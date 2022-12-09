Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
mebaneenterprise.com
Eagles challenge local foes in women’s basketball
Eastern Alamance’s women’s basketball team played a series of three games this past week against local rivals Cummings, Graham, and Southern Alamance. Eastern traveled to Cummings the evening of Tuesday, December 6 before hosting Graham on December 8 and then traveling to Swepsonville for a rematch with Southern Alamance on December 9.
Wichita Eagle
North Carolina moves up to No. 7 in latest AP poll
UNC moved up one spot to No. 7 in the latest women's basketball AP poll released on Monday. Over the last week, the 8-1 Tar Heels picked up two blowouts wins, including a 64-42 defeat of UNC-Wilmington and a 99-67 domination of Wofford. In both games, at least three players...
lakenormanpublications.com
East Lincoln achieves perfect season with state championship
RALEIGH – The East Lincoln football team put the finishing touches on a perfect season by defeating Northern Nash 30-15 in the 3A state championship Saturday night. Playing under the lights at Carter-Finley Stadium, the 16-0 Mustangs defense forced four turnovers, including interceptions from three different players, and quarterback Tyler Mizzell threw for two second-half touchdown passes to separate from the Knights (15-1).
bcsnn.com
Wake Forest Demon Deacons Fielding Some of the Best Prospects in College Per D1Baseball
Junior right hander Rhett Lowder, junior third baseman Brock Wilken and junior right hander Teddy McGraw were named Top 100 2023 MLB draft prospects by D1Baseball. Lowder headlined the trio as the reigning ACC Pitcher of the Year is No. 7 on the list. Wilken followed the Albemarle, N.C. native at No. 21 before McGraw rounded out the list at No. 32.
lakenormanpublications.com
Tale of the tape and how to watch East Lincoln vs. Northern Nash in state championship
The East Lincoln Mustangs will take on the Northern Nash Knights Saturday night for the 3A football state championship. Here is a breakdown of the two programs. David Lubowicz, 7th year Head coach Andrew Farris, 5th year. Tyler Mizzell; QB, No. 1 Best Off. player Keno Jones; QB, No. 5.
Lexington, December 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Lexington. The Alexander Central High School basketball team will have a game with North Davidson High School on December 12, 2022, 13:00:00.
Greensboro, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Greensboro. The Southern Guilford High School basketball team will have a game with Grimsley High School on December 10, 2022, 18:00:00. The Grimsley High School basketball team will have a game with Southern Guilford High School on December 10, 2022, 18:00:00.
UNC Football: Quarterback Jacolby Criswell finds a new home
Just a few days after entering the transfer portal, former UNC football quarterback Jacolby Criswell has found a new home. On December 4, quarterback Jacolby Criswell announced his intention to leave the UNC football program by entering the transfer portal. Not even a week later, Criswell has decided on a...
diehardsport.com
Looks Like Michigan Is Battling One Team For Five-Star QB Jadyn Davis
The Wolverines have long been believed to be the front-runner with five-star Charlotte, NC QB Jadyn Davis. Ranked as a top 15 recruit in the 2023 class, Davis had both Michigan and Clemson coaches in for an in-home visit, according to On3’s EJ Holland:. With the Tigers missing out...
Booker T. Washington High School in Reidsville celebrates 100 years
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — 100 years of hope, love and accomplishment that changed lives. That’s what one Piedmont Triad high school is celebrating. Booking T. Washington High School in Reidsville is a special place, celebrating a special milestone: its 100th anniversary. Donald Gorham is the mayor of Reidsville and a graduate of Booker T. Washington […]
thecharlotteweekly.com
Pop Evil to visit Charlotte as part of their 'Skeletons' album tour
New York, NY – The hard rock group Pop Evil announced their new album, “Skeletons,” due March 17, via MNRK Heavy, along with their U.S. headlining tour starting on the same day. Pop Evil will head out on their Skeletons Tour headlining U.S. dates starting on March...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Wingate University grads leave with encouragement, wisdom
WINGATE – More than 250 students experienced a “shout it from the rooftops” kind of morning when Wingate University held its fifth fall commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 in Cuddy Arena. All told, 266 students – 150 graduate students and 116 undergrads – were eligible to cross...
Well known Charlotte lawyer Bill Diehl passes away at age 78
CHARLOTTE — One of Charlotte’s most well known attorneys passed away overnight Thursday due to complications from a stroke. Bill Diehl is considered by many to be a Charlotte legend, and his decades-long career in the Queen City included numerous high-profile cases alongside his reputation as a tough divorce attorney. He rose to prominence by representing former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn in a civil trial, and also represented famous Charlotteans like Rick Hendrick, Rae Carruth, and John Isley.
High-profile NC attorney dies at 78; known for larger-than-life demeanor
Bill Diehl's former clients included NASCAR team owner and car dealer Rick Hendrick, former Charlotte Hornets owner George Shinn, and speedway track owner Bruton Smith.
thecharlotteweekly.com
City of Charlotte employees build bikes for Right Moves for Youth
CHARLOTTE – The City of Charlotte continued its annual holiday commitment to build 75 bikes for students participating in Right Moves for Youth. The school-based dropout prevention and support program supports middle and high school students from economically challenged neighborhoods in Mecklenburg County. The Spokes Group donated the bikes.
‘The Price is Right Live’ coming to NC — tickets on sale this week
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP/WNCN) — The Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will host “The Price is Right Live” stage show next year. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. for the show that’s set to happen in Greensboro on April 6, 2023. The Price Is Right Live is an […]
North Carolina woman wins $1 million after buying $2 ticket at gas station
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Lisa Best, of Salisbury, bought a $2 Powerball ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Best bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Troutman. Best matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million in […]
Greensboro’s richest resident makes cover of Forbes magazine
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man made the cover of Forbes magazine. Roy Carroll, the richest person living in Greensboro, has been dubbed the “Guru of Greensboro” by the magazine. He is a billionaire and founder and CEO of the Carroll Companies, which employs around 80 people. The company buys land for cheap prices […]
thecharlotteweekly.com
Charlotte, Matthews and Union County towns discuss big issues today
Here's a preview of some of today's meetings involving elected leaders in the Charlotte region. The Charlotte City Council will convene at 5 p.m. for presentations about the 2023 Property Revaluation and an overview of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement. Members will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. for some other topics,...
High-end car theft in Raleigh may have Charlotte connection, officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. — Authorities in Raleigh are investigating a high-end car theft that may have connections to Charlotte, officials say. According to investigators, a group of eight people broke into a car dealership and pried open a key box. In just 15 minutes, they drove away with $600,000 worth...
