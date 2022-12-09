Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
184 restaurants to participate in Kansas City restaurant week 2023
184 restaurants will participate in Kansas City Restaurant week 2023, which aims to raise money for charity and help get customers into restaurants during a slow post-holiday winter season.
bluevalleypost.com
McLain’s wants to open new bakery in south Overland Park
McLain’s, a Kansas City bakery fixture since 1945, is looking to open a new south Overland Park location. Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved final development plans for a new McLain’s Market at 15102 Travis St., in the former Jersey Boyz Subs and Deli near 151st and Metcalf.
visitoverlandpark.com
Five Must-Try Soups in Overland Park
When the weather turns cold, there is no better comfort food than soup to warm you up. Overland Park offers a diverse range of soup options from broths to hearty and savory to spicy. As Overland Park expands its international culinary scene, new soups pour in from around the world. Whether you need a hot cup or want the bread bowl -- check out these five spots for great soup in Overland Park.
Airfare deals to get out of Kansas City this winter
Kansas City deals on airfare from KCI Airport to cities like Boston, Denver, Orlando, Spirit, and New York, for the new year.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: December 15-18
If you still have a thing or two to check off that holiday to-do list, don’t fret! There are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the season (productively) this weekend. A Holiday Honey and Handmade Fest at Messner Bee Farm December 15-16 Stop by Messner Bee Farm’s Yellow Rock Barn,...
Ray County sheriff suspects ‘big cat’ in recent cattle attack
The Ray County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about two recent attacks on cattle. In one he suspects, in his words, a big cat.
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)
In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
arizonasuntimes.com
Cross-Dressing Book for Pre-K Students Crossed the Line in Kansas
A school district that gave preschoolers a book on cross-dressing has changed its procedures for giving out books after news of the incident surfaced last week. As first reported exclusively by The Lion and The Heartlander news sites, a 4-year-old preschooler in the Turner School District in Kansas City, Kansas, took home the book Jacob’s New Dress. It’s a picture book in which a little boy wears girls’ clothes and even competes with his friend Emily to be a princess.
KSHB 41 welcomes Cassie Wilson to weather team
KSHB 41 News is proud to announce Cassie Wilson as the newest addition to its Kansas City weather team.
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community.
Commission approves plans for new Coca-Cola plant in Olathe
Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company plans to create a new 1 million-square-foot facility in south Olathe, Kansas.
High prices push KC-area shoppers to choose consignment this holiday season
KSHB 41 is keeping a close eye on how inflation is affecting choices this holiday season. As an option to save money, some people are turning to consignment clothing.
Community leader Alvin Brooks advises not to select KCMO police chief on Tuesday
Kansas City community leader Alvin Brooks released a letter urging the Board of Police Commissioners not to select a new chief on Tuesday.
KCTV 5
Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas
“He was just standing on his porch after work,” his mother said. “He had worked overtime.”. KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer’s patient hope. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are...
KCTV 5
Kansas City ordinance outlines proposed slave reparations for Black residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A year and a half after Mayor Quinton Lucas pledged to establish a pilot program for reparations for Black Kansas City residents, a recently-filed ordinance outlines how the proposal would move forward. Ordinance # 220966, sponsored by Councilmember Melissa Robinson, states it is “expressing apologies...
‘A senseless act’: Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-435 in Overland Park
The Overland Park Police Department is investigating a wrong-way crash that left one-person dead Saturday night on Interstate 435.
kansascitymag.com
Taco Tank’s owner will open a Mexican barbecue restaurant on Troost this spring
The owner of the Mexican street food vendor Taco Tank will open a standalone restaurant, called Barbacoa, this coming spring. Owner Roman Raya says the future restaurant will serve traditional Mexican food with a barbecue influence, a concept that will reflect his “Mexican-American upbringing in Kansas City.”. The new...
Janet Jackson announces tour, making a stop in Kansas City
Janet Jackson is taking her music back on the road for her "Together Again" tour in 2023 and will make her stop in Kansas City.
KCTV 5
Relatives of man killed in KCMO on Saturday ask for tips to help solve case
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Family members want justice after someone shot and killed a man outside of his home around 4 a.m. on Saturday near 107th and Newton. Relatives say Tyler Wallace was kind, hardworking and a peacemaker for their family. “He was just standing on his porch after...
