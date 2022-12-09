ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over Easy Announces Plans to Open Three New Valley Locations

What started with one location and made popular by Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Over Easy is growing by leaps and bounds and has plans to add three more locations across the valley. Over Easy is quickly becoming the go to place for a delicious breakfast or brunch...
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Bringing Tour to Phoenix

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd recently announced plan they are teaming up to bring their tour to Arizona next year. On August 13, The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will be held at Ak-Chin Pavilion. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, with presale tickets...
Janet Jackson Tour Coming To Phoenix’s Ak-Chin Pavilion Next Year

Legendary singer and performer Janet Jackson is set to bring her tour to Phoenix next spring. Jackson’s Together Again tour, with featured rapper Ludacris as the opening act, is scheduled for June 7, 2023 at Ak-Chin Pavilion. Presale tickets will start at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to 10 p.m....
