years by Judge Mitchell Metropulos.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court hears Green Bay detective's disciplinary case
MADISON (WLUK) – The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard arguments Monday on a disciplinary case involving a Green Bay Police Dept. detective. No decision was rendered Monday. A written decision is expected to be issued in a few months. Police Detective Andrew Weiss accessed police records on two sexual assault...
Fox11online.com
Man arrested in Fond du Lac County with drugs, cash and loaded handgun
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office arrested a Langlade County man Friday night after a deputy found drugs, cash, and a loaded handgun. The deputy pulled over a vehicle at the Kwik Trip parking lot near Interstate 41 and S. Hickory Street around 6:00 p.m. for what appeared to be an attempt to not being located.
Fox11online.com
No charges filed in City of Marinette shooting
MARINETTE (WLUK) – The Marinette County District attorneys office says no charges will be filed in a Marinette fatal shooting. Marinette police responded to a report of a shooting on Thursday, December 1 at the Trolley Station apartments in the 1500 block of Main Street. Upon arrival officers found...
