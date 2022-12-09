ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mebaneenterprise.com

Eagles challenge local foes in women’s basketball

Eastern Alamance’s women’s basketball team played a series of three games this past week against local rivals Cummings, Graham, and Southern Alamance. Eastern traveled to Cummings the evening of Tuesday, December 6 before hosting Graham on December 8 and then traveling to Swepsonville for a rematch with Southern Alamance on December 9.
MEBANE, NC
Wichita Eagle

North Carolina moves up to No. 7 in latest AP poll

UNC moved up one spot to No. 7 in the latest women's basketball AP poll released on Monday. Over the last week, the 8-1 Tar Heels picked up two blowouts wins, including a 64-42 defeat of UNC-Wilmington and a 99-67 domination of Wofford. In both games, at least three players...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

East Lincoln achieves perfect season with state championship

RALEIGH – The East Lincoln football team put the finishing touches on a perfect season by defeating Northern Nash 30-15 in the 3A state championship Saturday night. Playing under the lights at Carter-Finley Stadium, the 16-0 Mustangs defense forced four turnovers, including interceptions from three different players, and quarterback Tyler Mizzell threw for two second-half touchdown passes to separate from the Knights (15-1).
DENVER, NC
FanSided

UNC Football: Quarterback Jacolby Criswell finds a new home

Just a few days after entering the transfer portal, former UNC football quarterback Jacolby Criswell has found a new home. On December 4, quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced his intention to leave the UNC football program by entering the transfer portal. Not even a week later, Criswell has decided on a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Booker T. Washington High School in Reidsville celebrates 100 years

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — 100 years of hope, love and accomplishment that changed lives. That’s what one Piedmont Triad high school is celebrating. Booking T. Washington High School in Reidsville is a special place, celebrating a special milestone: its 100th anniversary. Donald Gorham is the mayor of Reidsville and a graduate of Booker T. Washington […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Pop Evil to visit Charlotte as part of their 'Skeletons' album tour

New York, NY – The hard rock group Pop Evil announced their new album, “Skeletons,” due March 17, via MNRK Heavy, along with their U.S. headlining tour starting on the same day. Pop Evil will head out on their Skeletons Tour headlining U.S. dates starting on March...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Wingate University grads leave with encouragement, wisdom

WINGATE – More than 250 students experienced a “shout it from the rooftops” kind of morning when Wingate University held its fifth fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 in Cuddy Arena. All told, 266 students – 150 graduate students and 116 undergrads – were eligible to cross...
WINGATE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Well known Charlotte lawyer Bill Diehl passes away at age 78

CHARLOTTE — One of Charlotte’s most well known attorneys passed away overnight Thursday due to complications from a stroke. Bill Diehl is considered by many to be a Charlotte legend, and his decades-long career in the Queen City included numerous high-profile cases alongside his reputation as a tough divorce attorney. He rose to prominence by representing former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn in a civil trial, and also represented famous Charlotteans like Rick Hendrick, Rae Carruth, and John Isley.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

City of Charlotte employees build bikes for Right Moves for Youth

CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte continued its annual holiday commitment to build 75 bikes for students participating in Right Moves for Youth. The school-based dropout prevention and support program supports middle and high school students from economically challenged neighborhoods in Mecklenburg County. The Spokes Group donated the bikes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today

Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy