CLAWSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Clawson Police Department is warning residents about a nationwide jewelry scam that has made its way to Clawson.Police say in November 2020, the victim was working in their yard when the suspect approached them in a black SUV. According to the Clawson Police Department, "The driver called the victim over and said that he wanted to give the victim a blessing. The suspect then put several pieces of jewelry on the victim before driving away. Later, the victim noticed that their necklace was stolen and the jewelry the suspect gave them was fake."There...

CLAWSON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO