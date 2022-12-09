Last week was a big one for Kyle Busch, both professionally and personally. On the professional front, he moved one step closer towards his transition from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing, with RCR unveiling the sponsors and paint schemes on Busch's No. 8 Chevrolet, which he'll be helming during the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. But, the fun didn't stop there, as Kyle and his wife Samantha later headed to Las Vegas, Kyle's hometown, that Saturday to host the annual gala for their Bundle of Joy Fund.

10 HOURS AGO