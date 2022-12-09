ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

KMBC.com

KC mom turns recipe need into booming 'schrooming' business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local stay-at-home mom became a successful entrepreneur all because she couldn’t find a specific ingredient for cooking. So, she decided to grow her own. Now she can’t keep up with demand. What looks like a normal warehouse in North Kansas City now...
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

McLain’s wants to open new bakery in south Overland Park

McLain’s, a Kansas City bakery fixture since 1945, is looking to open a new south Overland Park location. Catch up quick: The Overland Park Planning Commission on Monday approved final development plans for a new McLain’s Market at 15102 Travis St., in the former Jersey Boyz Subs and Deli near 151st and Metcalf.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
visitoverlandpark.com

Five Must-Try Soups in Overland Park

When the weather turns cold, there is no better comfort food than soup to warm you up. Overland Park offers a diverse range of soup options from broths to hearty and savory to spicy. As Overland Park expands its international culinary scene, new soups pour in from around the world. Whether you need a hot cup or want the bread bowl -- check out these five spots for great soup in Overland Park.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: December 15-18

If you still have a thing or two to check off that holiday to-do list, don’t fret! There are plenty of opportunities to enjoy the season (productively) this weekend. A Holiday Honey and Handmade Fest at Messner Bee Farm December 15-16 Stop by Messner Bee Farm’s Yellow Rock Barn,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Restaurants in Kansas City, Missouri – (With Photos)

In search of the best breakfast restaurants in Kansas City? Look no further! This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list. So whether you are looking for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
arizonasuntimes.com

Cross-Dressing Book for Pre-K Students Crossed the Line in Kansas

A school district that gave preschoolers a book on cross-dressing has changed its procedures for giving out books after news of the incident surfaced last week. As first reported exclusively by The Lion and The Heartlander news sites, a 4-year-old preschooler in the Turner School District in Kansas City, Kansas, took home the book Jacob’s New Dress. It’s a picture book in which a little boy wears girls’ clothes and even competes with his friend Emily to be a princess.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Woman’s missing dog is found 1,625 miles away in Louisburg, Kansas

“He was just standing on his porch after work,” his mother said. “He had worked overtime.”. KC scientist manipulates memories in animals, gives Overland Park Alzheimer’s patient hope. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. His groundbreaking research could have major implications for how Alzheimer’s and dementia patients are...
LOUISBURG, KS

