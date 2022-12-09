Read full article on original website
Sasha Banks Reportedly Set to Appear in Japan at Wrestle Kingdom
Former WWE superstar Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, is set to appear in New Japan Pro-Wrestling's (NJPW) premiere event Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4, 2023 in the Tokyo Dome. The appearance would break Varnado's hiatus from wrestling. She and tag team partner Naomi walked out of...
Lucky Number Eight: Kyle Busch Hits the Vegas Crap Tables, Cashes in With His New Number
Last week was a big one for Kyle Busch, both professionally and personally. On the professional front, he moved one step closer towards his transition from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing, with RCR unveiling the sponsors and paint schemes on Busch's No. 8 Chevrolet, which he'll be helming during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. But, the fun didn't stop there, as Kyle and his wife Samantha later headed to Las Vegas, Kyle's hometown, that Saturday to host the annual gala for their Bundle of Joy Fund.
