Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, KS
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay $60,000+ a Year in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Related
bluevalleypost.com
Smashburger plans new Overland Park location 🍔
Smashburger, a restaurant boasting “better burgers”, plans to expand further into Johnson County with a new Overland Park franchise. What’s new: A representative for Johnson County franchisee Sachi Foods LLC., confirmed for the Post a new Overland Park location is coming soon, but an exact address remains up in the air.
bluevalleypost.com
JoCo Notes: Monday, Dec. 12
Man sues over racist comments at Olathe rock quarry — “A Kansas City, Kan., man is suing his former employer after he said his complaints were dismissed regarding co-workers using racial epithets and making references to white supremacist groups at the Olathe rock quarry company where he worked. The plaintiff, Norris Scott, claims his former employer, HAMM Companies, did not address the racist behavior he experienced from early September to mid-November this year.” [Kansas City Star]
‘A senseless act’: Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-435 in Overland Park
The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a wrong-way crash that left one-person dead Saturday night on Interstate 435.
Independence man dies in wrong-way collision on I-435 near Quivira Road
An Independence man died in a head-on crash involving three vehicles Sunday night on Interstate 435 near Quivira Road in Overland Park, Kansas.
Overland Park approves controversial apartment project at 135th, Antioch
Months later, Minneapolis-based Ryan Cos. won approval for an apartment project at 135th Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park.
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)
In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
bluevalleypost.com
Johnson County Square price tag going up nearly $1M
That would bring the total cost of remaking the site of the former county courthouse into a public plaza to roughly $2.9 million. Why the price increase: According to county documents, costs for the project have climbed as a result of inflation and market availability for certain construction materials. Johnson...
WIBW
Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
bluevalleypost.com
Rise chicken and biscuit joint opening in south Overland Park
Once officially up and running, the quick-serve concept will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. We’re the only local news outlet with eyes everyday on Johnson County. Subscribe and you’ll get stories like this one and much more in your inbox each day. You can...
KMBC.com
Kansas City-area hospitals warn they are overwhelmed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City-area hospitals are warning that they are overwhelmed. Families said they have waited as long as 10 hours at emergency rooms to be seen. And it's not something localized to Kansas City. This is a nationwide problem. Sometimes, there is no wait at emergency...
New Irish pub coming to familiar site at Kansas City Power & Light in 2023
Kansas City Power & Light announced Thursday that KC Hooley House, a locally owned and operated restaurant and bar, will open in early 2023.
You Want Olive Garden In Sedalia? Maybe Not With This Manager!
Whenever we ask the question about what restaurant we wish Sedalia had, or some of the towns that are in our listening area, Olive Garden seems to be at the top of the list. Well, this is not the way the company probably wants to be in the news, but here we are. As someone who has worked in restaurants for many years, and in management I have opinions on this story. But here we go.
bluevalleypost.com
1 dead, 2 injured in wrong-way highway crash in Overland Park
Police Monday morning identified the person killed as Karl Wurtenberger of Independence, Mo. What we know: Recorded radio traffic indicates that Overland Park officers were called to check the eastbound lanes of I-435 near Metcalf Avenue for a reported wrong-way driver just after 11:30 p.m. Multiple 911 callers had reported...
Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center gets greenlight for revised plan
The developers of Restaurant Row in Lenexa City Center have added more density to the project's latest iteration and won initial approval.
Kansas City approves $130M apartment project at blighted hospital site
NorthPoint Development will proceed with its $130 million ArriveKC apartment complex in place of the former Trinity Lutheran Hospital.
Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach
TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years. Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988. “As soon as I looked […]
Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
Lenexa considering massive mixed-use project along K-10
Lenexa city leaders are considering an all-in-one mixed-use — residential, office, industrial, commercial — on 112 acres along Kansas Highway 10.
WIBW
One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead following a crash along I-35 south of Kansas City in a dense blanket of fog. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and 223rd Rd. with reports of a crash.
FOX2now.com
Mizzou loses to Kansas, post game report
The Missouri Tigers hosted the Kansas Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena for the first time in ten years on Saturday. The result? A 95-67 win for Kansas, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve was in Columbia and has the post game report.
Comments / 0